Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
will prince harry meghan markle attend philip funeral uk - &#xa0;Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
will prince harry meghan markle attend philip funeral uk - Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions.

However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him.

Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019.

A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family."

Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times.

He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls.

"We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has been transformed into a memorial page to the Duke of Edinburgh.

A short message on archewell.com, set against a dark background, says: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed."

A spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Prince Harry return for Prince Philip's funeral?

    Prince Harry now lives in the US and there are no travel corridors in place.

  • Inside Prince Philip’s Final Days and How the Royal Family Will Honor His Legacy

    ET takes a look inside Prince Philip’s final days at Windsor Castle and how the royal family will honor his legacy.

  • Royals expert on death of Prince Philip

    A longtime producer of British royal events says there will be an outpouring of grief throughout the U.K. over the death of Prince Philip but that his immediate funeral is likely to be a small family affair because of the coronavirus pandemic. (April 9)

  • Britney Spears Says She Was “Basically” Jamie Lynn’s Mom in Birthday Tribute

    Britney Spears turned heads with her belated birthday post to lil sis Jamie Lynn Spears, as it included a surprising throwback picture of her ex, Justin Timberlake, and another celeb.

  • Royal Family posts poignant photo of the Queen and Prince Philip on Instagram

    A portrait photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Elizabeth, captured by Annie Liebovitz, is accompanied by a moving quote from 1997.

  • Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian Has Tried to Fire Her as Her Manager '3 or 4 Times'

    Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner has managed her kids’ careers since the start

  • Ryan Sutter Spends ‘a Little Quiet Time’ in a Hyperbaric Chamber to Heal from His Mystery Illness

    The Bachelorette star has spent the last year dealing with an ongoing health issue that leaves him with “almost paralyzing” fatigue

  • Prince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royal

    Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at 99, prompting a collective look back at his fascinating life. Obituaries for the late Duke of Edinburgh walked through the late royal's life from his birth in 1921 to his service in World War II and his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. He was born on the Greek island of Corfu on a dining room table, according to The Washington Post, and as an infant was "smuggled out of Greece in a fruit crate" while his father fled execution, The New York Times reports. The obituaries were also filled with interesting little nuggets about him, including that he "carried British passport No. 1 (the queen did not require one)," as the Times wrote. Philip instituted "efficiencies" at Buckingham Palace, including installing intercoms, and while he loved sailing, he "was said to have so little patience with horse racing that he had his top hat fitted with a radio so that he could listen to cricket matches when he escorted the queen to her favorite spectator sport," the Times said. He was also the "first member of the royal family to do a televised interview," according to NBC News. His large personal library was "particularly illuminating" of him and his interests, the Post wrote, as it reportedly included "560 books on birds, 456 on religion, 373 on horses and 352 on the navy and ships." Speaking of which, a report in The Sun once claimed Philip was an "avid reader of books about UFOs and aliens." Of course, obituaries for Philip also took note of his reputation for offensive sexist and racist comments, with BBC News writing, "That he could be rude, startlingly so at times, there is no doubt." Historian Sarah Gristwood told NBC, though, "He helped create the model of the British royal family that has enabled it to continue forward into the 21st century. We may have lost sight of that now, but I hope we'll remember him for it." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-lawMedical examiner: George Floyd's primary cause of death was neck compression, not drugs

  • Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate 'Two Weeks of Happiness' with Baby Girl Grace Warrior

    Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, on March 25

  • Here's How the Royal Family Will Observe Prince Philip's Death

    Queen Elizabeth will enter an eight-day mourning period following her husband's passing.

  • Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to be ‘Windsor family affair’

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral had been meticulously planned in accordance with his wishes. But Buckingham Palace confirmed yesterday that coronavirus restrictions meant all arrangements had been completely revised. Instead, the ceremony will be significantly pared down, with royal sources revealing they would adhere to current guidelines, which allow just 30 mourners. The Queen will be joined by senior members of the family, as well as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for the funeral, which is expected to take place next Saturday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

  • 'Happiest Baby in the Whole Entire World' Goes Home After 694 Days in Hospital

    Valentina Garnetti was released from University of Michigan's CS Mott Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition

  • Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Moment Goofing Around with Daughter North

    Kim Kardashian has been posting cute photos with her children as they enjoy spring break

  • Rachael Kirkconnell Feels Matt James 'Broke Her Trust' After She Stayed with Him in NYC: Source

    A woman named Grace Amerling claimed on Friday that Matt James had been talking to her just days before inviting Rachael Kirkconnell to New York

