Prince Harry – latest court news: Duke accuses royals of withholding phone hacking evidence from him

Prince Harry has accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court has heard.

The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.

In the second day of a preliminary hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, the publisher argued that part of the case should be thrown out as it relies on documents supplied confidentially to the Leveson Inquiry.

The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

The court heard on Monday that Prince Harry had lost or “cut off” friends as “everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source” of articles about him.

Prince Harry claims Buckingham Palace 'withheld' information about historic phone hacking

Daily Mail publisher claims privacy case uses files provided confidentially to Leveson Inquiry

Complainants argue banning this 'highly relevant' material from case would be 'draconian'

Doreen Lawrence feels 'played for a fool' after thinking Mail 'really cared' about son's murder

Publisher brands allegations 'preposterous smears'

Judge grants anonymity for Mail journalists involved in alleged phone-tapping

Prince Harry claims Buckingham Palace 'withheld' information about historic phone hacking for 'long time'

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:01

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:01 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has said the Royal Family withheld information from him about phone hacking because they didn't want him to bring a claim as it would “open a can of worms”, my colleague Thomas Kingsley reports.

In a witness statement submitted before his civil claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, the Duke of Sussex said that he was conditioned to accept his family's rule to “never complain, never explain” when dealing with the press.

“The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms,” the Duke said in his statement

But discussing phone hacking claims against News Group Newspapers, Harry said “I became aware that I had a claim that I could bring” in 2018.

Duke says Royal Family 'without doubt' withheld phone hacking information from him

06:00 , Martha Mchardy

What are Prince Harry's claims?

05:00 , Martha Mchardy

His lawyers claim he was “deprived of important aspects of his teenage years” by the “unlawful actions” of Associated Newspapers.

“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers,” they argue in a written submission.

They say the actions of Associated Newspapers amounted to “a major betrayal” of promises made by the media after the death of Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday, but Buckingham Palace said the King would be unable to meet his son because of prior commitments, including an official state visit to Germany on Wednesday

04:00 , Martha Mchardy

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

(AP)

03:00 , Martha Mchardy

King Charles III has put into motion his plan to slim down the monarchy, with the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage signalling “just the start”, it has been reported.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla in just six weeks, reportedly wishes to end subsidised rents for members of the royal family over the next five years.

The expectation for royals to fund their own homes apparently also extends to working royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate Ng reports:

Mail 'saw copy of Elton John's child's birth certificate before him'

02:00 , Martha Mchardy

Sir Elton John and David Furnish had not seen a copy of their first child’s birth certificate before it was “unlawfully” obtained by the publisher of the Daily Mail and placed beneath a “derogatory” headline, the High Court has been told.

The singer and his filmmaker husband were described as “outraged” and “mortified” in court documents alleging that the privacy of their home was “ruthlessly invaded” – with their landline allegedly tapped and staff “targeted” – in order “to steal and exploit” information to fuel stories about them.

The couple’s allegations form part of a host of similar claims brought against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) by a group comprising Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, actors Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley, and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes.

Andy Gregory reports:

01:00 , Martha Mchardy

Wednesday 29 March 2023 00:00 , Martha Mchardy

Day two in court was for the diehards, and Sussex – also known as Prince Harry – is going to be dying very hard indeed, writes Tom Peck.

'Paranoid' Prince Harry lost friends over 'unlawful' newspaper stories, court hears

Tuesday 28 March 2023 23:00

Tuesday 28 March 2023 23:00 , Martha Mchardy

Prince Harry suffered from “suspicion and paranoia” and lost friends because of newspaper articles, a court heard on Monday, as he launched his campaign to reform the media with a surprise appearance in London.

The Duke of Sussex flew 5,500 miles from his new home in California to attend a High Court hearing as the Daily Mail’s publisher bids to throw out claims against its titles, including accusations of phone-hacking.

The court heard that the allegations against the publisher include the hiring of private investigators to plant listening devices, the recording of private phone conversations, listening to live landline calls, and obtaining medical records.

Alastair Jamieson reports:

Tuesday 28 March 2023 22:07 , Andy Gregory

Away from the court proceedings, it has been reported that King Charles III has put into motion his plan to slim down the monarchy, with the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage signalling “just the start”.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla in just six weeks, reportedly wishes to end subsidised rents for members of the royal family over the next five years.

The expectation for royals to fund their own homes apparently also extends to working royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

One source was quoted as saying that the King “is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives”. My colleague Kate Ng has the full report:

Tuesday 28 March 2023 21:06 , Andy Gregory

In this Independent Voices piece, Andrei Molodkin, the artist and former Soviet soldier planning to project a sculpture made with Afghan blood onto St Paul’s Cathedral in protest over Prince Harry’s remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan writes:

“Boasting about killing, whether for democracy or not, is something I do not accept. During military service, in the Soviet Union, I saw a fellow soldier put a gun to his heart and shoot himself. Later, we were eating in the canteen and the guards pulled him through the room. His body and clothes were covered in blood, so he left a line like a signature behind him. A bloodline.

