Prince Harry to fly home after seeing King for half an hour

King Charles leaves Clarence House in London following the announcement of cancer diagnosis on Monday - James Manning

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Heathrow to fly home to California, just 24 hours after he arrived.

Prince Harry, 39, flew 11 hours across the Atlantic to see his cancer-stricken father for just half an hour.

The gesture is understood to have been warmly welcomed by the King.

The Duke landed at Heathrow at lunchtime on Tuesday before being whisked straight to Clarence House with a police escort.

He arrived at his father’s London residence just before 2.45pm and left at 3.31pm.

The King and Queen followed just minutes later and were driven to Buckingham Palace before flying by helicopter to Sandringham.

Prince Harry is thought to have stayed in a hotel overnight before dashing back home to his wife, Meghan, and their two children.

The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to have spent last night "in a London hotel" following his 30-minute meeting with King yesterday.

Princess Anne with Royal Navy specialist underwater explosive disposal operator

The Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties, handing out more than 50 honours on behalf of his cancer-stricken father at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The King will hold his weekly audience with Rishi Sunak over the phone today, Downing Street confirmed.

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Stephen Flynn have all extended well wishes to the King during their addresses at Prime Minister’s Questions earlier today.

Buckingham Palace offers support to cancer charities

The Royal family has offered its support to cancer charities following the King’s diagnosis of cancer.

On Twitter, Buckingham Palace retweeted a post from cancer charity Maggie’s Centres.

“If someone you care about has received a cancer diagnosis, you may wonder how to support them. We asked people living with cancer to share examples of what’s worked well for them,” the post read.

If someone you care about has received a cancer diagnosis, you may wonder how to support them. We asked people living with cancer to share examples of what’s worked well for them. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ydhpNQktx6 — Maggie's Centres (@MaggiesCentres) February 7, 2024

Party leaders offer well wishes to King during PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer, alongside Rishi Sunak and Stephen Flynn, offered well wishes to the King during today's PMQs - UK Parliament/Maria Unger

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Stephen Flynn have all extended well wishes to the King during their addresses at Prime Minister's Questions earlier today.

The Prime Minster wished the King a “speedy recovery”, saying he remained in the “thoughts of the House and the country” after his cancer diagnosis.

Mr Sunak added: “We look forward to him resuming his public-facing duties in due course”.

These sentiments were echoed by Sir Keir, the Labour leader, who said: “I join with the Prime Minister in sending His Majesty The King our very best wishes for his treatment.”

Mr Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “ I also send my best wishes to King Charles in what will hopefully be a quick and full recovery.”

No meeting between Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex during stay

The rift between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex was thrown into sharp relief when it emerged even their father’s cancer diagnosis could not bring them together.

Prince Harry flew thousands of miles from his California home to be at the King’s side, a move that showed both father and son were willing to put their strained relationship on hold.

But there was no meeting between the royal siblings on Tuesday after the Duke spent around 30 minutes at Clarence House seeing the King.

Pictured: Prince of Wales ahead of investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Prince of Wales ahead of investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle - Kensington Palace

Princess Anne’s choice to wear the late Queen’s coat shows a sense of emotion and of timeless taste

Princess Anne paid tribute to her late mother’s fashion legacy by wearing a jacket inherited from her wardrobe for a visit to Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal wore a purple checked velvet coat, believed to have been originally designed for the Queen by her dressmaker Angela Kelly around the year 2005. It was a choice that at once showed a sense of emotion, of environmental consciousness and of timeless taste.

Elizabeth II wore the piece as part of a practical, travel-ready outfit in public on two occasions - in 2006 and 2010 - both times for a private cruise with her family aboard the Hebridean Princess.

It is believed that she wore this jacket primarily in her private life, meaning that it may hold more specific memories for the Princess Royal.

King’s absence from Commonwealth visits could cause headache for monarchy

The prospect of the King missing crucial forthcoming visits to Commonwealth realms could prove problematic amid increasing calls to break ties with the British monarchy.

The King, 75, is unlikely to return to public duties for several months as he undergoes cancer treatment, leaving his travel plans up in the air.

The King and Queen were expected to visit Canada in spring and then travel to Samoa in October for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm), before going on to Australia.

The tours would have marked the monarch’s first visits to Commonwealth realms since he ascended the throne and were considered critical in terms of shoring up support.

