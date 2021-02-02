Prince Harry determined to keep military titles despite moving abroad

Prince Harry, pictured in his Royal Marines uniform at the Royal Albert Hall last March - Eddie Mulholland/AFP

The Duke of Sussex is determined to keep his honorary military titles and wants to spend more time in the UK, The Telegraph understands.

He will fight to keep the three patronages he was forced to give up pending a one-year review of "Megxit", having made clear in his recent libel action against the Mail on Sunday that he considers his military links pivotal to his reputation and his future.

The Duke's three honorary titles – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command – are one of the few remaining issues to be resolved following his decision to step back from his role as a working royal.

When he and the Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, he agreed to give them up for a year until their position was reviewed in March, but they remain the one aspect of his former life that he is desperate to cling on to.

"His military work is one of the most important things to him," a friend said. "Of course he wants to keep them."

The Duke of Sussex visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base at Bickleigh, Devon, in 2019 - Finnbarr Webster/PA

However, it is widely believed the Duke will have no choice but to let go of the titles given that he has no plans to return to the royal fold. The Queen made it clear at the Sandringham summit last January that he could not opt for a "one foot in, one foot out" approach to official duties and her attitude has not changed, a palace source confirmed.

Several names have been mooted as the Duke's replacements, including the Princess Royal as the first female Captain General of the Royal Marines, although more recently it has been claimed that some in the force have pushed for the Duke of Cambridge, who served with the RAF, to take on the mantle.

The Duke of Sussex firmly believes the 10 years he spent in the Army, as well as the continuing ties he has with organisations such as the Invictus Games Foundation, make him the ideal candidate. When he relocated to California, he did so with the full intention of regularly travelling back and forth between the US and the UK to maintain connections, one friend said on Tuesday, insisting that it was only the pandemic that had forced him to stay put.

Story continues

A friend of the Duke of Sussex said the Covid pandemic had forced him to remain in California - Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AFP

The Duke's video message announcing the postponement of this year's Invictus Games was also held up as proof of his unwavering support for military causes. In the video, released on Tuesday, he insisted that its "mission will continue to shine through" even though the event, due to be held in The Hague this summer, was put back until next spring.

The Duke's commitment to the military was at the heart of his recent libel action against the Mail on Sunday. The false allegation that he had snubbed the Royal Marines since stepping back from his role as a working royal hit a nerve and he won an out of court settlement which he donated to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Although he has always been open about how much his military links mean to him, court documents only served to highlight this intensely personal bond. The Duke argued that his reputation was "inextricably tied up with" and "substantially" dependent on his links with the military.

He said the offending article would have caused "huge damage" and "serious harm" to his reputation, particularly in the eyes of military and ex-military personnel who might believe he had "snubbed and turned his back on his comrades".

The Duke revealed he was "particularly frustrated and saddened" as it was his "sincere ambition" to continue to help current and former military personnel, using his reputation and his platform as a former Apache helicopter pilot.