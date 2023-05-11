Prince Harry trial – latest: Piers Morgan ‘lies at the heart’ of claims against Mirror, court told

Former Mirror editor Piers Morgan “lies at the heart” of allegations of unlawful information-gathering at the newspaper company, the High Court trial brought by Prince Harry and other celebrities has been told.

In written arguments heard on the trial’s second day, lawyer David Sherborne claimed “the systemic and widespread use of [private investigators] by Mirror Group Newspaper journalists to unlawfully obtain private information was authorised at senior levels”, including desk heads, editors, and senior executives.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he would follow the company’s lead in apologising to Harry over one of the allegations involving private investigators, ex-Mirror editor Piers Morgan – who denies any knowledge of illegal activity at the paper – said he was “not going to take lectures on privacy invasion” from the royal.

The Duke of Sussex is among four celebrities set to testify at the High Court as they accuse Mirror Group Newspapers of allegations including phone hacking and the use of private investigators, in a case which could see Girls Aloud singer Cheryl and ex-footballer Ian Wright bring similar claims if successful.

Piers Morgan 'lies at the heart' of claims against Mirror publisher, court told

14:46 , Andy Gregory

Piers Morgan “lies at the heart” of claims against its publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering, the High Court has been told.

In the second day of the trial, David Sherborne, representing the Duke of Sussex and other individuals bringing legal challenges against Mirror Group Newspapers, began detailing instances of such alleged activity.

Story continues

“What we have, we say, is the direct involvement of Mr Morgan in a number of these incidents,” the lawyer said.

“Mr Morgan lies right at the heart of this in a number of ways. He was a very hands-on editor, also very closely connected to the board.”

Mr Morgan, who was the Mirror’s editor between 1995 and 2004, has previously denied involvement in phone hacking. He told the BBC this week: “I think phone hacking is completely wrong and shouldn’t have been happening, and it was lazy journalists being lazy.”

Story about late Queen’s cousin was ‘obtained illegally’, court told

14:13 , Andy Gregory

A front-page Daily Mirror article in 1999 which claimed Prince Michael of Kent was in £2.5m debt to a bank was “obtained illegally”, the High Court has been told.

“At the time of the Prince Michael of Kent story, [the paper] was edited by Piers Morgan,” said lawyer David Sherborne, adding that he was “a very hands-on editor” with “a close connection to the board” at Mirror Group Newspapers.

“The story had been published with sufficient confidence in the face of a denial from Prince Michael himself,” Mr Sherborne said, alleging that it had been “obtained illegally” using private investigators.

He continued that when Prince Michael raised a legal complaint against MGN, Mr Morgan said the allegation came from “an impeccable source who has an intimate knowledge” of the royal’s finances.

Mr Sherborne said: “Mr Morgan, and the MGN lawyers he consulted before writing this letter, knew full well that the information had been obtained unlawfully and that the criminal law had in fact been breached, and the ‘impeccable source’ they referred to was in fact (private investigator Jonathan) Rees.”

MGN later settled Prince Michael’s claim, agreeing to publish an apology and pay his legal costs, Mr Sherborne said. Mr Morgan has previously denied involvement in phone hacking.

'Inconceivable' that Piers Morgan did not know about alleged activities

13:45 , Andy Gregory

In the second day of the trial, barrister David Sherborne alleged that it is “inconceivable” that Piers Morgan and several other editors at Mirror Group Newspapers were unaware of certain activities alleged by the claimants.

“Even people you would expect to be ensuring honesty ... [were] themselves so bound up in this wrongdoing,” he told the High Court. “It’s no wonder it was so widespread ... it is no wonder it was so successfully covered up by the PLC.”

“We say the case goes higher than just the journalists,” Mr Sherborne added. “The condoning of these activities meant these journalists were able to continue them at this widespread level ... At all levels, the defendant’s organisation was concealing unlawful activity because it was well aware of how damaging it was.

In written submissions, Mr Sherborne continued: “It is inconceivable that this information, which was readily available on MGN’s system, was not known by the editors, Piers Morgan, Tina Weaver and Mark Thomas, the managing editors, and the legal department ... and the board.

“Despite that, neither the legal department nor the board took any action to prevent the continued use of such techniques by MGN journalists.”

‘False insinuations’ by publisher led to physical abuse in street, claims ex-Coronation Street actor

13:19 , Andy Gregory

One of the four claimants, former Coronation Street actor Nikki Sanderson says she experienced abuse in the street following “false insinuations” in articles published by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the High Court was told yesterday.

In court documents, her lawyers claim she experienced “unusual telephone and media-related activity” which was consistent with the “unauthorised accessing of her voicemails and other unlawful information gathering”, with private information appearing in newspapers with “no legitimate explanation” as to how.

Mr Sherborne, the actress’s barrister, said she said it was “‘scary’ feeling like she was always being watched, and ‘upsetting’ that MGN’s conduct caused the lines between her public and private life to blur, making her believe that she was ‘public property’.”