“Seeing this man dragged across the floor, it was from there I understood blood as a currency – a material that demonstrated the physical cost of war. The colour of blood shocks us to understand this reality.

“My entire artistic practice has been based on deconstructing the toxic idea of imperialism and foregrounding the politicisation of blood, oil and gas as currencies of war.”

Prince Harry rejects ‘misconception’ that royal households ‘are in constant communication'

Tuesday 28 March 2023 20:01 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has said that there is a “misconception” that the royal households “are all in constant communication with one another” – with each office actually “siloed”.

Outlining how he found out other people within or associated with the royal family had brought phone hacking claims against the press, he says: “It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom.”

He went on: “There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true.”

Tuesday 28 March 2023 18:59 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has said he is bringing his privacy claim against the Daily Mail publisher “because I love my country”.

Ending his written statement to the court, Prince Harry said he was “bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality” of the publisher.

“The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it,” he added.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:51 , Andy Gregory

Doreen Lawrence feels 'played for a fool' after believing Daily Mail 'really cared' about justice for murdered son

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:19

Tuesday 28 March 2023 17:19 , Thomas Kingsley

Baroness Doreen Lawrence also provided a witness statement where she said she was “played for a fool” by the Daily Mail and believed the publication was “on my son’s side and cared about the fight to bring his killers to justice.”

She added that she believed journalists she worked with in her fight for justice were “not only allies but friends.”

“We believed they really cared about Stephen and the injustice of his death and all the failings of the police and legal systems that had meant his killers walked free,” Baroness Lawrence said.

“The idea that something else had been going on behind the scenes completely hidden from me, that I had been played for a fool and for so many years, was deeply shocking and upsetting to me.”

Prince Harry photographed leaving court this afternoon

Tuesday 28 March 2023 16:41 , Andy Gregory

(PA)

(PA)

Potentially confidential material is 'highly relevant' to privacy case, lawyer says

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:59

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:59 , Thomas Kingsley

David Sherborne, the lawyer representing Prince Harry and the other claimants, says the possibly confidential material they’re relying upon for their case is “highly relevant”.

He claims that even if Mr Justice Nicklin found they were in breach of orders imposed by the Leveson inquiry which restrict their disclosure, removing this element of their argument from the case would be a “draconian” measure.

“We don’t accept that there is no room for manoeuvre,” Mr Sherborne told the judge.

Prince Harry has not returned to courtroom after break in proceedings

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:38

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:38 , Andy Gregory

The Duke of Sussex has not returned to the courtroom in the Royal Courts of Justice during an afternoon break in the preliminary hearing.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 15:17 , Andy Gregory

Baroness Doreen Lawrence has returned to London’s Royal Courts of Justice today for the preliminary hearing of her case against Associated Newspapers.

Her lawyers say that she feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information.

Baroness Lawrence alleges that her landline and bank accounts were monitored by private investigators, who she claims made “corrupt payments” to Metropolitan Police officers for information about the investigation into her son Stephen’s murder in 1993.

(REUTERS)

Tuesday 28 March 2023 14:44 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry suffered from “suspicion and paranoia” and lost friends because of newspaper articles, a court heard on Monday, as he launched his campaign to reform the media with a surprise appearance in London.

The Duke of Sussex flew 5,500 miles from his new home in California to attend a High Court hearing as the Daily Mail’s publisher bids to throw out claims against its titles, including accusations of phone-hacking.

Also in court were Sir Elton John, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Lawrence, who are among the public figures suing Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful activity.

Mail publisher claims case is based on confidential documents it sent to Leveson Inquiry

Tuesday 28 March 2023 14:12

Tuesday 28 March 2023 14:12 , Andy Gregory

A High Court judge has said he is “concerned” about who is responsible for policing confidentiality undertakings made during the Leveson Inquiry.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)’s argument is that part of the case brought by seven high-profile individuals relies upon documents that were provided by the company to the Leveson Inquiry in 2011 and 2012 with the understanding that they were confidential.

The company maintains that these documents are subject to binding disclosure and publication restriction orders and undertakings as to their use, and that lawyers for the people bringing the claim are in breach of these by relying on them without first applying for their disclosure.

However on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin said it was not clear who polices the undertakings as the Leveson Inquiry no longer exists.

He said that “basic contract law” requires that in order for a confidentiality agreement to be enforced someone has to be able to stand there and say that they have the power to enforce it.

“Who is that person?” he asked, adding: “I am now concerned about who is responsible for policing the Leveson undertakings.”

Tuesday 28 March 2023 14:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Duke of Sussex claims he was “largely deprived” of important parts of his teenage years due to the unlawful actions of the Daily Mail’s publisher, court documents have shown as he made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London.

