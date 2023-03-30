Prince Harry arrives at the High Court for the final day of arguments in the case brought against Associated Newspapers
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court for the final day of arguments in the case brought against Associated Newspapers
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court for the final day of arguments in the case brought against Associated Newspapers
"Cheer has been such a large part of my life for the last, however many years. Sadly, once you get out of the university age, there are not a lot of options."View Entire Post ›
The High Court judge is not expected to make a decision on whether the case should proceed to trial for a few weeks
Prince Harry returned to a London court Thursday as his lawyer fought to keep his phone hacking lawsuit against a British tabloid publisher alive. The Duke of Sussex arrived after lunch for the conclusion of a four-day High Court hearing on his invasion of privacy case against the company that publishes The Daily Mail. Harry, Elton John, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are among a group of seven people suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. for allegedly paying private investigators to illegally bug homes and cars and to record phone conversations.
Prince Harry blamed the royal family for a delay in bringing a phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of The Daily Mail as lawyers for the newspaper argued Wednesday that the case should be thrown out because he didn't file it soon enough. The Duke of Sussex said “the Institution” — a term he has used in other contexts to refer to the inner workings of Buckingham Palace — had prevented him from learning sooner about the activity of The Daily Mail and related publications by withholding information about phone hacking by other tabloids. “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking, and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms,” Harry wrote in a witness statement for his lawsuit.
Award-winning porn actor and director says her decision to go public about her history with Trump overshadowed her career
Andrew Milligan/Pool via ReutersPrince Harry went nuclear on his family in court Tuesday, accusing them of “conditioning” him to believe that he could not complain about media misrepresentation and “withholding information” about phone hacking from him so that he wouldn’t “open a can of worms” or appear in court.In an extraordinary witness statement made as part of a civil claim he is pursuing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, Harry said he only came to un
From short walkabouts to rare interviews, it’s safe to say that the British royal family keeps their exposure to the world at an arms-length. And though they make regular appearances all around the globe, we don’t know the royals as well as we’d like. In a resurfaced video of the Prince and Princess of Wales, […]
The Duke of Sussex claims in court documents that the publisher of the Daily Mail poses as a 'beacon of truth' but is really anything but.
Season 5 of 'The Crown' will depict Prince Charles and Camilla Barker Bowles' relationship amid his separation from Princess Diana. Thanks to The Crown, we are all very much aware of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s tumultuous relationship—and there's more drama coming when the show returns for its upcoming fifth season in legit five days! Season 3 of the hit show revealed how the eventual couple met, the fact they were dating while Camilla was on a break from her future first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and how Princess Anne was actually dating Andrew for a quick sec while Camilla and Charles were together.
The men are in the country illegally, police say.
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler knows only too well the appeal, and consequences, of taking heroin, which is why he offered to help Kurt Cobain kick his habit
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, stars of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" and friends for nearly 35 years, support and roast each other.
Long live 'kini season.
The DeSantis-appointed board can't use the Disney name until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III.
"Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.
One former Patriots player doesn't want to see Lamar Jackson playing in New England, and he expressed that to the former NFL MVP on Twitter.
Russia has suffered huge losses trying to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and in recent weeks progress has largely ground to a halt.
Kim Kardashian was photographed shooting a Skims campaign in Malibu and looked incredible in unedited thong bikini pictures.
Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his position on gun reform following the Nashville school shooting.
The creature dates back to prehistoric times.