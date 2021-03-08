Prince Harry has lit a slow burn stick of dynamite that will cause the greatest devastation of all

Camilla Tominey
·7 min read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk away after posing for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London - Alastair Grant/AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk away after posing for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London - Alastair Grant/AP

To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s.

With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019.

Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone.

The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.

As the Sussexes on Monday night walked away from the smouldering wreckage of the programme’s UK airing, viewers were rightly left wondering whether the crater-sized hole in their relationship with the royals can ever be repaired.

If allegations of racism within The Firm – along with its failure to deal with the Duchess's mental health problems – were not damaging enough, the incendiary interview also lay painfully bare the fractured nature of Prince Harry’s family ties.

In allowing his wife to throw a grenade under the Duchess of Cambridge and detailing how his father stopped taking his calls, Harry lit the fuse on a slow burn stick of dynamite that arguably promises to cause the greatest devastation of all in the long run.

For while criticism of the “institution” will have to be addressed by what Princess Diana described as the palace’s “men in grey suits”, Charles and William will find it much harder to brush off the debris of dysfunctionality at the heart of Harry’s claims.

By describing both his father and his brother as “trapped” – and refusing to rule them out of the running as the relative who made the “racist” remark – Harry is casting aspersions not only on their character but the very establishment into which all three were born. Little wonder, then, that royal watchers are now questioning whether he should keep his title and place as sixth in the line of succession.

A source close to the heir to the throne on Monday night suggested Charles will be left “absolutely devastated” by his younger son’s suggestion that he had let him in down in the run up to Megxit in January last year.

“There will not be any anger, just deep upset and sadness,” they said. “He absolutely adores Harry and won’t want to feel ostracised from Archie. He’ll be feeling very despondent at the idea that they won’t be coming back any time soon.”

Only four years ago it was Harry, 36, not William, 38, who was the closer of the two royal brothers to Charles, 72.

The future king was very upset when William refused to acknowledge his role in their upbringing during the commemorations to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 2017. Instead it was left to Harry to concede: “He was there for us, he was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure we were protected and looked after.”

Amid reports that Charles had felt “edged out” by Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton when it came to spending time with his grandchildren, relations between father and eldest son hit rock bottom when a previously unseen photograph of Prince George inadvertently appeared in a video broadcast featuring his grandfather.

According to insiders, William “hit the roof” and for a period, Charles became much closer to Harry.

Although Charles was said to be “a big fan” of Meghan – agreeing to walk her down the aisle in her own father’s absence – the mounting acrimony between the Sussexes and the Cambridges in the wake of the 2018 royal wedding placed him in the invidious position of having to play peacemaker to his warring sons.

As William and Charles joined forces in a bid to insulate the monarchy from the growing crisis, Harry and Meghan soon began to feel marginalised.

With talk of "transition" already high on the agenda, Charles was increasingly involving William in his decision-making – much to the chagrin of Harry who felt pushed out by their "away days" to Duchy of Cornwall estates. He also resented William for what he perceived as “positioning himself as an exemplar” – not least when Diana had insisted they be brought up as “equals”.

The New Year 2020 release of a photograph showing the Queen and her three heirs – Charles, William and George, only served to compound the Sussexes’ sense of sequestration.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace - Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace - Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images Europe

By then Harry and Meghan had already decided they wanted to step down as senior royals – but their mistrust of Charles’s operation was laid bare when Harry felt compelled to telephone the Queen about their growing unhappiness after being repeatedly rebuffed by his father’s private secretary, Clive Alderton.

His father had asked him to commit his plans for a "quasi" royal role to paper, but Harry refused, fearing they would be leaked by Clarence House. (One former royal aide described “the endemic paranoia that everyone is secretly briefing against each other” behind palace gates).

Harry then claimed the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, cancelled a scheduled meeting with her at Sandringham, prompting him to “take matters into his own hands” by issuing their Instragam statement announcing they were stepping back as “senior” royals.

According to one former royal aide: “Private family matters used to be completely sacrosanct but in recent years the lines have become blurred.

"Private secretaries have been over-stepping the mark when it comes to trying to manage the Royals’ relationships with each other.”

As with all families, money also played a destructive role – as evidenced by Harry’s dismay at the plug being pulled on his family’s taxpayer-funded security.

As one well-placed source put it: “Like any parent, Charles did get fed up with the constant calls from Harry for more money.

“He ploughed a lot into the wedding and the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage (the couple's Windsor home) and did his utmost to make them feel financially supported but when they said they were upping sticks, they asked for even more.

“If he was less inclined to take calls, it might be because he didn't want to be treated like a cash dispenser. I think a lot of parents will be able to identify with that.”

Yet while insiders describe Charles – if not William – as “willing to forgive”, the worst fear of those closest to the royals is that “the trust has gone”.

Referencing the fact that the Queen’s Christmas present to Archie of a waffle maker had featured in Harry’s interview with James Corden, the source added: “They’ll be wary and afraid of making contact now, because they are no longer able to guarantee that any passing comment won’t end up being taken out of context or appearing in the media.

“There is nothing the royals value more than discretion.”

They thought that sunlight would be the best disinfectant. But in airing their dirty linen in public, Harry and Meghan have left a stain on the monarchy that could prove impossible to wash clean.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and Biting Incident Involving Major: Report

    The German Shepherds marked the return of pets to the White House after four years under Donald Trump

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Marries Seattle Teacher, Ex-Husband Jeff Bezos Calls Him 'Great Guy'

    The author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher, who announced the marriage this weekend in a letter.