Harry, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon and Sadie Frost all attended the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday for the start of the first hearing in their claims against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The high-profile individuals are part of a group, which also includes Liz Hurley and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes, bringing privacy claims against the publisher over allegations it carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 13:57 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A High Court judge has said he is “concerned” about who is responsible for policing confidentiality undertakings made during the Leveson Inquiry.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)’s argument is that part of the case brought by seven high-profile individuals relies upon documents that were provided by the company to the Leveson Inquiry in 2011 and 2012 with the understanding that they were confidential.

The company maintains that these documents are subject to binding disclosure and publication restriction orders and undertakings as to their use, and that lawyers for the people bringing the claim are in breach of these by relying on them without first applying for their disclosure.

However on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin said it was not clear who polices the undertakings as the Leveson Inquiry no longer exists.

He said that “basic contract law” requires that in order for a confidentiality agreement to be enforced someone has to be able to stand there and say that they have the power to enforce it.

“Who is that person?” he asked, adding: “I am now concerned about who is responsible for policing the Leveson undertakings.”

Tuesday 28 March 2023 13:38 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Sir Elton John and David Furnish had not seen a copy of their first child’s birth certificate before it was “unlawfully” obtained by the publisher of the Daily Mail and placed beneath a “derogatory” headline, the High Court has been told.

The singer and his filmmaker husband were described as “outraged” and “mortified” in court documents alleging that the privacy of their home was “ruthlessly invaded” – with their landline allegedly tapped and staff “targeted” – in order “to steal and exploit” information to fuel stories about them.

The couple’s allegations form part of a host of similar claims brought against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) by a group comprising Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, actors Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley, and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes.

Baroness Lawrence arrives at High Court

Tuesday 28 March 2023 12:47 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Lawyers are yet to get into their arguments over the continuation of the claims against ANL and whether they should be taken to trial.

Meanwhile, Baroness Lawrence has entered the court room.

She told the court yesterday through her lawyers that she feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information.

(Getty Images)

Tuesday 28 March 2023 12:07 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Tuesday 28 March 2023 11:51 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Thomas Kingsley reports live from the High Court

Every seat in the public gallery is filled for today’s hearing with Prince Harry, today wearing a grey suit, is in attendance again listening attentively to the proceedings.

Lawyers have not yet begun to discuss their arguments for why the claims from the Duke and others should be taken to trial or thrown out - first there is a discussion over legal details around confidentiality and restricted documents in this week’s hearing.

(AP)

Tuesday 28 March 2023 10:51 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

Just weeks ago, Harry laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 10:32 , Thomas Kingsley

Day two of the four-day preliminary hearing has begun in the High Court. Prince Harry is in attendance again as the judge decides whether the claim will go to trial.

The Duke of Sussex leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday (/PA) (PA Wire)

Tuesday 28 March 2023 10:23 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the Royal Courts of Justice for the second day of a High Court hearing over multiple privacy claims brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Harry arrived at the central London court just after 10am for the second day of a preliminary hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The duke is part of a group - along with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley - bringing claims over allegations ANL carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.

The allegations - which are denied - include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

Lawyers for ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, said the allegations are “firmly” denied and that the “stale” claims have been brought too late as it made a bid to throw out the cases.

(AP)

Tuesday 28 March 2023 09:29 , Thomas Kingsley

Phone-tapping allegations against Associated Newspapers is set to begin its second day at the High Court after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the hearing in London on Monday.

Here is recap of yesterday’s hearing:

The Duke of Sussex claims he was “largely deprived” of important parts of his teenage years due to the unlawful actions of the Daily Mail's publisher

ANL’s lawyers have said the claims brought by seven high-profile individuals including the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Lawrence should be dismissed without a trial

Sadie Frost and Sir Elton John appeared in court alongside Prince Harry

Prince Harry is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales while he is in the UK

Baroness Doreen Lawrence feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information, her lawyers said

The judge overseeing the dispute has made an order temporarily preventing the reporting of the names of journalists linked to allegations against the publisher

Tuesday 28 March 2023 08:52 , Thomas Kingsley

Tuesday 28 March 2023 07:56 , Peony Hirwani

Sir Elton John and David Furnish are “outraged” and “mortified” over allegations of unlawful information gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mail – including tapping their home landline – the High Court has been told.

John and Furnish appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (27 March) for the start of a four-day hearing over privacy claims brought by the couple against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Along with Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes, the couple are bringing claims over allegations it carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering – including the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

Read more:

Tuesday 28 March 2023 07:05 , Andy Gregory

My colleague Thomas Kingsley has this overview of the legal action launched by the high-profile group back in October:

Tuesday 28 March 2023 06:30 , Peony Hirwani

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.

Doreen Lawrence says son's murder was 'exploited' by publisher, court told

Tuesday 28 March 2023 06:02

Tuesday 28 March 2023 06:02 , Tom Pilgrim

The mother of Stephen Lawrence says his racist murder was “exploited” by the publisher of the Daily Mail to “generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers and to profit”, the High Court was told at Monday’s preliminary hearing.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information, her lawyers said.

