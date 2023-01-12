Prince George Police say truck found in Dinwiddie field may be key in fatal hit-and-run investigation

PRINCE GEORGE — A pick-up truck in the middle of a Dinwiddie County field could be the missing piece police are looking for in their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Monday night on South Crater Road in the Carson area.

According to an email from police, an early-1990s Ford pick-up truck was seen parked in a field on Halifax Road Tuesday morning. There was front-end damage to the passenger side of the truck's front end as well as the windshield.

Police said Wednesday they suspected a Ford vehicle was responsible for the death of Tiff Pescatello, 59, of Richmond. Pescatello was walking along the northbound shoulder of South Crater Road between 10-11 p.m. Monday when he was struck from behind. The impact of the crash knocked him off the road shoulder and into a wooded area where his body was discovered Tuesday morning by a passing motorist.

The field where the truck was found is about 10 miles northwest of where Pescatello was killed, according to Google Maps.

Police have yet to say officially if they think that truck may have been involved. There was also no word if the truck was still in the field Thursday.

Anyone who may have information about the pick-up truck or its owner, or who may have other information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. That information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app, or email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov or Police Sgt. Matt Bryant at mbryant@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Prince George Police look for link between hit-and-run, damaged truck