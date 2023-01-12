Prince George Police think a Ford car may have hit, killed Richmond man

PRINCE GEORGE — Police believe they may have identified the make of the hit-and-run vehicle that killed a Richmond man earlier this week.

Prince George Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said in an email Wednesday that investigators have established that a Ford may have been responsible for the death of 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday. According to police reports, Pescatello was walking north along the shoulder on South Crater Road near Carson when he was hit from behind by the suspect vehicle.

The impact of the collision knocked Pescatello off the road into the wooded area, police said. His body was discovered the next morning by a passing motorist.

Grochmal said in the email that while the body style, model and color of the car is still undetermined, investigators believe the passenger-side headlight was broken on impact. There may also be other front-end damage to the vehicle.

If anyone has seen a vehicle in that condition or has more information about the incident, they are asked to contact Prince George at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; or use the P3Tips mobile app. The information also can be emailed to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George says Ford car may be responsible for fatal hit-and-run