She now wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail over its “entirely false” support for her fight for justice “caused her to have failed her murdered son”, the court was told.

In her High Court breach of privacy claim against ANL, brought alongside other high-profile individuals, she claims there was “illegal interception” of her voicemail messages and that her phone was tapped between 1993 and 2007.

She also alleges her bank accounts and phone bills were monitored, that she was subject to “covert electronic surveillance” and that “corrupt payments” were made to serving police officers for confidential information, including to those investigating her son’s killing.

ANL says it firmly denies that unlawful information gathering took place at its newspapers, and the legal claims against it are being brought too late.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 05:06 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 28 March 2023 04:03 , Amber Raiken

Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.

The talk show host, who has been close friends with the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation with friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings, to promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.

During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the big event, before asking Winfrey for her opinion on it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

In response, Winfrey, who conducted a bombshell interview about the royal family with Harry and Meghan in 2021, gave her advice to and showed her support for the pair. “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” she explained. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”

Tuesday 28 March 2023 03:01 , Abe Asher

A conservative think tank is calling for Prince Harry’s US visa application to be released so Americans can see whether or not he admitted to his past drug use before moving to California in the summer of 2020.

The Heritage Foundation, one of the country’s preeminent right-wing think tanks, is arguing that US officials should release the details of the prince’s application so Americans can see whether or not he was “properly vetted” before being allowed to enter the country. Applicants for US visas are typically asked about their criminal history and drug use.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 01:56 , Andy Gregory

In his most recent column, our sketch writer Tom Peck suggests it is “permissible to wonder quite what [Prince Harry] is trying to achieve with this morning’s flurry of excitement”. He writes:

It’s not uncommon for people to turn up to court for appearances’ sake. Over the course of five and a half days last year, Wayne Rooney spent almost 28 full hours silently and motionlessly staring at an oak panel two yards in front of his nose in a show of solidarity with his wife, Coleen, while she was being extremely unsuccessfully sued by Rebekah Vardy (Jamie Vardy managed four hours himself).

Once the court rises, who is and isn’t there watching doesn’t matter in the slightest. But the act of being there, of being photographed, does. Vardy and Rooney were not really fighting each other for money in court; they were fighting, especially in Vardy’s case, to rehabilitate their reputation outside it.

The arrival shots each morning were every bit as important as the (quite often rather dry) courtroom drama. Prince Harry’s legal action against Associated Newspapers is meant to go to trial in May, and it’s very clear he’s going to be leaning into it very hard indeed, whipping up as much publicity, and therefore heaping up as much pressure, as he possibly can.

Tuesday 28 March 2023 01:52 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 28 March 2023 00:44 , Kate Ng

King Charles III has put into motion his plan to slim down the monarchy, with the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage signalling “just the start”, it has been reported.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla in just six weeks, reportedly wishes to end subsidised rents for members of the royal family over the next five years.

The expectation for royals to fund their own homes apparently also extends to working royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

One source was quoted as saying that the King “is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives”.

Monday 27 March 2023 23:32 , Andy Gregory

Friends close to Prince Andrew have hit out at reports that he is planning to write a memoir, reports my colleague Joe Middleton.

On Sunday, a number of newspapers claimed that the Duke of York was in talks to produce a tell-all autobiography, following the success of Prince Harry’s book Spare.

However, friends of his family have taken the unusual step to make his views known following the reports.

“He has one aim and that is family unity around his brother the King,” they said. “He is rock solid with him and will do everything he can to support him quietly and if necessary publicly. The idea that he is even considering writing or cooperating with a book least of all with a journalist is for the birds.”

“He is increasingly at the mercy of people writing stuff about him and his life which is pure fantasy,” the friend continued. “He leads a very quiet isolated life and sees almost nobody, least of all journalists.”

Publisher paid 10 private investigators to unlawfully gather information against Doreen Lawrence, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 22:25 , Andy Gregory

Associated Newspapers paid 10 different private investigators to conduct “illegal or unlawful information-gathering activities” against Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the High Court was told today.

In written arguments, David Sherborne, acting for the group of high-profile individuals also including Sir Elton John and Sadie Frost, said the newspaper group “widely and habitually carried out or commissioned” the activities and covered them up.

He claimed the investigators intercepted voicemails, tapped telephones, used deception and the “burglaries or the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information” on the publisher’s behalf.

The court also heard that ANL paid “substantial amounts” for the services and that the amounts were “known to and approved by executives”.

Mr Sherborne added: “The claimant will contend that the use of these unlawful acts was both habitual and widespread across Associated’s newspapers during the period at least 1993 onwards to 2011, and even continued beyond until 2018.”

Monday 27 March 2023 21:17 , Andy Gregory

An artist says he plans on projecting a sculpture made using Afghan blood onto St Paul’s Cathedral, to protest Prince Harry’s claims about the number of soldiers he killed while serving in the military, my colleague Kate Plummer reports.

