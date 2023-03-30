Prince Harry back in court for phone hacking hearing finale

BRIAN MELLEY
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry returned to a London court Thursday as his lawyer fought to keep his phone hacking lawsuit against a British tabloid publisher alive.

The Duke of Sussex arrived after lunch for the conclusion of a four-day High Court hearing on his invasion of privacy case against the company that publishes The Daily Mail. His presence during three days of the legal wrangling indicates the lawsuit's importance in the prince's broader battle against the British press.

Harry, Elton John, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are among a group of seven people suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. for allegedly paying private investigators to illegally bug homes and cars and to record phone conversations.

The publisher denied the allegations and has argued that lawsuits based on alleged incidents dating as far back as 1993 should be thrown out because the cases were not filed within a six-year limitation period.

Attorney David Sherborne, who represents Harry and the other famous claimants, argued that the deadline for filing the lawsuits should be extended because the snooping was covert and the publisher concealed evidence of it through denials “likely to lead the claimants off the scent.”

The judge is expected to rule at a later date.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry accuses Daily Mail of hacking phone call with William over photograph of their dead mother

    Harry is one of seven people involved in a phone-hacking and privacy case against Associated Newspapers.

  • Why Prince Harry, Elton John are suing Daily Mail owner

    STORY: (Why are Prince Harry, Elton John suing the Daily Mail's owner?)Why are Britain's Prince Harry and Elton John suing the publisher of the Daily Mail?The pair along with five other high-profile figures are taking action against Associated Newspapers – one of Britain's biggest publishers – alleging phone-tapping and other privacy breaches. Here are the key details of the case being heard at London's High Court.(What is the case about?)The claimants allege Associated Newspapers, whose titles also include the Mail on Sunday, is responsible for unlawful information gathering over a period of 25 years, between 1993 and 2018.The plaintiffs' lawyers say the publisher even commissioned "the breaking and entry into private property". One of the most notable claimants is Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a 1993 racist attack. The Mail championed bringing her son's killers to justice and previously said the allegations involving her were, quote, "appalling and utterly groundless smears".Elton John and his husband David Furnish allege they were targeted on behalf of the publisher by a private investigator.Associated Newspapers said in a statement that it denies the allegations.(What is this hearing about?)Associated Newspapers is seeking to have the cases thrown out on the basis that they were brought too late.It says the seven claimants must have known about allegations of unlawful information gathering made several years ago.The claimants' lawyers say alleged unlawful information gathering was deliberately hidden by Associated Newspapers for years and they did not discover that they could bring a lawsuit until recently.

  • US magazine mocks dysfunctional royals because Charles 'too busy' to see Harry

    The Duke of Sussex made a surprise return to the UK for a court hearing but is not expected to see his father.

  • This anti-aging serum has 24,000 reviews on Amazon Canada — why shoppers love it

    This anti-aging vitamin C serum has racked up nearly 24,000 reviews on Amazon Canada — here's why.

  • Prince Harry's key witness in phone hacking case denies targeting him

    The Duke of Sussex and other claimants in the case against the publisher of the Daily Mail may "have to adjust their expectations" of their key witness who appears to have contradicted his own hacking admission, a High Court judge has said.

  • Daily Mail publisher urges UK court to reject lawsuit by Harry, Elton John

    The High Court in London should throw out a lawsuit brought by Britain's Prince Harry and other individuals alleging phone-hacking and other privacy breaches by The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as the claims come "too late," the lawyer for the tabloids' publisher said on Wednesday. Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of "numerous unlawful acts" carried out by the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday journalists or private investigators working on the titles' behalf.

  • Vice President Harris’ Week-Long Trip Through Africa Focuses On Investment, Empowerment And Innovation

    Vice President Kamala Harris ventured to Accra, Ghana, this week on her first trip to Africa while in office. Harris, the first Black U.S. woman vice president, arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Sunday with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, ABC News reported. Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia welcomed them with a ceremony that included flowers, dancers and drummers. Children gathered… Continue reading Vice President Harris’ Week-Long Trip Through Africa Focuses On Investment, Empowermen

  • Kia's $63,000 electric SUV is quick and stylish — but falls short in range and cargo space

    The Kia EV6 GT's acceleration rivals some Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but its driving range is short compared to the competition from Ford and Tesla.

