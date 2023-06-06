Prince Harry’s court appearance reconstructed by actor for Sky News

Laurence Dobiesz plays the Duke of Sussex in a reconstruction for Sky News - Sky News

The Duke of Sussex’s courtroom evidence is being reconstructed by an actor in a series of Sky News programmes this week.

The Duke is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over claims journalists wrote stories about him using illegally obtained information.

Sky News has announced that Laurence Dobiesz, a former extra in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, will voice “significant moments” from the Duke’s “explosive” evidence.

Jonathan Samuels, host of The News Hour on the channel, will present Harry in Court each night at 9pm, beginning on Tuesday.

A one-minute long promotional clip was released for the show featuring Mr Dobiesz, sporting a beard and red hair, repeating the Duke of Sussex’s claims made that day in the High Court.

He says: “I believe, as a child, every single one of these articles played an important role, a destructive role in my growing up.

“To give any confirmation that I can specifically remember reading the articles at the time, I believe would be speculation.”

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life.



There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme tonight at 9pm Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor.



Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/8sM2IWYnsK — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023

The broadcaster said it hoped the show will give audiences “an accurate and fair representation” of what happened in court.

Unless under certain circumstances, recordings and filming inside courtrooms are banned by law.

Jonathan Levy, Sky’s managing director, said: “This trial and Prince Harry’s fight against the tabloid press has captured the world’s attention.

“With no cameras in the court, Sky News will offer viewers an accurate and fair reconstruction of what is said and a better understanding of how the case unfolds.”

The Duke has become the first senior member of the Royal family to be called to the witness box since Edward VII in 1891.

He is part of a group of 100 celebrities who are accusing MGN of accessing private information by widespread phone-hacking, deception and other illicit means between 1991 and 2011.

In 2005, Sky News used reconstructions during Michael Jackson’s criminal trial on child molestation charges.

Two years earlier, reconstructions were also used to cover the Hutton inquiry, an investigation into the death of David Kelly, a biological warfare expert and former United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq.

Sky News said it “has long asked for greater transparency of the judicial system and campaigned with other broadcasters to get cameras in court for sentencing of criminal cases which came into place last year”.

A landmark ruling last year allows broadcasters to film the sentencing of serious criminals, but recording entire trials still remains off-limits in the UK.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.