Russian artist Andrei Molodkin said he will take blood donated by Afghans for the sculpture and project it onto the London landmark later this week, saying the royal’s comments had made him “very, very angry”.

The Duke of Sussex attracted criticism after he detailed his time serving in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare earlier this year, claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters during two tours in the country.

Monday 27 March 2023 20:13 , Andy Gregory

In his latest column, our political sketch writer Tom Peck states:

“The very best satire has a remarkable knack for changing absolutely nothing. Harry and Meghan were made to look so perfectly absurd by South Park’s “Worldwide Privacy Tour” episode that the California-based campaigners have evidently concluded that they have been left with little choice but to carry on precisely as normal.

“The Worldwide Privacy Tour made an unexpected stop in London on Monday morning, when Prince Harry arrived at the High Court to attend a preliminary hearing in one of his many legal actions against an extremely large section of the British newspaper industry.

“He didn’t need to be there. He wasn’t required to participate in any way in the hearing. But the act of taking everyone by surprise by actually turning up is certainly the prince’s first big shot in what he told Tom Bradby was going to be his “life’s work” from now on: that of holding the press to account.”

Harry 'deprived of important aspects of his teenage years' by publisher, claim lawyers

Monday 27 March 2023 19:11

Monday 27 March 2023 19:11 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry’s lawyers claim in court documents that he was “deprived of important aspects of his teenage years” by the “unlawful actions” of Associated Newspapers and was left full of “suspicion and paranoia” following the publication of articles containing information the duke says was only known to his trusted circle.

In the “Particulars of Claim” which set out the duke’s case, his lawyers say their client, the claimant in the legal proceedings “is shocked and appalled that Associated used their journalistic power and privilege to commit the unlawful acts without any legitimate justification and solely to compete with other tabloid newspapers for profit.

“The claimant is horrified that Associated has to date successfully avoided proper scrutiny for its conduct through its cover-up and that it has behaved as if it is above the law. The claimant is troubled that, through Associated’s unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years.

“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers.”

The document added: “Moreover, the claimant regards Associated’s unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.”

(Getty Images)

Monday 27 March 2023 18:14 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry waved and gave a thumbs up to reporters as he left the High Court by a side entrance, flanked by security, after attending the first day of the hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Liz Hurley 'sickened' after 'unlawful' intrusion, says barrister

Monday 27 March 2023 17:31

Monday 27 March 2023 17:31 , Andy Gregory

A private investigator acting on behalf of ANL hacked actor Liz Hurley’s phone, placed a “sticky window mini-microphone” outside her home and bugged ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s car to unlawfully obtain information about her finances, travel plans and medicals during her pregnancy, the High Court has been told.

In written arguments, barrister David Sherborne said the private investigator targeted her and Mr Grant on behalf of the Mail on Sunday through “phone hacking their phones, landline tapping their home phones, placing a sticky window mini-microphone on the exterior of her home window, bugging Mr Grant’s car and undertaking flight and other blags through which he obtained information unlawfully or illegally about [Ms Hurley], such as her private communications with Mr Grant, her financial details, her travel arrangements and medicals during her pregnancy and birth of her son”.

Ms Hurley “has been shocked and mortified by the revelation of Associated’s unlawful acts targeting her ... the prospect of strangers listening into her live telephone calls and bugging her private property was a particularly grotesque thought that she had never considered possible”, her barrister said.

“It left her sickened to see the snatched close-up picture of her baby’s face published by Associated when he was four months old with the new understanding that this intrusion was the exploitation of unlawful acts, deliberately directed at her with that intention,” Mr Sherborne added.

“She recalls the feeling of vulnerability she felt at this time in her life, and the sense that despite precautions taken, she was unable to protect her son, or indeed other loved ones around her who similarly fell to be targeted as a result of their association with her.

“It angers [her] now to know that she never had a chance against all the artillery of unlawful means and private investigators that Associated used against her and which, unknown to her, underlay the articles published about her. She now understands how very real the feeling of being trapped and surrounded on all sides by unknown enemies truly was.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant remained friends after splitting up in 2000 (Ian Jones/Getty Images)

Monday 27 March 2023 16:52 , Andy Gregory

Court proceedings have concluded for the day, with legal arguments due to resume from 10.30am on Tuesday.

In the meantime, we’ll be continuing to use the blog to post updates and background on the case.

Doreen Lawrence's bank accounts were monitored and landline tapped, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 16:19

Monday 27 March 2023 16:19 , Andy Gregory

Baroness Doreen Lawrence’s bank accounts were monitored to check whether she was receiving any money from other newspapers during the Daily Mail’s campaign for justice for her murdered son Stephen, the High Court has heard.

In a document made available to the media on Monday, barrister David Sherborne claimed the Labour peer was “habitually” targeted “from at least as early 1993 until at least as late 2007”.

