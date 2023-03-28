Prince Harry’s barrister embroiled in row over Leveson Inquiry material

Prince Harry - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The Duke of Sussex’s barrister is at the centre of a legal dispute over whether “confidential” information given to the Leveson Inquiry has been misused.

David Sherborne has defended using evidence that was also supplied to the 2012 inquiry as the basis for a privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The barrister, who is representing all seven claimants involved in the case, also represented core participants at the Leveson Inquiry.

However, he said the material in question was given to the claimants’ solicitor by “an investigative journalist at an online media publication who has not revealed his source”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was at the High Court on Tuesday morning for a second day after flying to London from California to throw his weight behind the claim over alleged unlawful information gathering.

He is one of seven high-profile figures who are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd, alongside Sir Elton John, 76, and his husband David Furnish, 60; Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, 70, the mother of Stephen Lawrence; the actresses Sadie Frost, 57, and Liz Hurley, 57; and Sir Simon Hughes, a former Liberal Democrat MP, 71.

Baroness Lawrence, pictured arriving at court on Tuesday, is one of those suing Associated Newspapers Ltd - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Associated Newspapers Ltd has applied to have the claims dismissed without a trial on two grounds.

It has first argued that the claims are too old to be considered by the court.

Second, it has alleged that some of the financial documents relied upon by the claimants were confidentially supplied by the Daily Mail to the Leveson Inquiry and were being used in breach of a restriction order and confidentiality undertakings.

Mr Sherborne said he had given an undertaking to Leveson, along with Leveson solicitor Mark Thomson and Sir Simon, a core participant.

“We were not aware of the existence of them [the accounting ledgers] … the documents did not reach the claimants’ solicitors from the three signatories or [anyone] in the claimant group,” he said.

The barrister admitted that the documents used by the claimants were “confidential” but said it could not be proved that they were leaked from the Leveson Inquiry.

David Sherborne is representing all seven claimants in the case - James Veysey/Shutterstock

Mr Justice Nicklin admitted he was “slightly concerned” about who was responsible for policing confidentiality undertakings made during the inquiry.

He said that “basic contract law” required someone to be responsible for enforcing a confidentiality agreement.

“Who is that person?” he asked.

He said when it came to who was responsible for releasing information into the public domain, Leveson retained control.

“It’s not an open season,” he said. “It’s for the inquiry to decide the point at which the material goes into the public domain.”

The judge added: “There’s a degree of artificiality about this. Unless the inquiry has released the ledger cards, they for all practical purposes remain confidential.

“It doesn’t matter how many links down the chain you go, every single time somebody takes possession of documents from the Leveson Inquiry they ought to go: ‘Hang on these aren’t on the inquiry website?’”

Mr Sherborne told the judge that it would depend where the material came from as to whether an order had been breached.

“I agree if it came from the inquiry there are different considerations,” he said.

“But if it came from a whistleblower, then just because it’s the same material of the inquiry, that doesn’t mean it’s covered by any of the orders.

“If it’s obtained by another route, then it doesn’t matter if it’s the same material.

“You can’t possibly infer that it can only have come from within the inquiry. There may be other routes, such as whistleblowers. It’s not for me to establish. It’s for the defendants, and they haven’t.”

The judge pointed out that the inquiry did not publish the documents on its website, adding: “It depends what the word withheld means.”

Evidence used as the basis for a privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail was also supplied to the Leveson Inquiry - Julian Simmonds

Mr Sherborne said that just because the documents were not published online did not mean it was not withheld material.

“That’s one plus one equals 10,” he said.