Prince George student in trouble after allegedly threatening fellow students on Instagram

PRINCE GEORGE — A county teenager is facing three misdemeanor charges after an alleged social-media threat over the weekend involving their fellow students.

The 14-year-old unidentified student at N.B. Clements Junior High School was arrested Saturday after Prince George Police and the school system intercepted some Instagram posts attributed to the student. In them were threats of violent acts against other Clements students. Police did not say what those threats were, adding that school resource officers at Clements were able to identify the student through the posts.

The student was charged with three counts of using profane, threatening or abusive language over public airways. It was not immediately reported if the student was still in custody or released to their parents. Each is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

"We take any threats against our schools very seriously, county police chief Keith Early said. "When it comes to threats against our children, we will leave no stone unturned - there will be swift action. And, should we establish a crime and the identity of any suspects, charges and arrests will be pursued."

Early used the student's arrest to remind Prince George parents to "exercise control over their children's social-media accounts" and to have conversations with their kids about the consequences of making such threats on social media.

Clements Junior High includes students in the eighth- and ninth-grades in Prince George County.

An investigation into the threats is ongoing, Early said. Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Information can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

