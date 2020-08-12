    Advertisement

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan move out of Los Angeles

    KATIE KINDELAN

    Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are settling into a new home in California.

    The Sussexes and their 15-month-old son Archie have moved to Santa Barbara, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the Sussexes' spokesperson said in a statement. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

    PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020, March 9, 2020, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images, FILE)
    Harry, Meghan and Archie had been living in the Los Angeles area, reportedly in a home belonging to Tyler Perry, since moving to California from the U.K. earlier this year after they stepped back as senior members of Britain's royal family.

    Santa Barbara is a coastal town about 95 miles north of Los Angeles. One of the area's most well-known residents is Oprah Winfrey, a personal friend of Harry and Meghan's, who owns a sprawling estate in nearby Montecito.

    PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, May 19, 2018. (Ian West/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
    Harry, Meghan and Archie have followed stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic at their temporary Los Angeles home. The Sussexes have not made any official in-person appearances since moving to the U.S., but have appeared in taped messages and video calls.

    The location of their temporary home in celebrity and paparazzi-heavy Los Angeles did appear to raise privacy concerns for Harry and Meghan.

    The couple filed a legal complaint last month alleging drones were used to take photographs of Archie at the home.

