Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan dazzle in red at concert, one of their last engagements as working royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended a concert Saturday night as they wrap up their roles as working members of Britain's royal family.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared happy and confident as they greeted other guests and members of the Marines at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The duchess dazzled in a red dress, designed by Safiyaa, alongside her husband, who was also in red military dress.

The annual performance features the music of Queen Elizabeth's Royal Marines, of which Harry is Captain General, a military title he will keep over the next year as he and Meghan exit their royal roles, although he will not carry out any official duties.

The Sussexes will step down from their senior royal roles on March 31 and their office at Buckingham Palace will close on April 1.

As non-working members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan will retain but no longer use their HRH titles, will no longer represent the queen, will not receive public funds for royal duties and will spend the "majority of their time" in North America.

The Sussexes, who are living in Canada with their son Archie, are currently in the U.K. finishing out their last royal engagements.

The couple made their first joint appearance in London since January on Thursday night at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which recognizes the achievements of wounded veterans and soldiers.

After tonight's event, Harry and Meghan have just one more appearance scheduled in the U.K.

They will join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate at a Commonwealth Day service on Monday in what could be their last official royal engagement.

