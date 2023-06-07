Prince Harry court case live: Duke to resume evidence in phone hacking trial

Prince Harry leaves the High Court - Max Mumby

The Duke of Sussex will resume giving evidence in the High Court in his claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Harry was questioned for nearly five hours on Tuesday as he became the first senior royal to enter the witness box in more than 130 years.

In his witness statement, the Duke lashed out at Britain’s “rock bottom” government as he broke with royal convention to make an intervention into politics.

During proceedings, Harry struggled to prove his phone-hacking claims as he was forced to admit a contradiction in his Spare memoir, while also conceding he had “little to go on” and that he had not even read some of the articles that he alleged had caused him distress.

He is due to be cross-examined further on Wednesday morning and his evidence is expected to be concluded by 1pm, but it may take longer.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:26 AM

The Duke’s claims and counter-claims, article by article

The Telegraph’s chief reporter Robert Mendick has examined the courtroom battle so far as claims and counter-claims were challenged by the Duke and Andrew Green KC, the barrister representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Read more here.

08:18 AM

‘Piers Morgan subjected Meghan and I to horrific personal attacks’

The Duke of Sussex accused Piers Morgan of subjecting him and his wife to “a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation”, Anita Singh reports.

In his witness statement, the Duke added that he felt “physically sick” at the thought of Mr Morgan or his journalists allegedly listening to voicemails left by the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duke claimed that Mr Morgan, formerly editor of the Daily Mirror, had embarked upon a personal vendetta against him and the Duchess in retaliation for these legal proceedings.

Read more here

08:10 AM

James Hewitt stories designed to oust me from Royal family, Duke claims

The Duke of Sussex has suggested stories containing rumours he was fathered by Army Major James Hewitt were designed to oust him from the Royal family, report Martin Evans and Victoria Ward.

In a blistering 55-page witness statement outlining his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) the Duke revealed he spent many years questioning the motives of stories suggesting King Charles III was not his biological father.

He told the High Court it was only in 2014 that he actually discovered his mother had not met Major Hewitt until after he was born.

Illustrating the hurt he said was caused by the stories, the Duke pointed to an article published in The People in 2002 concerning a “plot to steal a sample of his DNA” to test his parentage.

Read more here.

07:53 AM

Government at 'rock bottom'

The Duke of Sussex lashed out at Britain’s “rock bottom” government and struggled to prove his phone-hacking claims during his landmark court appearance, Victoria Ward reports.

The Duke, 38, became the first senior royal in more than 130 years to appear in the witness box as he gave evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

He is suing the publisher over 148 articles he alleges came from illegal activity, including phone-hacking.

The Duke used his 55-page witness statement to break with royal convention and make an extraordinary intervention into politics.

Read more here.

07:52 AM

Good morning

Welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of the Duke of Sussex’s claim of unlawful information gathering against the publisher of the Daily Mirror in the High Court.

We will be providing live updates to proceedings as Harry resumes evidence at 10.30am in the Rolls Building.

Let’s recap what happened yesterday as the Duke was questioned for nearly five hours about his claims that stories were unlawfully obtained.