Mr Sherborne said the targeting included “the illegal interception of the claimant’s voicemail messages, landline tapping, blagging, the monitoring of her bank accounts and phone bills, covert electronic surveillance and corrupt payments to serving Metropolitan Police Service police officers, including on the Stephen Lawrence murder investigations, for confidential information”.

Baroness Lawrence was targeted “both before and during” the Daily Mail’s Justice for Stephen Lawrence campaign, Mr Sherborne said.

The lawyer later alleged the monitoring of Baroness Lawrence’s bank accounts were “specifically to check whether the claimant was receiving ‘buy up’ money from and/or working with other newspapers during the Justice for Stephen Lawrence Campaign”.

He continued: “The claimant has suffered considerable distress and harm, as well as the loss of her dignity or standing and her personal autonomy through the unlawful acts, its resultant invasions of her privacy, and its deliberate exploitation and/or misuse of her unlawfully or illegally obtained information in the unlawful articles.”

(Getty Images)

Publisher commissioned breaking and entering into private property, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 16:13

Monday 27 March 2023 16:13 , Andy Gregory

Associated Newspapers commissioned “breaking and entering into private property”, the lawyer for the group of figures challenging the Daily Mail publisher told the High Court.

Each of the group has been “the victim of numerous unlawful acts” carried out by the publisher or those acting on its instruction, in deeds carried out “covertly” between 1993 to 2011, lawyer David Sherborne said.

“Some of them related to articles which were the product of those underlying unlawful acts through which the product was exploited or misused,” he added.

Because “those unlawful acts were covertly carried out and concealed at the time through the use of phrases that were deliberately misleading” his clients were “put off the scent” and did not bring their claims separately earlier,” he said.

“The defendant has continued this concealment through its strenuous public denials that it has done any of those acts at all,” Mr Sherborne added.

Monday 27 March 2023 15:53 , Andy Gregory

Sir Elton John has left the High Court after attending the first day of the hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

The musician waved at the cameras as he left the court (REUTERS)

Mail on Sunday publisher paid investigator to 'unlawfully' find address of politician's lover, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 15:51

Monday 27 March 2023 15:51 , Andy Gregory

Associated Newspapers Ltd paid a private investigator to unlawfully find the address of a man it believed was the lover of Liberal Democrat politician Sir Simon Hughes, the High Court has been told.

Referring to the believed lover as HJK, Sir Simon’s lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions that that the “the Mail on Sunday wanted a photograph of HJK [and the claimant] in order to be able to publish a story about their relationship”.

Private investigator Glenn Mulcaire “unlawfully obtained” the man’s mobile phone number, called it and “through means of deception managed to blag his home address”, Mr Sherborne alleged, adding: “Despite this, no story was published in the end in the Mail on Sunday as a bigger story broke, namely the revelation of an affair which the then deputy prime minister, John Prescott, had had with his secretary.”

The documents go on to say that ANL paid Greg Miskiw, a freelance journalist, “for the work done by Mr Mulcaire in relation to the claimant, as referred to above, described as ‘Simon Hughes’ boyfriend’.”

Mr Sherborne added: “The claimant has suffered considerable distress and harm, as well as the loss of his dignity or standing and his personal autonomy through the unlawful acts, its resultant invasions of his privacy and its deliberate exploitation and/or misuse of his unlawfully or illegally obtained information.”

Monday 27 March 2023 15:42 , Andy Gregory

Baroness Doreen Lawrence said she “wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail as she did caused her to have delayed or have failed her murdered son”, the High Court has heard.

In court documents made available to the press on Monday, her barrister David Sherborne said she feels “anger, shock and upset” about allegedly being targeted by the Daily Mail.

Baroness Lawrence “never once suspected” publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd of the allegations due to her trust in the Daily Mail, which campaigned to bring the killers of her son Stephen Lawrence to justice, her lawyer said.

“She wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail as she did caused her to have delayed or have failed her murdered son,” he added. “She asks herself whether more individuals could have been arrested, whether earlier investigations might have been more successful, and whether she could have got justice.”

Elton John had not seen copy of first child's birth certificate before it was obtained by ANL, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 15:39

Monday 27 March 2023 15:39 , Andy Gregory

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish had not seen a copy of their first child’s birth certificate before it was unlawfully obtained by Associated Newspapers Ltd, the High Court has heard.

The couple “found it particularly disturbing to understand the deliberate tactics deployed by Associated to bypass the confidentiality and ethical protections afforded to medical information”, said their lawyer David Sherborne.

“They were appalled by the unlawful articles published about the first claimant that were sourced this way. Worse still was Associated’s unlawful obtaining of their first child’s birth certificate, before they had even seen a copy themselves.

“They were heartbroken by the derogatory headline that Associated attached to it, clearly calculated to profit and generate public sensation about an event that they had so carefully guarded to keep precious. The fact that these unlawful articles, which carry so much upset, were founded through unlawful acts that were all the time deliberately concealed from them has enraged them.”

