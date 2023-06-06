Prince Harry court case live: Duke of Sussex to give evidence in phone hacking trial

The Duke of Sussex walks outside the High Court, in London on 30 March - TOBY MELVILLE

The Duke of Sussex is due to give evidence at the High Court in his case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering.

On Monday, the Duke’s individual case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) got under way in his absence after he celebrated his daughter’s birthday in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Harry is suing the publisher, claiming journalists at its titles - which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

His barrister David Sherborne claimed Harry was subjected to unlawful information-gathering activity “right from when he was a young boy at school” into adulthood, adding: “Nothing was sacrosanct or out of bounds.”

The High Court heard the media played a part in the bitter rift between the Duke and the Prince of Wales when a row over whether to meet their mother’s former butler, Paul Burrell, emerged in a tabloid newspaper.

Mr Sherborne also claimed Mirror journalists working under the editorship of Piers Morgan hacked the phone of Diana, Princess of Wales.

MGN is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted each of them

07:52 AM

Harry faces court showdown with ‘beast’

Andrew Green KC

When Prince Harry steps into the witness box at the High Court he will be faced across the courtroom by a man described as a “beast”, Gordon Rayner writes.

Andrew Green KC was called to the bar when the Duke of Sussex was four-years-old, took silk 13 years ago and has built a formidable reputation as an inquisitor who “eviscerates” witnesses.

The Duke has already riled him – and appears to have annoyed the trial judge – by failing to show up on Monday, despite witnesses being told they should be in court on the day before they are due to give evidence in case the hearing goes quicker than expected.

So the Duke can expect no favours from a man described as “an opponent to be feared” by the Legal 500 law guide.

Read more here.

07:46 AM

Harry claims Piers Morgan’s Mirror hacked Princess Diana

Newspapers

Mirror journalists working under the editorship of Piers Morgan hacked the phone of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Duke of Sussex’s barrister has claimed, Victoria Ward reports.

David Sherborne said it was “obvious” that Mr Morgan had obtained private information about the late Princess from her voice messages.

As the barrister opened the Duke’s case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), he said the late Princess had become a “huge target” for the publisher, adding that its unlawful activities would have also affected her son.

He said: “It is part of our case that the interception of her messages would necessarily have involved obtaining information about the young Prince.”

Read more here.

07:44 AM

The 33 articles Mirror newspapers allegedly obtained unlawfully

The Duke of Sussex will be the first member of the Royal family to give evidence in court for 130 years on Tuesday in his case against the Mirror publisher, India McTaggart reports.

He alleges that 147 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by the Mirror titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these stories have been selected to be considered at the trial.

The stories cover the Duke’s relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, a few injuries and illnesses, his military service and allegations of drug use.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.

Read more here.

07:41 AM

Harry rebuked by judge for skipping first day of court

Harry

The Duke of Sussex was rebuked by a High Court judge on Monday for skipping the first day of his claim against a tabloid newspaper, Victoria Ward reports.

The Duke, 38, failed to appear for the opening of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as he spent Sunday celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s second birthday with his family in California, the court was told.

Mr Justice Fancourt, the trial judge, said he was “a little surprised” that his directions had not been followed.

He said it had been anticipated that witnesses might be needed earlier than the draft timetable suggested, adding: “That’s why I directed that the first witness should be available.”

Read more here.

07:38 AM

Duke of Sussex to give evidence at High Court

Good morning and welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of the Duke of Sussex’s case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry is due to give evidence today after he missed the first day of proceedings.

Let’s recap what happened in the High Court on Monday.

