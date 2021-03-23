Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.'s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action."

Robichaux cited Harry's efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Duke of Sussex gets new job with Silicon Valley startup

    The Duke of Sussex has a new job with a Silicon Valley startup, where he intends to "create impact in people's lives". Prince Harry, 36, has been named as chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc, a coaching and mental health firm founded in 2013. It is the latest in a string of appointments for the Duke who, along with the Duchess of Sussex, has signed lucrative, multi-year deals with Netflix and Spotify. He is expected to get involved with product strategy decisions and charitable contributions as well as advising on topics related to mental health. He was offered the role after being introduced to Alexi Robichaux, the BetterUp CEO, through a mutual friend last autumn. "I intend to help create impact in people's lives," the Duke told the Wall Street Journal. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness and an all-round better life." Mr Robichaux said: "It's a meaningful and meaty role."

  • Prince Harry gets a new gig as 'chief impact officer' at mental health startup

    In the wake of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is lining up a new gig. Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior member of the royal family last year, is set to become "chief impact officer" at BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup, The Wall Street Journal reported. Harry told the Journal he hopes to "help create impact in people's lives," adding that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life." BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said Harry's role will actually be "meaningful and meaty," and according to the Journal, the former working royal is expected to "advocate publicly on topics related to mental health" in the job, as well as weigh in on product strategy decisions and on charitable contributions. He's reportedly also likely to spend time at the company's San Francisco office once doing so is safe and attend meetings and events. This is the latest business move for Harry after he and Meghan signed major production agreements with Netflix and Spotify. Harry and Meghan recently spoke with Winfrey about their decision to step back as working royals, and their interview included the revelation that Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts after she joined the royal family. She alleged she tried to get help, feeling she needed to "go somewhere," but was told "that it wouldn’t be good for the institution." "Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to," Harry told the Journal. "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help." Harry also said he's actually been using the BetterUp app himself for months, revealing he personally matched with a coach who "has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective." More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • Prince Harry starts new job with Silicon Valley firm

    "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company.

