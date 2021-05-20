Prince Harry filmed tapping his way to emotional safety as part of treatment for PTSD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Harry undergoes EMDR therapy during a session with therapist Sanja Oakley - The Me You Can&#39;t See
Prince Harry undergoes EMDR therapy during a session with therapist Sanja Oakley - The Me You Can't See

The Duke of Sussex revealed that he had been having EMDR therapy, a relatively new form of treatment for PTSD.

He said it was one of the varieties of “healing or curing” with which he was willing to experiment but that he would not have been open to it had he not put in the work with years of therapy beforehand.

The Duke, 36, is undergoing treatment with London-based consultant Sanja Oakley, who leads a session with him on camera for his new AppleTV series, The Me You Can’t See.

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) looks at the life events that may have caused the relevant symptoms.

It uses “bilateral stimulation” by asking the patient to move their eyes, following an object, or by the therapist tapping on the patient's body or getting them to tap on themselves. In the show, the Duke is shown tapping himself as part of the treatment.

The aim is to pair the cognitive recognition of the trauma with a powerful memory of being safe, allowing them to think about the event without emotional distress.

The tapping is said to create a new default for that memory.

Ms Oakley, 56, is a registered psychotherapist and “executive coach” with 20 years’ experience in both private practice and the public sector, working in the UK, Europe and the US.

She offers sessions in London and via Skype, which she appeared to be using with Prince Harry.

Sanja Oakley during her session with the Duke of Sussex, which was recorded for this TV series on mental health - The Me You Can&#39;t See
Sanja Oakley during her session with the Duke of Sussex, which was recorded for this TV series on mental health - The Me You Can't See

Her website reveals that she has a particular interest in “new, fast developing effective therapies” and that she both teaches and consults colleagues in therapy and EMDR around the world.

It says the “cutting edge and clinically-proven psychotherapeutic technique” has become a “passion” of hers.

Ms Oakley has previously worked for London Underground and was among a team of therapists that carried out work in the immediate aftermath of the July 2005 London bombings.

She has also worked at The Centre for Victims of Torture in the US.

Her website features a link to a YouTube video of Jameela Jamil, a British actress and campaigner, speaking about the benefits of EMDR.

Jamil was among the 15 women chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to feature on the cover of the September 2019 edition of Vogue, which she edited.

Her Instagram account was also one of a selection recently highlighted by the Sussexes in 2019 and she has been a vocal supporter of the couple.

It is unclear whether she is also a client of Ms Oakley.

Recommended Stories

  • Harry & Meghan's Relationship With This Royal Is "Beyond Repair," Says Source

    What a difference three years make. On this day in 2018, Prince Charles was heralded for his gallant behavior when he stepped in at the last minute to proudly walk his future daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, (halfway) down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on her wedding day. The camera captured his grateful son, Prince Harry, who was waiting at the altar, turn to his father and say, "Thanks, Pa," before he and his bride stood before the Archbishop of Canterbury to take their marriage vows.Charles came to rescue once again that day when he escorted Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to a private area of the chapel where the newlyweds signed the wedding register, witnessed by their families. Well aware of what Doria must have been feeling as the sole relative of Meghan's to attend the wedding, Charles also offered his arm to her as he escorted her out of the church and stood at the top of the chapel stairs to see the newlyweds off with the mother of the bride and the stepmother of the groom, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.In November of that year, Harry told the BBC: "I asked him to [walk Meghan down the aisle] and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you." The Duke of Sussex continued to heap praise on his father, saying: "For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and he's our father so of course he's going to be there for us."Harry's loving remarks about Charles in 2018 are in stark contrast to many of the statements he has made about his father this year. Since moving to California, with no royal handlers to advise him, Harry's words and behavior have angered and shocked the Royal Family and Palace courtiers, shattering the once strong and loving bond between a father and his son and daughter-in-law."The events of this year have been so damaging that many people inside the Palace, both members of the family and staff, feel Harry and Meghan's relationship with Charles is beyond repair," a royal source told Best Life. "Charles is gutted by what Harry has said and done and while he has long believed their relationship could eventually be healed, recent developments have been devastating."Read on to find out how a dramatic series of events have all but destroyed the connection between Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan's two-hour interview in March with Oprah Winfrey was the match that lit what has turned into an out of control wildfire. The couple leveled explosive allegations about the royals, claiming an unnamed family member—not the Queen or the late Prince Philip—questioned what color Baby Sussex's skin would be before Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born."In not naming names, they cast a web of suspicion over all the senior royals, Charles included," said a source.The royals were blindsided by Harry's damning remarks about "The Firm" and his detailed criticism of Prince Charles. The duke told Winfrey that Charles stopped taking his calls some time after Megxit negotiations had begun. "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls," he said. "And then [Prince Charles] said, 'Can you put this all in writing?'" He also claimed his father had "cut him off" financially when he left Britain.Harry said he felt "really let down" by his father "because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. They only know what they know, and that's the thing: I've tried to educate them through the process I have been educated."For more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Prince Philip's funeral Harry angered several members of the Royal Family when he did not return to England to see his grandfather while he was in the hospital and gravely ill back in February. Then, he seemed to make things infinitely worse by choosing to sit for the interview with Winfrey in March while Philip, as we know now, was in the final stages of his life. When the Duke of Edinburgh died, Harry received a frosty reception at his funeral from several royals, which only angered him further.While in the U.K. for Philip's funeral, Harry's father and brother, Prince William, asked that Harry meet with them after the service to talk about a possible reconciliation. The Duke of Sussex met briefly with them (and Duchess Catherine) on the grounds of Windsor Castle but nothing came of it, insiders told Best Life. Hopeful that some progress could be made during Harry's visit, Charles invited his youngest son to accompany him on a walk the following day, but Harry said he was on a "tight schedule" and had to get back to Archie and Meghan, now in her third trimester of her second pregnancy, The Sun reported. He departed one day before the Queen's 95th birthday, the first she would spend as a widow."As much as Harry has talked about wanting to heal his relationship with his father, his actions speak otherwise," said an insider. "Charles made a genuine effort to reach out to him and was turned away after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. The Prince of Wales does not understand why Harry is so intent on escalating rather than resolving their differences."RELATED: These 3 Royals Aren't Willing to Forgive Prince Harry, Says Source. The Armchair Expert Podcast On May 13, Harry stunned the Royal Family and royal watchers everywhere when he appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. Now, that second bombshell interview could very well be the final straw for Charles and the rest of the Royal Family. Harry was there to promote his upcoming series on mental health, The Me You Can't See, which he produced with Winfrey for Apple+ TV. But his appearance made headlines for very different reasons.In the 90-minute interview, Harry described royal life as "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in the zoo" and called out Charles for being a less than stellar father while indirectly criticizing the parenting skills of his grandmother and grandfather."[Charles] treated me the way that he was treated," Harry said. "There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on." When explaining why he felt he had to leave England, the duke said, "Suddenly I started to piece it together and go, 'OK, so this is where [Charles] went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents, so that means he's treated me the way he was treated."Harry concluded by saying he was determined to break the cycle with his own children, Archie and his unborn daughter. "So how can I change that for my own kids?" he asked. "'You know what? That happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.'"Another royal insider said that "Charles had always been closer to Harry than William. Prince of Wales did everything he could for his son and Meghan while they were senior royals. He was very taken with Meghan." The source added: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem determined to undermine the future of the monarchy with unproven allegations against Charles and the Royal Family." The increasingly vocal calls to have Harry and Meghan's titles removed While there have been many stories in the British media since Harry and Meghan left royal life calling for them to be stripped of their titles, after the devastating podcast interview, there has been a groundswell of royal watchers saying that the Queen should act now."There are a great number of people in Britain that feel the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should relinquish their titles, but there is also a very vocal faction who believe Harry and Meghan have shone a light on the monarchy's history of colonialism, which has led to increasing public debate about its relevance," said a source. "As the future King, the Prince of Wales now faces an entirely new set of challenges as a result of what's happened. It was never going to be easy for him, but Harry and Meghan have made things even more difficult at a time when Charles is mourning his father's death and working hard to support his mother in her final chapter of her reign. It's all quite Shakespearean, if one really thinks about it."RELATED: The One "Drastic Change" the Queen Is About to Make Now, Insiders Say.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Parental problems, trauma triggers and a suicidal wife: Prince Harry’s long list for the therapist