King's openness around diagnosis 'fantastic'

An NHS nurse who met the King at a Marie Curie hospice event said the openness the monarch has shown around his cancer diagnosis is “absolutely fantastic” as she wished him a “full recovery”.

Michelle Beaver, 51, a cardiology nurse at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, met the King twice in 2019.

She said His Majesty was “really down to earth”, “lovely” and “made everyone feel special”, adding that the awareness he has raised around getting checked for signs of cancer has been “absolutely fantastic”.

“I thought it was really good because it got awareness out there and I believe men going to get their prostate checked went up massively which was absolutely fantastic,” Ms Beaver, who has worked within the NHS for 32 years, said.

“He’s had the tests and getting dealt with and hopefully he’ll make a full recovery.”

Pictured: Princess Anne soldiers on

The Princess Royal speaks with military personnel during a demonstration in the indoor training area at St Georges Barracks in Bicester.

The Colonel in Chief of The Royal Logistic Corps visited the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment today.

The Princess Royal speaks with military personnel during a visit to a Barracks in Bicester - Chris Jackson

King to hold weekly audience with Sunak by phone after cancer diagnosis

The King will hold his weekly audience with Rishi Sunak over the phone today, Downing Street confirmed.

The monarch and Prime Minister have their weekly meetings on Wednesdays, and No 10 said this would continue, but that it would be carried out remotely.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM’s conversations with the King.

“But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

The King is recuperating at Sandringham following his cancer diagnosis.

King patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for 20 years

The King has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for more than 20 years, and is also the patron of several other cancer charities, including Marie Curie Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

In a speech he gave 25 years ago at a Macmillan event, as Prince of Wales, he said: “People tell me that being diagnosed with a cancer is like suddenly finding yourself in an unknown land, with no map, no compass, no sign posts and no knowledge of the language.

“The treatments are complex. Many different health professionals are involved – people can see as many as 50 different doctors.

“They need help to find their way in this no doubt alien and intimidating world.”

The prince spoke about the need to “rewrite the rhetoric of cancer” and to “destroy the myths and misconceptions which block understanding and paralyse action.”

Pictured: Prince of Wales at investiture ceremony

Prince of Wales returns to work with an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Royal family offers support for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Royal family has offered its support to a leading cancer charity in the wake of the King’s diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace is understood to have partnered with Macmillian, giving it the green light to use the King’s own health scare to urge others in his position to reach out for support.

The move comes just two days after it was revealed that the King had cancer and is likely indicative of further such collaborations and partnerships further down the line, The Telegraph understands.

In a post published on X, formerly Twitter, and retweeted by Buckingham Palace alongside a green heart emoji, Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We hope that by sharing his diagnosis so publicly, His Majesty The King will encourage others to reach out for support if they are concerned about cancer.

“If you have any potential signs or symptoms you’re worried about, speak to your GP to get them checked.

“We offer specialist, confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. Visit our website, or call our Support Line on 0808 808 00 00. If you need to talk, we’ll listen.”

The post tagged the Royal family’s own Twitter handle, indicating that it had been made with their approval.

We hope that by sharing his diagnosis so publicly, His Majesty The King will encourage others to reach out for support if they are concerned about cancer.



If you have any potential signs or symptoms you're worried about, speak to your GP to get them checked.



We offer… pic.twitter.com/3vQuMUkKLC — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) February 7, 2024

White sends 'best wishes' to King

Ms White revealed afterwards that she sent her “best wishes” to the King when speaking to the Prince.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family,” she said.

“He was really lovely. It was a really nice conversation. I’ve met him a couple of times, he definitely puts you at ease.”

'Investitures celebrate people doing incredible things'

The Prince arrived in the Grand Reception Room of Windsor Castle and self consciously patted his uniform - the No.2 dress uniform of an RAF wing commander - before beginning the process of “dubbing” new knights with a sword and pinning awards on the recipients.

A royal source insisted that the Prince had “an unwavering commitment to duty and service,” adding that “investitures are an important part of his royal role, celebrating people up and down the country doing incredible things for their communities”.

Among those he met were Ellen White, 34, the England footballer, Lee Suzie Hutchinson, chief executive of Little Heart Matters, a charity that supports those affected by a single ventricle heart condition, and John Broadfoot, chairman and founder of SOS Kit Aid.

