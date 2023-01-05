Prince Harry Says Prince William Physically Attacked Him In Row Over Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry claimed that his brother Prince William hit him and pushed him to the floor in an attack after the Prince of Wales described Meghan Markle as “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

The fight is reportedly detailed in the royal’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” and The Guardian obtained and published a passage on Wednesday.

Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he “came at me.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

According to the passage obtained by The Guardian, William then left and said, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Harry wrote that his now-wife did notice the “scrapes and bruises” and that she “was terribly sad.”

William, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave after attending the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral on Dec. 14, 2017, in London.

The royal family is likely bracing itself for more allegations in the coming days, as Prince Harry is sitting down with both Anderson Cooper and ITV’s Tom Bradby for broadcast interviews, which will air on Jan. 8.

The date is especially symbolic, as it marks three years since Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Harry’s memoir officially comes out on Jan. 10. The duke said in a statement when the book was announced that he is “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The prince said at the time: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

