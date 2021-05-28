Prince Harry learned of Prince Philip's death when police were sent to his California home

Victoria Ward
4 min read
Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during his grandfather's funeral - Victoria Jones/REUTERS

The Duke of Sussex was told his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, had died after police were called to his California home in the middle of the night, it has emerged.

Prince Philip, 99, died at Windsor Castle on the morning of April 9, prompting a series of urgent calls across the Atlantic shortly before 3am local time, 11am in the UK.

Buckingham Palace aides contacted the US embassy in London, which in turn called the Santa Barbara sheriff’s office. An officer was then sent to the Sussexes’ home in the wealthy enclave of Montecito, around 10 miles away

Prince Harry, 36, is understood to have been asleep at the time.

It is not known whether family members tried to call him to break the news before police were alerted, but aides will have been acutely aware of the need to inform the Duke before the media were alerted.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's office told the Telegraph that they sent officers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home at 3am on April 9.

The purpose of the visit was to tell the Duke his grandfather had passed away, after it had not been possible to contact him in any other way, they said.

Prince Harry and his grandfather Prince Philip share a joke at the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe

The deputy charged with relaying the news spoke to a security guard and the message was passed on.

"We did go to the house on the ninth at 3am on the request of Buckingham Palace,” they said.

"The call note says it was a call for service from the US embassy in London."

The spokesperson confirmed that the purpose of the visit was to inform the Duke that his grandfather had died.

Both a spokesperson for the Duke and the US embassy in London declined to comment.

The Duke’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace around one hour later, at midday UK time.

A few days later, Prince Harry released a personal tribute, describing his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.”

He flew back to the UK for the funeral, self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home the Sussexes retained as a UK base, ahead of the ceremony.

While he was seen briefly chatting with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, it is not thought that any meaningful conversations were had about the fractured family relationships that have worsened since he moved abroad.

In recent weeks, he has spoken at great length about his mental health struggles - and his family’s part in them - during podcast and television interviews.

He further discussed his struggles for a new episode of the Apple TV+ documentary series he made with Oprah Winfrey, released on Friday.

Prince Harry discusses mental health with Oprah Winfrey during the Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward

The Duke appeared to be alluding to his own personal difficulties as he suggested that families feel "shame" over their mental health "suffering".

In earlier episodes of The Me You Can’t See, he accused the Royal family of “total neglect”, suggesting they had “bullied him into silence" and that the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too.

He acknowledged in the latest 90-minute offering, filmed earlier this month, that families mask their mental struggles from close relatives, who are often aware they are hiding them but do not want to address the issue.

He said it could leave others feeling ashamed that they had not realised there was a problem.

The Duke said: “As parents, and as siblings, there’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like… ‘How could we not have seen it? How did we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to come to me and share that with me?’

“But we all know that when people are suffering or when people are struggling, we’re all incredibly good at covering it up for those that know we are covering it up.

“And then you’ve got the others of us that are just not aware of how bad things are.”

The Duke has previously explained that he decided to speak out about his own struggles in the hope that it would help others.

He said in the new episode that he considered individual experiences of pain and suffering a “resource” that could be harnessed more effectively.

He said he hoped the series “has started a global conversation” about mental health.

