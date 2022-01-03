Prince George's Public Schools Make Weather Decision For Jan. 3

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — Prince George's County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3. Officials made the call Sunday night, citing the predicted winter storm heading toward the region

The district is under Code Purple Monday, which means all schools and offices are closed.

There is a two-hour delay for emergency personnel.

There will be no virtual learning for students.

Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The warning calls for 3 to 7 inches of heavy snow, which is likely to make travel very difficult.

During the winter storm warning period, winds may gust as high as 35 mph. The morning or evening commute may be affected. People should keep an extra flashlight as well as food and water with them if they need to travel, officials say. Those walking outside should be extra careful taking their first steps on driveways, stairs and sidewalks, which may be slippery and icy.

COVID Precautions As Break Ends

Virtual learning will continue this week through Friday, Jan. 14. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program will return Monday, Jan. 31.

"Over the past few days, I have remained in daily contact with the Prince George’s County Health Department regarding appropriate steps for maintaining safe environments across more than 200 school communities," said Monica Goldson, school district chief executive officer, in a statement.

"Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community. The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day," Goldson said.

"I strongly encourage all of you to take every precaution against COVID-19, follow social distancing protocols and get vaccinated," she added.

This article originally appeared on the Bowie Patch