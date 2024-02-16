Prince Harry has ‘considered’ becoming a US citizen

The Duke has said he has 'no idea' what is stopping him from gaining American citizenship - NETFLIX

The Duke of Sussex has said he has “considered” becoming an American citizen, in a move that would appear to compel him to renounce his titles.

In an interview with breakfast television show Good Morning America, the Duke said he had “no idea” what was stopping him.

Asked whether he would “think about becoming a citizen”, Harry replied: “I have considered it, yeah.”

He added: “The thought has crossed my mind but not a high priority right now”.

According to policy published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, any application would require him to renounce his title.

The Duke appeared on Good Morning America during his trip to Whistler, Canada - JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

It would be one resolution to the long-running criticism of the Sussexes, who continue to use their titles despite their public disparagement of the Royal family and institution.

Critics have called for the King to strip them of their titles, a move it is understood the palace has never considered.

Others have argued they should drop them voluntarily. They have already put their HRH titles into abeyance under an agreement made when the late Queen Elizabeth II was alive.

The Sussexes left the UK in October 2019 and stayed at a contact’s house in Canada for an extended family break. They then flew to California and, in January 2020, announced they would be stepping back from the working Royal family.

They have since bought their own home in Montecito, with a mortgage, where they live with their two children.

The Duchess is understood to have begun the process of applying for UK citizenship during her short time in Britain, but she did not complete it. She remains a US citizen and the children are reported to have dual citizenship.

Critics have said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should voluntarily give up their titles - MEGA

US immigration policy states that “any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position”.

Part J of the USCIS policy manual, about the oath of allegiance, states: “The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings.

“Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution.”

In order to renounce a title, the applicant must say: “I further renounce the title of (give title or titles) which I have heretofore held” or “I further renounce the order of nobility (give the order of nobility) to which I have heretofore belonged.”

The decision would also have implications for tax.