  • 'Tiger Mom' Amy Chua Slams Allegations of Hosting Drunken Dinner Parties During Pandemic

    Yale Law School professor Amy Chua, known for her 2011 book "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother," is defending herself against allegations of hosting drunken "dinner parties" in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The accusations emerged from unidentified students and alumni who spoke with the Yale Daily News, which resulted in her loss of leadership over a first-year "small group." According to her accusers, Chua is still hosting private dinner parties at the home she shares with her husband, Jed Rubenfeld, who is also a Yale Law professor but is serving a two-year suspension for his own allegations of misconduct — including verbal harassment, unwanted touching and attempted kissing in the classroom and at his home.

  • Prince Charles Is Getting Nervous About Ascending to the Throne Amid Prince Philip’s Death

    We know that the line to the throne is set in stone for the monarchy with Prince Charles second in line after Queen Elizabeth, but it doesn’t look like everyone wants to see him become king. A new poll by Deltapoll shows that U.K. citizens would prefer to see Prince William jump ahead of his […]

  • Fans Are Rallying Around Dolly Parton After She Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Uncle

    Her caption is so touching. ❤️

  • UK's Prince Philip honored with 41-gun salutes after death

    Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries and at sea are marking the death of Britain’s Prince Philip on Saturday as military leaders honor the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Batteries of cannons in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other cities fired 41 rounds at one-minute intervals starting at midday. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra, and New Zealand planned to give an artillery tribute on Sunday.

  • The 11 Sundresses You'll Be Wearing on Repeat This Summer

    We included "Bridgerton" inspired pieces, of course.

  • Prince Philip Has Died & It’s Important To Be Honest About His Many Offensive Comments

    On Friday, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. According to Buckingham Palace, who announced his death, Prince Philip “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle in England. The news of his death comes at a contentious time for the Royal Family, who have been accused of racist treatment of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry. In a March 8 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle described how members of the Royal Family were concerned with her son Archie’s skin color. She also revealed struggling with mental health issues — including suicidal ideation — and receiving no support from the family. Though Prince Philip was never named as a perpetrator, the patriarch of Buckingham Palace was known to have his qualms about Markle, reportedly calling her a “destructive” presence within the Royal Family. Now, as Philip’s legacy is being recounted, many are remembering his comments differently. In a New York Times obituary, Philip is referred to as making “occasional frank comments” that may have “hurt his image.” In reality, the late Duke is guilty of much more than an occasional “frank” comment, and has a storied history of perpetuating harmful, racist ideas from his platform in the Royal Family. Long before Prince Philip allegedly voiced “concerns” about Markle, he was known to make sexist comments like, “I don’t think a prostitute is more moral than a wife, but they are doing the same thing.” In 2001, he told 13-year-old Andrew Adams, who aspired to become an astronaut, that he should “lose weight.” The following year, he allegedly told a 14-year-old at a Bangladeshi youth club that he looked like he was “on drugs,” after asking who else there was on drugs. He told the president of Nigeria, who was dressed in a traditional robe, that the president looked he was “ready for bed.” Philip was once also accused of comparing Ethiopian art to “the kind of thing my daughter would bring back from school art lessons.” The list goes on. In fact, many such lists of Philip’s most controversial remarks have been compiled on the internet, but what’s most notable about them isn’t only how offensive many of his off-the-cuff remarks are, but also how they are grouped in with comments about his low opinion of British cooking, or other such innocuous things, demonstrating just how seriously casual bigotry is taken by many in the media when spoken by a powerful man — i.e. not very. Of course, countless more people long spoke publicly about the detrimental effect of Philip’s “occasional frank comments” — and also took him to task for representing a strain of colonialist thinking that is not a relic of the past, but very much a pervasive influence to this day. Acknowledging the true nature of Philip’s many offensive comments doesn’t negate the rest of his character or, for example, his charitable actions; instead, it gives a fuller portrait of a man who was born into almost inconceivable privilege and only saw his wealth and influence grow when he married into one of Europe’s last remaining monarchies. Failing to interrogate the character of these people — who have their positions granted to them by accident of birth — would be an abdication of the responsibility we all have to question the systems of power that are in place because of centuries of colonialism, white supremacy, and the myth that anyone has the divine right to rule — and so can just say whatever they want, consequences be damned. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, Dead At Age 99The Royal Family Is Hiring A Diversity TsarThe Royal Family Doesn't Have Too Much To Say Now