  • A popular, but noxious, piping fix is sickening people. And it's throughout America's sewers.

    Fumes from cured-in-place pipe projects have landed people in the hospital, triggered evacuations and sparked lawsuits. The industry says it's safe.

  • Nashville community mourns after school shooting

    Community members are still dealing with the aftermath following a shooting at a private religious school in Nashville, Tennessee, that left six dead, including three children. Police are still investigating a motive. Janet Shamlian reports.

  • Prince Harry blames royal family for delay in hacking suit

    Prince Harry blamed the royal family for a delay in bringing a phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of The Daily Mail as lawyers for the newspaper argued Wednesday that the case should be thrown out because he didn't file it soon enough. The Duke of Sussex said “the Institution” — a term he has used in other contexts to refer to the inner workings of Buckingham Palace — had prevented him from learning sooner about the activity of The Daily Mail and related publications by withholding information about phone hacking by other tabloids. “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking, and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms,” Harry wrote in a witness statement for his lawsuit.

  • Why Intel, Micron Technology, Qualcomm, and Other Semiconductor Companies Rallied on Wednesday Morning

    While Micron Technology projected a year-over-year decline in revenue of over 50% for the upcoming quarter, it did offer optimistic long-term perspectives on several semiconductor sectors.

  • Rick Ross stopped his car to rescue a tiny turtle in the middle of the road at his Promise Land estate amid escaped buffalo drama

    Earlier this month, Ross' two buffalo escaped his estate and were found roaming around his neighbor's yard.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has garnered a few distinctions over the years that have set it aside from many fellow healthcare stocks, not to mention stocks in general. It has an extremely long-standing track record of not only paying out but raising its dividend, which currently yields around 3%. In fact, the company has raised its dividend every single year for six decades and counting, a period in which it's seen more than a few economic storms and cycles.

  • Doctors dismissed a young woman's heart-pounding adrenaline attacks as anxiety. She now has a deadly tumor.

    Miranda Edwards, 32, is prone to attacks where she feels like she's dying, which are caused by rare tumors on her adrenal gland.

  • A Man Asked His Sick GF to Meal Prep for Him After Her Chemo Treatments & Reddit Is Gobsmacked

    Many couples find value in identifying and discussing their love languages, but this terminology is no excuse for disrespectful behavior. Take it from this poor Redditor, who is currently battling cancer and her boyfriend’s unrealistic expectations for “acts of service” in their relationship as she undergoes grueling chemotherapy treatments. Writing in the infamous /AmITheAsshole Subreddit, […]

  • The Royal Family Reportedly Isn't Interested in Giving Prince Harry a 'Warm Reception' If He Decides To Go To King Charles III's Coronation

    Prince Harry’s unexpected arrival in London for court hearings in his civil case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail, raises a lot of questions about his participation in King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. It doesn’t sound like the royal family is very pleased with the scathing statement the Duke of Sussex […]

  • Appeals panel rescinds penalty against 3 Hendrick drivers

    A NASCAR appeals panel rescinded the hefty points penalties levied against Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron and Kyle Larson for an illegally modified part on their Chevrolets discovered earlier this month. It was only a partial victory for Hendrick Motorsports, though: although the three-person panel restored 100 points to each of the three drivers following Wednesday's hearing, it upheld fines and suspensions for four Hendrick crew chiefs. NASCAR initially hammered Hendrick Motorsports with the largest combined penalties for a single organization in series history.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines

    Long live 'kini season.

  • Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing in Unedited Thong Bikini Pics

    Kim Kardashian was photographed shooting a Skims campaign in Malibu and looked incredible in unedited thong bikini pictures.