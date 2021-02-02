Prince Harry determined to keep military titles despite moving abroad

Victoria Ward
Updated
Prince Harry, pictured in his Royal Marines uniform at the Royal Albert Hall last March - Eddie Mulholland/AFP
Prince Harry, pictured in his Royal Marines uniform at the Royal Albert Hall last March - Eddie Mulholland/AFP

The Duke of Sussex is determined to keep his honorary military titles and wants to spend more time in the UK, The Telegraph understands.

He will fight to keep the three patronages he was forced to give up pending a one-year review of "Megxit", having made clear in his recent libel action against the Mail on Sunday that he considers his military links pivotal to his reputation and his future.

The Duke's three honorary titles – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command – are one of the few remaining issues to be resolved following his decision to step back from his role as a working royal.

When he and the Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, he agreed to give them up for a year until their position was reviewed in March, but they remain the one aspect of his former life that he is desperate to cling on to.

"His military work is one of the most important things to him," a friend said. "Of course he wants to keep them."

The Duke of Sussex visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base at Bickleigh, Devon, in 2019 - Finnbarr Webster/PA
The Duke of Sussex visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base at Bickleigh, Devon, in 2019 - Finnbarr Webster/PA

However, it is widely believed the Duke will have no choice but to let go of the titles given that he has no plans to return to the royal fold. The Queen made it clear at the Sandringham summit last January that he could not opt for a "one foot in, one foot out" approach to official duties and her attitude has not changed, a palace source confirmed.

Several names have been mooted as the Duke's replacements, including the Princess Royal as the first female Captain General of the Royal Marines, although more recently it has been claimed that some in the force have pushed for the Duke of Cambridge, who served with the RAF, to take on the mantle.

The Duke of Sussex firmly believes the 10 years he spent in the Army, as well as the continuing ties he has with organisations such as the Invictus Games Foundation, make him the ideal candidate. When he relocated to California, he did so with the full intention of regularly travelling back and forth between the US and the UK to maintain connections, one friend said on Tuesday, insisting that it was only the pandemic that had forced him to stay put.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex said the Covid pandemic had forced him to remain in California - Daniel Leal-Olivas/&#xa0;AFP
A friend of the Duke of Sussex said the Covid pandemic had forced him to remain in California - Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AFP

The Duke's video message announcing the postponement of this year's Invictus Games was also held up as proof of his unwavering support for military causes. In the video, released on Tuesday, he insisted that its "mission will continue to shine through" even though the event, due to be held in The Hague this summer, was put back until next spring.

The Duke's commitment to the military was at the heart of his recent libel action against the Mail on Sunday. The false allegation that he had snubbed the Royal Marines since stepping back from his role as a working royal hit a nerve and he won an out of court settlement which he donated to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Although he has always been open about how much his military links mean to him, court documents only served to highlight this intensely personal bond. The Duke argued that his reputation was "inextricably tied up with" and "substantially" dependent on his links with the military.

He said the offending article would have caused "huge damage" and "serious harm" to his reputation, particularly in the eyes of military and ex-military personnel who might believe he had "snubbed and turned his back on his comrades".

The Duke revealed he was "particularly frustrated and saddened" as it was his "sincere ambition" to continue to help current and former military personnel, using his reputation and his platform as a former Apache helicopter pilot.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother

    Police in Muskogee said they don't yet know why Jarron Deajon Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa. Police identified the slain children as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

  • Navy Task Force Calls for Changing Ship Names that Honor Confederacy

    Task Force One Navy was directed to identify and dismantle barriers of inequality.

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, making it unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need for conviction. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party state

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi: Rise and fall of Myanmar's revolutionary hero turned 'arrogant' ruler

    The virtues that once made Aung San Suu Kyi a saint of non-violent struggle led to a dramatic fall from grace in power – but she is still the most potent threat to Myanmar's would-be military dictators. The daughter of General Aung San, a national hero widely credited with winning Burmese independence from British rule, Ms Suu Kyi always projected a sense of destiny – critics might call it entitlement – to lead her country. Following a military coup in Myanmar on Monday morning, however, the nation's controversial figurehead was detained in an early morning raid – later urging her followers to take to the streets in protest. Ms Suu Kyi was only two years old when her father was assassinated in 1947, and she was largely raised overseas by her diplomat mother. After a privileged upbringing in India and the UK, Ms Suu Kyi studied politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford before settling down with her husband, the historian Michael Aris, in Britain.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is being investigated for possible voter fraud

    Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who spent months spreading baseless claims of a rigged election and participating in lawsuits to overturn the results, is under investigation for potential voter fraud. During an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, Wood said he changed his residency from Georgia to South Carolina on Monday, but in a follow-up email, he told reporter Justin Gray that he has been "domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April." This has sparked an investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office told NBC News on Tuesday that the "question is whether [Wood] was a legal resident" of the state when he voted there in November. Under Georgia law, "if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state." Wood, who has called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence, is also the subject of an investigation by the State Bar of Georgia, and has refused their order that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party state

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Myanmar charges Suu Kyi, giving legal basis to detain her

    Police leveled their first formal charge against Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, members of her party said Wednesday, giving military authorities who staged a coup a legal reason to detain her at least through the middle of the month. The charge — that Suu Kyi was in possession of illegally imported walkie talkies — came to light two days after she was placed under house arrest and appeared to be an effort to lend a legal veneer to her detention, though the generals have previously kept her and others locked up for years. The military announced Monday that it would take power for one year — accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections.

  • Op-Ed: Has Biden forgotten he's commander in chief? Here's America's national security to-do list

    For a democracy that finds itself perpetually at war, does our military system satisfy the essential requirements of both effectiveness and fairness?

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party state

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s interview with right-wing Newsmax descends into chaos

    Twitter accounts of Mike Lendell and his company MyPillow have been permanently suspended

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.