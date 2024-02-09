Prince Harry says Piers Morgan 'knew perfectly well what was going on' after Mirror hacking settlement

The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced appearance at an NFL award ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday night - AP

The Duke of Sussex launched a fresh attack on Piers Morgan as he agreed a settlement with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in the wake of an “overwhelming” victory in his phone hacking claim.

The Duke’s legal team announced on Friday that he had accepted damages from the publisher in a deal that ends a four-year legal battle and will negate the need for a second trial.

The details of the settlement were not revealed.

In a statement read out on the court steps by David Sherborne, the Duke’s barrister, the Duke again singled out Mr Morgan for criticism, insisting that he “knew perfectly well what was going on” regarding hacking.

He suggested that the former Mirror editor’s “contempt” for the ruling vindicated his decision to go to court and obtain such a detailed judgment.

The Duke also reiterated his call for a police inquiry.

‘Our mission continues’

His statement said: “After our victory in December, Mirror Group have finally conceded the rest of my claim, which would have consisted of another two trials, additional evidence and 115 more articles.

“Everything we said was happening at Mirror Group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the Court ruled in its extremely damaging judgment.

“As the judge said this morning, we have uncovered and proved the shockingly dishonest way in which the Mirror acted for so many years and then sought to conceal the truth

“In light of this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it.

“That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held.

“Even his own employer realised it simply could not call him as a witness of truth at the trial. His contempt for the court’s ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment.

“As I said back in December, our mission continues. I believe in the positive change it will bring for all of us. It is the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end.”

Duke’s barrister says settlement was ‘substantial’

Mr Sherborne told Mr Justice Fancourt that MGN had agreed to pay the Duke “a substantial additional sum by way of damages” as well as his costs.

An MGN spokesman said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”

The Duke, 39, sued MGN over 148 articles he alleged had been obtained illegally. Giving evidence last June, he revealed that he was motivated by a desire to protect his wife, Meghan.

In December, he was awarded £140,600 in damages after the judge found that 15 of 33 articles selected for examination at trial were the product of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering. The court threw out the remaining 17, branding one of them “hopeless”.

The ruling prompted the Duke to hail himself a “dragon slayer” as he vowed to continue his crusade against the tabloid press.

Last month, he threatened to pursue a second High Court trial if he was not awarded appropriate damages.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.