Doreen Lawrence believes son's murder was 'exploited' by Daily Mail, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 15:35

Monday 27 March 2023 15:35 , Andy Gregory

Baroness Doreen Lawrence believes the murder of her son Stephen was “exploited” by Associated Newspapers Ltd to “generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers, and to profit”, the High Court has been told.

In written arguments, her barrister David Sherborne said she “feels anger, shock and upset”, adding: “Most of all, however, she feels a deep sense of betrayal.

“She finds it hard to believe the level of duplicity and manipulation that was clearly at play, knowing now as she does that the Daily Mail’s outward support for her fight to bring Stephen’s killers to justice was hollow and, worse, entirely false.

“The claimant now sees that the Daily Mail’s true interests were about self-promotion and using her and her son’s murder as a means to generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers, and to profit.

“The claimant cannot think of any act or conduct lower than stealing and exploiting information from a mother who buried her son for this reason. She feels used and violated, and like she has been taken for a fool.”

Doreen Lawrence’s Stephen was murdered in a racist attack in 1993 (PA Media)

Sir Elton John's landline was tapped and gardener targeted by ANL, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 15:16

Monday 27 March 2023 15:16 , Andy Gregory

Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s landline phone was tapped by a private investigator on the instructions of Associated Newspapers Limited, the High Court has been told.

Documents filed on the couple’s behalf, made available to the media on Monday, said that as well as having the landline at their home in Windsor tapped, Sir Elton’s personal assistant and the couple’s gardener were also targeted.

Their lawyer David Sherborne said in the written submission: “The claimants are outraged that Associated engaged in these unlawful and illicit acts in order to publish unlawful articles about them.

“They are also mortified to consider all their conversations, some of which were very personal indeed, were tapped, taped, packaged and consumed as a commercial product for journalists and unknown others to pick over, regardless of whether or not they were published.

“The hurt remains the same, knowing that their lives have been treated as a commodity and their precious, priceless moments of privacy degraded in this way.”

Mr Sherborne added: “In particular, they consider their private home a sacred space. To learn now that this was ruthlessly invaded, their home so violated, and their family and loved ones targeted, all through unlawful acts designed to steal and exploit their information, is unforgivable to them.”

Elton John and David Furnish 'frightened' by unexplained press disclosures, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 15:08

Monday 27 March 2023 15:08 , Andy Gregory

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish found the unexplained disclosure of their private information in the press “frightening” and as a result have someone watching cameras in their home every night, the High Court has been told.

Associated Newspapers Ltd’s lawyer Adrian Beltrami KC quoted the pair as claiming that the “repeated, wrongful disclosures ... had a serious and profound effect upon [them] at the time of their publication”.

They were aware of “the extent to which Associated publicised private and sensitive information relating to their private and family life”, and they “became deeply paranoid and suspicious by unexplained disclosures of their private information in [Associated’s] publications, even where measures were taken to protect their privacy”, Mr Beltrami added.

Mr Beltrami said they stated that they “found these disclosures frightening, and as a consequence now have someone watching the cameras in their home of residence every night”.

However, Mr Beltrami said their case was being brought too late, arguing “there can be no doubt that by the start of 2016 Sir Elton and Mr Furnish were very much alive to the issue of (unlawful information gathering) by the press”.

The barrister added that “they have not provided any satisfactory explanation as to what necessary fact, as opposed to evidence, they did not know by October 2016 to articulate the essential elements of a claim against Associated”.

Monday 27 March 2023 14:08 , Sam Rkaina

Sir Elton John has arrived in Court 76 of the Royal Courts of Justice.

The singer sat at the back of the large courtroom, arriving shortly before the hearing resumed for the afternoon.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Monday 27 March 2023 14:00 , Thomas Kingsley

Last July the High Court ruled a Mail on Sunday article on the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the Home Office contained parts that were defamatory.

The Duke of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday’s publisher over a story on a separate High Court case over the decision to remove his automatic granting of police protection in the UK.

The February article carried the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret... then - just minutes after the story broke - his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

Lawyers for Harry had argued the article was defamatory and suggested the duke had “improperly and cynically” tried to manipulate public opinion.

Associated Newspapers lawyers argue it is too late for Duke to bring forward claims

Monday 27 March 2023 13:55

Monday 27 March 2023 13:55 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) are arguing that the seven people in the privacy claims, including the Duke of Sussex, could have brought claims before October 2016, and were too late to have them heard now.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for the publisher, said in written submissions that the duke “does not offer any reason why he could not with reasonable diligence have discovered the basis for his inferential claim against Associated before October 2016”.

Quoting from Harry‘s letter of claim, he continued: “Indeed, the Duke was aware throughout this period of the intense interest in his life shown by the media and by Associated, of ‘strange things happening around his phone communications’, of ‘unexplained disclosures of private information’ in Associated’s publications and of journalists from Associated ‘regularly turning up at different locations which you would never expect them to, including South Africa... despite the extreme lengths my security team and I went to in order to protect my security and privacy’.”

