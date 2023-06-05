Prince Harry court case live: Duke of Sussex expected at court ahead of testimony

Prince Harry arriving at the High Court in London on March 27 - TOBY MELVILLE

The Duke of Sussex is due to appear at the High Court as his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering begins.

The Duke is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles - which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for illegal activities.

His claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

Harry alleges about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.

MGN is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted each of them. The publisher also argues some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.

The duke is due to arrive at the court in London on Monday and is likely to enter the witness box on Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination from MGN’s lawyers.

10:12 AM

Media waits for Duke's arrival

Media outside High Court

Members of media are camped outside the High Court waiting for the Duke of Sussex to arrive.

The Duke is the first senior British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s.

He is expected to give evidence for his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers on Tuesday although he may be called on Monday afternoon.

09:57 AM

Recap: Prince Harry blames phone hacking ‘paranoia’ for Chelsy Davy realising royal life ‘not for her’

Harry and Chelsy

Last month, the High Court heard how the Duke of Sussex claimed his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided “a royal life was not for her” because of illegal snooping by journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers.

Prince Harry, who dated the Zimbabwean on and off for six years, said her decision to end their relationship was “incredibly upsetting” for him at the time.

The Duke, who claims his phone was hacked by Mirror Group journalists or investigators paid by the company, said he suffered “huge bouts of depression and paranoia” because he felt “he could not trust anybody”.

To read more click here.

09:01 AM

Factbox: Royals at court

Prince Harry is expected to become the first senior British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s when he appears at the High Court for his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Here is a brief history of senior royals in court as reported by Reuters:

Edward VII - The last time a senior British royal gave evidence in court involved Edward VII who, before he became king, was a witness in a slander trial in 1891 over a card game. He was previously in the witness box in 1870, testifying in a divorce case after he was falsely accused of being the lover of a British lawmaker’s wife.

George V - Edward’s son George V was accused of bigamy by a republican newspaper in 1910 shortly after he became king. Though he did not give evidence, George provided a written statement to the court denying bigamy. The author of the article was sentenced to one year in prison for libel.

Charles I - Charles I was put on trial for treason in 1649, after the end of the English Civil War. He refused to recognise the authority of the court to hear his prosecution, but was found guilty and sentenced to death.

Princess Anne - The Princess Royal, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to speeding in 2001. She was fined 400 pounds and given five penalty points on her driving licence. The following year, Anne became the first British royal to be convicted of a criminal offence in 350 years when she pleaded guilty to failing to stop one of her dogs biting two children.

08:31 AM

Analysis: Prince Harry cannot win his war against the media

Prince Harry is due to give evidence this week in his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for unlawful information gathering.

In this episode of Royal Insight, Camilla Tominey explains how the Duke’s court cases are a double edged sword.

“If Harry thinks he has a claim for phone hacking and he wants to go all the way through the courts to win it, then fair play to him; having said that, even if he wins, he also loses,” she says.

08:24 AM

Unlawful information gathering claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

His case, alongside those of former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner - known professionally as Michael Le Vell - are being considered as “test cases” at a trial being heard over six to seven weeks.

MGN is contesting the claims over allegations its journalists were linked to voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.

Harry is due to enter the witness box this week as the trial focuses on his individual case.

08:24 AM

Unlawful information gathering allegations against ANL

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against ANL over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering.

The “firmly” denied allegations against the publisher of the Daily Mail include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, the “blagging” of private records and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

At a preliminary hearing in March, ANL asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

A judgment from Mr Justice Nicklin is expected later this year.

08:24 AM

Allegations of unlawful information gathering at News Group Newspapers (NGN)

Harry and actor High Grant are suing NGN, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers.

Harry’s lawyers have argued that NGN’s challenge to his claim is an attempt to go behind an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and the publisher, which the duke was informed of in 2012.

NGN, which denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun, disputes that such an agreement was in place.

Mr Justice Fancourt will hold a further hearing in July to decide whether Harry’s pleaded case can be amended to include his secret agreement claims.

His judgment on Harry’s case is expected later this year.

08:23 AM

Libel claim over Mail on Sunday article on Home Office legal battle

Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his legal fight with the Home Office.

The story was published online and in the newspaper under the headline “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret... then - just minutes after the story broke - his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute”.

The duke’s lawyers in his libel claim have said the articles “purported to reveal, in sensational terms” that information from court documents filed by the duke “contradicted public statements he had previously made about his willingness to pay for police protection for himself and his family whilst in the UK”.

ANL is contesting the claim, arguing the article expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to Harry’s reputation.

A ruling from Mr Justice Nicklin is expected later this year.

08:23 AM

Second case against Home Office in relation to UK security

Earlier this month, a High Court judge rejected Harry’s bid to bring further legal action against the department over a Ravec decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security.

The Home Office, which opposed Harry’s claim, said Ravec considered it was “not appropriate” for wealthy people to “buy” protective security, which might include armed officers, when it had decided that “the public interest does not warrant” someone receiving such protection on a publicly funded basis.