    The Duke of Sussex has revealed that the only reason his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not kill herself was because she thought it would be too “unfair” for him to lose another woman in his life. Prince Harry opened up about the struggles both he and the Duchess faced as working royals, his mother’s death and the therapy he is undergoing to deal with the trauma, during the first three episodes of his new Apple TV series about mental health. He revealed he had been having therapy for four years after an argument with the Duchess of Sussex made him realise that if he wanted to save his relationship, he had to “deal with his past”. The Duke even allowed cameras to film a session with his UK-based therapist as he was asked to target the traumatic memory of flying back into London, which he admitted was a “trigger” because of what had happened to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. He described the experience of having to share the grief of his mother’s death with the world, recounting how he had been forced to watch the huge crowds sobbing while he withheld his emotions and did what was “expected of him”. The five-part documentary series, called The Me You Can’t See, co-presented with Oprah Winfrey, was released on Friday and features interviews with celebrities including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close that “help lift the veil” on mental health and emotional wellbeing. Neglect by the Royal family The Duke accused the Royal family of “total neglect” when it came to asking for help for himself and the Duchess. Expanding on revelations made during the couple’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, he said that he had become aware that as a member of the Royal family and the “institution” he had been “living in a bubble”. “I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process, in a mindset,” he said. The Duke revealed that family members had told him “just play the game and your life will be easier” but that he felt as if he was outside the system whilst also stuck within it. “I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me,” he said. “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

  • Prince Harry on Panic Attacks, Therapy and His Mom's Death: I Needed to 'Heal Myself from the Past'

    "I wasn't in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either, that was sort of, like, squashed," the Duke of Sussex says in The Me You Can't See

  • Mini hops on the rooftop tent craze

    Most often, we see these tents perched atop some tricked-out overlanding rig or at the very least, a factory offroader like the Land Rover Defender or Ford Bronco. Both the battery-powered Mini Cooper SE and the plug-in hybrid Mini Countryman SE offer roof rails, a key foundation for a rooftop tent. For its part, the plug-in hybrid Countryman SE claims 17 miles of EV range before the gasoline engine fires up.

  • Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

    Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and experimental capacity, the scientists said in interviews this week. An additional $100 million has been spent over the last three years on replacing external equipment to keep the test reactor going.

  • Giant panda cub plays as National Zoo sets to reopen

    The cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, is the son of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, who gave birth to him in August at age 22, thrilling zoo officials who thought she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.The National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, will reopen Friday at 20 percent capacity, admitting 5,000 to 6,000 visitors a day, down from as many as 20,000 pre-pandemic."All the animals at the Zoo are used to seeing visitors but they haven't had them for a long time. Our pandas are--, you know, they do two things extremely well: they love to eat and they love to sleep. And, they get great care here and, so, they haven't missed a beat, " said zoo director Steven Monfort.

  • Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

    The woman was able to get away safely.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • Haunted by Diana's death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

    From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother. Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year. "It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life," he added, referring to Meghan.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

    The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour), the agency predicted.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.