Prince George's Public Schools Make Weather Decision For Jan. 7

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — Virtual learning will continue as planned Friday due to rising COVID cases in Prince George's County Public Schools, but there will not be transportation available for special education students with non-public placements, school officials announced Thursday.

Virtual learning will be carried out through Friday, Jan. 14. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program will return Monday, Jan. 31.