Prince William Investiture

Prince hands out 50 honours

The Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties, handing out more than 50 honours on behalf of his cancer-stricken father at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, 41, was last seen in public on Jan 18, when he visited the Princess of Wales at the London Clinic following her abdominal surgery.

With his wife now settled at home in Windsor, where she is recuperating, the Prince felt able to leave her side for the short walk over to the castle for the first of two engagements scheduled for today.

Prince of Wales' last public engagement

The Prince of Wales last carried out a major royal event more than three weeks ago.

The Prince had travelled to Leeds to make former Leeds Rhinos team-mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield each a CBE for raising funds and awareness for motor neurone disease.

The King leaves Prince William free to put family before Firm

As the King ploughs on with his state duties despite a diagnosis of cancer, his eldest son and heir is on hand to help but, perhaps unexpectedly, is not needed to deputise for the top job quite yet.

He may undertake “some duties” on behalf of the King, a palace source said, but it will be a “few select engagements rather than a whole tranche”.

Instead, he has the blessing of the King to take the time to see his wife settled and comfortable at home.

Pictured: Prince of Wales awards honour to Ellen Convery

Prince William awarded an honour to Ellen Convery, more widely known as Ellen White, today.

She was the England women’s football team’s top goalscorer in the Euros in 2022 and played a key role in the Lionesses’ victory at the tournament.

Ms White was pictured laughing and appeared in deep conversation with the Prince, with whom she shook hands

Mrs Ellen Convery is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle - Yui Mok/PA

Princess Anne with Royal Navy specialist underwater explosive disposal operator

Princess Anne has been seen soldiering on with public engagements as she visited a Royal Navy team today.

The Princess Royal, who is the Colonel in Chief of The Royal Logistic Corps, was pictured smiling during her visit to the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment at St Georges Barracks in Bicester.

Princess Anne smiles during her visit to the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment at St George's Barracks in Bicester - Chris Jackson

King at Sandringham

The King is currently staying at Sandringham and will return to London weekly for business.

This will likely include his regular audience with the Prime Minister, Privy Council meetings and further treatment.

Recap: What happened yesterday

Here is what happened yesterday:

Rishi Sunak said he is thankful that the King’s cancer was caught early

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen leaving Clarence House

The King was said to be on his “usual good form” after undergoing his first treatment

Prince Harry visited Clarence House and Buckingham Palace after flying from Los Angeles

The King and Queen flew from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham in a helicopter

Duke of Sussex stayed in hotel

The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to have spent last night “in a London hotel” following his 30-minute meeting with King yesterday.

The Duke did not stay at a royal residence last night, with it suggested that he instead stayed at a luxury hotel in London, according to MailOnline.

Prince of Wales engagements

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, will make the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients due at the ceremony include David Shreeve - who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy - and Francis Dickinson - who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

In the evening, Prince William will attend the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London in his role as the organisation’s patron.

The gala dinner is raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15 million to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

The Prince is a former air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and during the event will meet crew members, former patients and supporters before delivering a short speech.

What the King’s healthy lifestyle and love of homeopathy means for his cancer diagnosis

As a notorious workaholic and stickler for his daily routine, taking a step back as he undergoes cancer treatment is unlikely to come easy to King Charles, even at the age of 75.

A man who is renowned for dashing off missives to staff in the early hours while continuing to tend to paperwork while travelling on state visits, is unlikely to adapt easily to long periods of convalescence at home after undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

But at the same time, doctors believe that there are many aspects of the King’s approach to life which will serve him well in his upcoming health battle.

Harry’s brief meeting with the King will be a welcome step in the right direction

As the Duke of Sussex swept through the gates of Clarence House, many also quietly acknowledged it was a shame that it had taken a cancer diagnosis to bring him and the King together.

Prince Harry looked pensive as he gazed from the window of his Range Rover as he arrived at the monarch’s London residence.

Much has been said, and angry words spoken, in recent years, with deep hurt and betrayal on both sides.

Prince Harry dashes to his father’s side after King’s cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry made a transatlantic dash to Britain to see his father on Tuesday following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke landed after a 10-hour flight from Los Angeles and was driven straight from the airport to Clarence House with a police escort to see the King for the first time since his Coronation nine months ago.

Good morning and welcome to The Daily Telegraph’s live coverage of the royals following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

