Prince Harry court case live: Duke takes on Daily Mirror and Piers Morgan in phone hacking trial

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's legal battle against the Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking is to begin at the High Court in London.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Other celebrities involved include singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and television presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

Out of the wider pool of people bringing claims, "representative" claimants were selected as "test cases" to go to trial, including Harry.

The other people selected for trial are former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse's ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some have been brought too late.

11:32 AM

Mirror publisher admits 'some evidence' information was unlawfully gathered

The publisher of the Mirror newspaper has admitted there is "some evidence" of unlawful information gathering (UIG) in relation to a High Court challenge brought by the Duke of Sussex that "warrants compensation".

In court documents released at the start of a trial in London, Mirror Group Newspapers said it "unreservedly apologises" for instances of unlawful information gathering, which the publisher said "will never be repeated".

The statements form part of the publisher's defence to claims brought by Harry and other individuals over alleged unlawful information gathering at MGN titles.

Andrew Green KC, representing the publisher, said in the written arguments that it denied allegations of voicemail interception in the cases being examined during the trial. The barrister also said some of the challenges it faces have been brought beyond a legal time limit.

Mr Green said "there is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG in respect of each of the claimants" except for the case of actor Michael Turner whose claim is "entirely denied".

10:19 AM

Alleged unlawful information gathering at News Group Newspapers (NGN)

Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers.

At a hearing in April, the publisher asked a judge to throw out his claim, arguing it was brought too late, along with a similar claim brought by Hugh Grant.

However, Harry's lawyers said it is an attempt to go behind an alleged "secret agreement" between the royal family as an institution and NGN, which the duke was informed of in 2012.

NGN denies that such an agreement was in place.

A judgment is expected later this year.

10:18 AM

Libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)

The duke is bringing a libel claim against ANL - the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday - over an article about his case against the Home Office.

The story was published online and in the newspaper in February 2022 under the headline: "Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret... then - just minutes after the story broke - his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute".

ANL is contesting the claim, arguing the article expressed an "honest opinion" and did not cause "serious harm" to his reputation.

At a preliminary hearing in March, the High Court heard the duke's bid to strike out ANL's "honest opinion" defence or grant judgment in his favour on it.

A judgment is expected later this year.

10:17 AM

Legal action against Home Office

The duke is bringing legal action against the Home Office over the security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) - which falls under the remit of the Home Office - over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

The duke's legal team argue that the security arrangements set out in a letter from Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to "procedural unfairness" because he was not given an opportunity to make "informed representations beforehand".

There will be a full High Court hearing to review the duke's claim on a date to be set.

10:17 AM

Previous legal cases brought by Duke

These are the legal cases the duke has been involved in over the last few years as compiled by PA News Agency.

Privacy claim against Splash News and Picture Agency

In May 2019, Harry accepted substantial damages and an apology from a news agency which took pictures of his home in the Cotswolds from a helicopter.

Harry settled privacy and data protection claims against Splash News and Picture Agency over photographs "of and into the living area and dining area of the home and directly into the bedroom".

The court heard Splash agreed to pay damages and legal costs.

09:59 AM

When was Prince last in court?

In March, the Prince attended the High Court after he brought a claim of alleged unlawful information gathering against Associated Newspapers Limited, publishers of the Daily Mail.

David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and Sir Simon Hughes, also brought legal action against ANL over denied allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering.

The allegations include hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing and recording private phone conversations.

ANL, which "firmly" denies the allegations, asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late".

A judgment is expected later this year.

09:33 AM

Prince set to pitch against Piers Morgan

With Prince Harry expected to give evidence in person at the trial, it will likely pitch him directly against former Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who has become one of the Sussexes’ most vocal critics.

Mr Morgan, who was editor of the Daily Mirror from 1996 until 2004, has become known for his public outbursts against the Sussexes.

He was forced to resign as a host of Good Morning Britain after he refused to publicly apologise for telling viewers in March 2021 that he "didn't believe a word" of what the Meghan had told US chat show host Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview.

He is widely expected to be dragged into the case, although he has always strongly denied any knowledge of phone hacking.

09:17 AM

Will Prince give evidence?

Last month, lawyers for the group of claimants said that all the witnesses on their side would be giving evidence in person.

This means the duke, who is expected to give evidence in June, will make a second visit to the High Court this year.

The trial comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in March to attend a preliminary hearing in his separate claim against Associated Newspapers Limited - the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

MGN - publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - has previously settled a number of claims against it in relation to unlawful information gathering.

09:14 AM

Why is Prince Harry suing Mirror publisher?

The claims relate to alleged unlawful information gathering at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

A small number of "representative" claimants were previously selected as "test cases" for the trial starting on Wednesday, including the duke.

The court previously heard that Harry's case is that 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010 included information that was allegedly obtained through unlawful means, including phone hacking.

The other claimants selected for trial are former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse's ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some have been brought too late.

