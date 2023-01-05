Prince Harry admits to taking cocaine and mushrooms, saying drugs let him see ‘the truth’

Prince Harry dancing at a nightclub in Croatia in 2011 - Rex Features

The Duke of Sussex admits in his memoir he has taken cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms, revealing that psychedelic drugs allowed him to see “the truth”.

Prince Harry writes in Spare that he took psychedelics both for fun and therapeutically over the years, smoking cannabis in his garden at Kensington Palace and at Eton.

Under their influence, he was able to see there was “another world where the red mist didn’t exist”, he says, claiming that drugs had helped him both escape and “redefine” reality.

He reveals that after the drugs wore off, he was still able to see this other world that was”just as real and twice as beautiful”, reinforcing his belief that “this is not all there is.”

“Only the truth existed,” he writes.

The memoir has gone on sale in Spain, where the Telegraph bought a Spanish language version.

He describes smoking joints on multiple occasions but also details multiple battles with the tabloid press, which he felt was “hunting” him. One editor, he claims, would not stop until his “balls were nailed to her office wall”.

Prince Harry - Splash News

In January 2016, he says he went to California with friends and found himself getting drunk on tequila and taking magic mushrooms.

The Duke recounts how he started hallucinating, believing a bin in a bathroom was staring at him before growing a head.

The lavatory then also became a head and began talking to him.

He says he left the room giggling and sent his friend in to enjoy “the experience of a lifetime”.

However, the friend later emerged terrified, believing his puffer jacket had turned into a dragon.

Aware that at 31, he was almost the same age as his father was when he got married, he says he pleaded with the moon for something in his life to change.

Earlier, the Duke reveals that he tried cocaine at a friend’s country house when he was a teenager.

“I’d been offered a line and I’d done a few more since,” he writes.

He admits he had not been much fun and did not make him feel particularly happy but it did make him feel “different”.

That was his objective, he says. He convinced himself that as a “deeply unhappy” 17-year-old, he was willing to try anything that would change the established order.

The Duke says he had later realised that the risk outweighed the reward and that the spectre of getting caught, and the potential consequences for the late Queen’s upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations were simply not worth it.

Prince William and Prince Harry

The Duke also describes an incident around that time when a newspaper claimed to have a photograph of him snorting a line of cocaine.

In return for not publishing it, the editor had asked for an interview. But the Duke, although worried, called their bluff and told a courtier that it was impossible, he had never done it.

To his immense relief, the tactic paid off - no such photograph ever emerged.

“I felt embarrassed for having lied,” he writes. “But I was also proud. To find myself in that predicament, in a crisis that caused me genuine panic, I didn’t keep Granny’s serenity, but at least I managed to project it.

“I’d channelled some of her superpower, her heroic stoicism.”

The Duke alleges that one of his father’s spin doctors had decided to sacrifice him in order to boost the then Prince Charles’s own image.

“He would no longer be the unfaithful husband, instead, the world would see him as the poor overwhelmed father who, on his own, had to battle with a son consumed by drugs,” he says.

In 2015, the Duke stopped going out, opting instead to go straight home to Nottingham Cottage after work.

“After dinner, I’d smoke a joint, making sure that the smoke didn’t reach the garden of my neighbour, the Duke of Kent,” he says. “Then I’d go to bed early.”