The duke’s legal team argued Ravec’s view, that allowing payment for protective security would be contrary to the public interest and undermine public confidence in the Metropolitan Police, could not be reconciled with rules which expressly permit charging for certain police services.

Mr Justice Chamberlain refused Harry permission to bring the second challenge on May 23.

08:23 AM

Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

In July last year, Harry secured a judge’s permission to pursue a judicial review against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The duke is challenging a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) - which falls under the remit of the department - after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s lawyers say the security arrangements set out by Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to “procedural unfairness” because he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand”.

Defending the claim, the Home Office says Ravec was entitled to reach the decision it did, which is that Harry’s security arrangements will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Justice Swift said part of Harry’s case could proceed, with a date for a full hearing yet to be set.

08:18 AM

Duke's six legal battles in the High Court

Prince Harry has been involved in six legal battles at the High Court in recent months after bringing claims against three major newspaper publishers over allegations of unlawful information gathering, as well as challenges against the Home Office in relation to his personal security.



Here is an overview of his current cases with a brief description to follow:

Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

Second case against Home Office in relation to UK security

Libel claim over Mail on Sunday article on Home Office legal battle

Allegations of unlawful information gathering at News Group Newspapers (NGN)

Unlawful information gathering allegations against ANL

Unlawful information gathering claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)

08:10 AM

Full list of articles

Here is the list of stories that will be examined as part of the Duke’s claims:

“Diana so sad on Harry’s big day”. Daily Mirror. September 16 1996.

“Princes take to the hills for gala”. Daily Mirror. July 17 2000.

“3am - Harry’s time at the bar”. Daily Mirror. September 19 2000.

“Snap... Harry breaks thumb like William; Exclusive”. Daily Mirror. November 11 2000.

“Rugger off Harry”. Sunday Mirror. November 11 2000.

“Harry took drugs” and “Cool it Harry”. Sunday Mirror. January 13 2002.

“Harry’s cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties”. The Mirror. January 14 2002.

“Harry’s sick with kissing disease”. Daily Mirror. March 29 2002.

“No Eton trifles for Harry, 18”. September 16 2002.

“Matured Harry is a godfather”. The People. April 20 2003.

“Harry to lead cadet’s march”. Daily Mirror. April 29 2003.

“Harry is ready to quit Oz”. Daily Mirror. September 27 2003.

“Beach bum Harry”. Daily Mirror. December 16 2003.

“Wills... Seeing Burrell is only way to stop him selling more Diana secrets. Harry no... Burrell’s a...”. The People. December 28 2003.

“Harry is a Chelsy fan”. Daily Mirror. November 29 2004.

“When Harry met Daddy... The biggest danger to wildlife in Africa”. Daily Mirror. December 13 2004.

“Harry’s girl ‘to dump him”‘. Daily Mirror. January 15 2005.

“Chelsy is not happy”. Daily Mirror. January 15 2005.

“You did what!”. Sunday Mirror. February 6 2005.

“Who dares Windsors”. Daily Mirror. March 4 2005.

“Chelsy’s gap EIIR”. The People. April 24 2005.

“Harry carry!”. The People. May 15 2005.

“Chel shocked”. The People. April 9 2006.

“Davy stated”. The People. September 16 2007.

“Hooray Harry’s dumped”. Sunday Mirror. November 11 2007.

“Down in the dumped”. Daily Mirror. November 12 2007.

“Er, OK if I drop you off here?”. Sunday Mirror. December 2 2007.

“Harry fear as mobile is swiped”. Daily Mirror. July 26 2008.

“Soldier Harry’s Taliban”. The People. September 28 2008.

“He just loves boozing & army she is fed up & is heading home”. Sunday Mirror. January 25 2009.

“3am: What a way to Harry on”. Daily Mirror. March 26 2009.

“Harry’s date with Gladiators star”. The People. April 19 2009.

“Chelsy’s new fella”. The People. April 26 2009.

08:08 AM

33 MGN stories to be examined during trial

Harry alleges about 140 articles from 1996 to 2010, published by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles, used information obtained through unlawful means, such as phone hacking.

The stories cover the duke’s relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, a few injuries and illnesses, his military service and allegations of drug use.

Some 33 articles, dated between 1996 and 2009, have been selected for examination during an ongoing trial of Harry’s contested claim against MGN.

MGN has told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.

08:06 AM

Recap: Mirror publisher apologises to Duke

As the Duke of Sussex prepares to give evidence at the High Court over unlawful information gathering at Mirror Group Newspaper titles, we look back at what has happened so far.

On the first day of the trial, lawyers for MGN said the publisher “unreservedly apologises” to the duke for one instance of unlawful information gathering and that it accepts he was entitled to “appropriate compensation”.

Andrew Green KC said it was admitted that a private investigator was instructed, by an MGN journalist at The People, to unlawfully gather information about Harry’s activities at the Chinawhite nightclub one night in February 2004.

“Otherwise, the specified allegations are denied, or in a few cases not admitted,” he added. Mr Green said there was a reference to a payment record for £75 in February 2004.