“The impact of the stories on Nikki Sanderson was aggravated by their false insinuations that she was promiscuous, causing her great upset and giving rise to her being subjected to mental and physical abuse, having people shout at her in the street calling her a ‘wh***’, ‘sl**’ or ‘sl**’ and even being physically assaulted on numerous occasions,” Mr Sherborne said.

“It gave rise to her feeling in a constant state of paranoia, distrusting everyone around her.”

In its trial defence, the publisher says Ms Sanderson’s claim is brought too late, but “unreservedly apologises” over four payments made to private investigators which it admits are evidence of instructions to unlawfully obtain her private information.

The publisher also claims that evidence does not suggest Ms Sanderson’s phone was successfully hacked.

12:36 , Andy Gregory

For those just joining us on the blog, here is a quick recap of yesterday’s opening to the trial:

Barrister David Sherborne, acting on behalf of Prince Harry and three other celebrities, said that the case featured unlawful activities on an “industrial scale carried out across three newspapers over a period of about 20 years or so”.

He added: “It was a flood of illegality. But worse still, this flood was being authorised and approved of by senior executives.”

The court was also told that Coronation Street actor Michael Turner, who plays Kevin Webster in the soap, was accused by fellow cast members of being a tabloid “mole” amid alleged phone hacking by journalists.

And the Duke of Sussex is said to have feared for the safety of his former partner Chelsy Davy as a result of press intrusion, which he blamed for the breakdown of their relationship.

Unlawful information gathering was ‘authorised at highest levels’ of publisher, lawyer claims

11:19 , Andy Gregory

As the second day of the trial gets under way, the High Court has been told that unlawful information-gathering activities were authorised “at the highest levels” within Mirror Group Newspapers.

David Sherborne, barrister for Prince Harry and others bringing claims against the publisher, said one of the “most seriously troubling features” of their cases was the allegation that those responsible for management and finances of the company “were well aware of what was going on”.

In written arguments, Mr Sherborne claimed “the systemic and widespread use of PIs by MGN journalists to unlawfully obtain private information was authorised at senior levels”, including desk heads, editors, managing editors and senior executives.

Prince Harry’s lawyer arrives at High Court

10:53 , Andy Gregory

Lawyer David Sherborne, who is representing those accusing the Mirror publisher of unlawful information gathering, has been pictured arriving at the High Court this morning.

David Sherborne is representing Prince Harry and others at the Rolls Buildings in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Which celebrities does the trial concern?

10:47 , Andy Gregory

While the judge has selected four “test cases” to go to trial in order to set the potential threshold for damages the publisher will pay if it loses, there are a number of other celebrities with possible stakes in the outcome.

Alongside Prince Harry, the other people selected for trial are former Coronation Street actors Nikki Sanderson and Michael Turner, and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

If they are succcessful, the court will then consider cases from former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

Prince Harry blames Mirror group for Chelsy Davy breakup

09:51 , Andy Gregory

Prince Harry has blamed the allegedly unlawful information gathering activities carried out at the Mirror group for his break-up with Chelsy Davy, the High Court heard yesterday.

Harry’s solicitor David Sherbone told the court that illicit press intrusion caused “great challenges” in his relationship with Davy, who he dated on-and-off from 2004 until 2009, before she ultimately decided that “a royal life was not for her” as a result of this alleged harassment.

In court documents, Sherbone told the high court Harry “became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him” and felt he couldn’t trust anybody.

“It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety,” the solicitor added.

My colleague Maanya Sachdeva has the full report:

Prince Harry blames Mirror group for Chelsy Davy breakup

Coronation Street actor says colleagues believed he was tabloid ‘mole’

09:20 , Andy Gregory

Coronation Street star Michael Turner was accused by fellow cast members of being “a mole” amid alleged phone hacking by journalists, the High Court was told.

Lawyers for the actor, who has appeared in the role of Kevin Webster since 1983, said that between 1991 and 2011 he was of “considerable interest” to MGN due to his career and his 2011 arrest for suspected rape, for which he was later found not guilty.

Mr Turner was also an actors’ informal “union rep”, which meant he was “privy to private information about his Coronation Street co-stars”, his legal team said in a court document.

The actor claims it is “likely” voicemail messages he left on an associate’s phone were “unlawfully accessed and listened to by MGN journalists”.

His barrister, David Sherborne, said Mr Turner had set out the “enormous” and “long-lasting” impact of these alleged activities “explaining that Coronation Street cast members accused him of being a mole due to his position as union rep, which he was ‘absolutely devastated’ by”.

“He also became extremely paranoid and blamed people close to him for stories which were public, even abandoning his local pub as a result,” the lawyer said. “He is ‘shocked and horrified’ by MGN’s targeting of him for over 15 years.” Tom Pilgrim has the full report:

Actor accused of being ‘mole’ by Coronation Street cast, hacking trial told

08:50 , Andy Gregory

Good morning and thanks for joining us on the blog, where we’ll be publishing live updates on the second day of the privacy trial brought by Prince Harry and a host of others against Mirror Group Newspapers.