“In truth, the duke had sufficient knowledge to articulate an inferential case against Associated long before October 2016,” Mr Beltrami said.

(REUTERS)

Prince Harry lost friends due to 'paranoia' over 'unlawful' stories, court told

Monday 27 March 2023 13:45

Monday 27 March 2023 13:45 , Sam Rkaina

The Duke of Sussex had “suspicion and paranoia” caused due to the publication of articles by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) using unlawfully gathered information, the High Court has been told.

In written submissions for ANL, lawyers for the publisher quoted from documents filed on Harry‘s behalf.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for ANL, said the duke’s case was that “suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers”.

The barrister continued: “The duke’s pre-action letter also stated that at the time he had become paranoid and suspicious by ‘unexplained disclosures of private information in your (ANL’s) publications’.”

Mr Beltrami added: “He stated that ‘the repeated, wrongful disclosures... had a serious and profound effect upon (him) at the time of their publication’ and that he had ‘painful memories... regarding the extent to which ANL publicised private and sensitive information relating to his private and family life’.”

Monday 27 March 2023 13:30 , Thomas Kingsley

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(PA)

Judge grants anonymity for Daily Mail journalists involved in alleged phone-tapping

Monday 27 March 2023 12:57

Monday 27 March 2023 12:57 , Thomas Kingsley

The judge overseeing the Duke of Sussex's dispute with ANL has made an order temporarily preventing the reporting of the names of journalists linked to allegations against the publisher.

Mr Justice Nicklin permitted a bid by ANL to have a reporting restriction imposed while the publisher attempts to have the claims from Harry and others against it dismissed without a trial.

The judge said it was "not usual for the court to impose reporting restrictions at such an early stage of proceedings" but concluded in this instance it was "in the interests of fairness and the administration of justice".

The court heard that with ANL yet to file a formal defence in the cases, there was not yet a full response to any "adverse comments" that might be made about the journalists. Mr Justice Nicklin said it would not be in the public interest to "for one side of a series of allegations to be put when one side is absent".

The judge also granted reporting restrictions over certain information in court documents, that ANL alleges lawyers for the Duke of Sussex and others are using in breach of orders made by Lord Justice Leveson in his inquiry into press standards.

Mr Justice Nicklin said the temporary reporting restrictions would be revisited once he reaches a judgment over the preliminary issues being argued in court this week.

Monday 27 March 2023 12:31 , Thomas Kingsley

Adrian Beltrami KC, in written submissions, argued the legal actions against his client Associated Newspapers have been brought too late and are "stale".

The barrister said the individuals have to prove they did not know earlier, or could not have discovered earlier, they might have had a claim against ANL for alleged misuse of their private information.

Mr Beltrami said that more than a decade after the Leveson Inquiry and several criminal and civil proceedings over phone hacking, "it would be surprising indeed for any reasonably informed member of the public, let alone a figure in the public eye, to have been unaware of these matters".

He continued: "The claimants have failed to show that they have a real prospect of discharging their burden at trial and the court should not hesitate to dismiss these stale claims at an early stage, thereby avoiding what would otherwise be a considerable waste of time, costs and the court's resources."

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday.

Lawyers for Prince Harry claim unlawful acts include 'breaking and entry into private property'

Monday 27 March 2023 12:16

Monday 27 March 2023 12:16 , Thomas Kingsley

David Sherborne, for the group of high-profile individuals, said the unlawful acts in the claim include commissioning the "breaking and entry into private property", illegally intercepting voicemail messages, listening to live landline calls and obtaining medical records.

He said in written submissions: "The claimants each claim that in different ways they were the victim of numerous unlawful acts carried out by the defendant, or by those acting on the instructions of its newspapers, The Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday."

"They range through a period from 1993 to 2011, even continuing beyond until 2018," the barrister added.

ANL's lawyers have said privacy claims brought by seven high-profile individuals including the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Lawrence should be dismissed without a trial.

Monday 27 March 2023 11:50 , Thomas Kingsley

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen's funeral - but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

Just weeks ago, Harry laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.

The King was due to be away on Monday on the first official state visit of his reign, but the trip to France was cancelled due to rioting over pension reforms, meaning Charles is now in the UK at the same time as Harry for the first time in six months.

But Buckingham Palace said the King was not in Windsor or London and would be leaving for a state visit to Germany on Wednesday morning.

(Getty Images)

Monday 27 March 2023 11:31 , Thomas Kingsley

Court proceedings began with a bid by ANL's lawyers to have certain reporting restrictions imposed in the case.

The Duke of Sussex sat towards the back of the courtroom, occasionally taking notes in a small black notebook as legal arguments were made by ANL's barrister Catrin Evans KC.

Actress Sadie Frost, who is also bringing a claim against the publisher, sat two seats away from Harry.