  • Why Prince Charles and Prince William May Be the Most Hurt by Harry's Oprah Interview

    The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his relationship with Prince Charles and Prince William in the sit-down interview.

  • Florida Driver Who Flipped Car Avoiding Couch on Interstate to Have Ticket Rescinded

    A driver in Florida who was issued a $166 citation after crashing her car while avoiding a couch on the interstate will likely have the ticket rescinded.

  • Woman shares simple household mistake that put her family members in grave danger: 'So important'

    Her tale of a near-death experience is more of a cautionary tale than just a passing fright.

  • Simone Biles’s abs steal the spotlight in makeup-free selfie: ‘It’s the 6-pack for me’

    Biles is out here living her best life.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

    "Kourtney is at a place in her life now where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy," a source tells PEOPLE

  • ‘This story will be on my tombstone’: Former retail worker recalls interaction with Robert Downey Jr.

    When Zakry Hayden was working at a high-end clothing store, "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr. came into the shop to buy Christmas gifts.

  • Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin 'Getting Serious,' Says Source: 'They Don’t Feel the Age Difference'

    "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," a source tells PEOPLE about Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

  • Authorities Thought She Died in a 2014 Home Invasion. Now Her Husband Has Been Charged With Murder.

    Photos Cassia County Sheriff’s Office/FacebookWhen Whitney Murphy was found fatally shot in her Idaho home in 2014, authorities thought her death was the tragic result of a home invasion.Now, six years later, authorities are pointing the finger at her husband—whom they allege murdered the 26-year-old in a staged robbery just weeks after taking out a lucrative $650,000 life insurance policy in her name.Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, was slapped with several charges last week, including first-degree murder, in connection with his wife’s October 2014 death, according to the Cassia County Sheriff”s Office. When authorities tried to arrest Murphy outside his mobile home about an hour outside of Twin Falls on Wednesday, he allegedly attempted to flee, forcing officers to tackle and subdue him with a stun gun.Murphy’s arrest comes after he quit his job at the end of February, stopped answering federal authorities, and started making plans to leave town and adopt the “van life,” he told cops, according to the Idaho Statesman.This Cali Mom Vanished 2 Months Ago. Her Husband Has Stopped Cooperating. Court documents obtained by the outlet say investigators arrived at the Murphy residence in October 2014 after receiving a call about a shooting at the home that also left a neighbor wounded. When investigators arrived they found Whitney Murphy dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.At the time, investigators believed the 26-year-old had come home and interrupted an armed robbery in progress, though nothing was missing aside from Murphy’s shotgun. Notably, court documents state, the couple’s portable safe that contained $30,000, Whitney’s purse, and other firearms were still in the house.Authorities now believe the firearm, which was never recovered, was used in the slaying.Murphy told police that he found his wife fatally shot at their home after going to wash his truck and run an errand for his boss. His boss, however, denied telling Murphy to “water the farm” that day, according to the Statesman.Court documents state investigators later found a text message Murphy sent to his wife the night of the murder telling her to come “straight home” because they were “going to have sex tonight.” According to the Idaho State Journal, Murphy’s text messages to his wife were unusual because other messages between the couple indicated that he wasn’t sexually interested in her.Murphy allegedly had shotgun residue on his hands when he was initially interviewed by police, which he at first claimed was from shooting pigeons earlier that day. But he later changed his story, saying he actually didn’t go hunting and didn’t even own a hunting license. He didn’t offer any explanation as to why the residue was found on his hand.Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents SleptUnder questioning, Murphy’s story continued to unravel, court documents state, and he ultimately admitted to cheating on Whitney after they had several fights. Murphy also said he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts.Authorities allege that Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was murdered. The insurance company denied Murphy's claim after his death, and he then refused to pay for her funeral.Three days after his wife’s death, a relative of the 26-year-old allegedly confronted Murphy at a local store about the incident—and accused him of murder.“Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t,” Murphy allegedly told his wife’s relative, according to court documents.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teen infuriates dad by refusing his ‘greedy’ household demand: ‘He hasn’t spoken to me since’

    Most thought the father was acting more like a child than the teenager was.

  • Bethenny Frankel walks back Meghan Markle criticism after Oprah interview: 'Racism must feel suffocating'

    Bethenny Frankel's apology to Meghan Markle isn't going over well with fans.

  • Meghan Markle’s interaction with fan during old interview resurfaces: ‘This is the kind of person she is’

    A clip of Meghan Markle talking to one of her fans during a March 2016 taping of the BUILD Series is going viral.

  • Why worrisome coronavirus mutations may soon hit their limit

    The novel coronavirus that sparked the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to evolve over time, but it may be running out of the type of worrisome tricks seen in mutations first sequenced in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, Dr. Dhruv Khullar writes in The New Yorker. All three variants are troubling because of a change to the "spike" protein that allows the virus to latch on to humans' ACE-2 receptor and enter human cells more easily, making it more transmissible. And the Brazilian and South African variants carry an additional mutation which diminishes the ability of antibodies to bind to and neutralize the virus, possibly rendering previous infection and vaccines less effective, Khullar writes. There is good news, though — at least in the eyes of Jason McLellan, a structural biologist at the University of Texas at Austin, who believes such mutations may be few and far between going forward. "There's just not a lot of space for the spike to continue to change in ways that allow it to evade antibodies but still bind to its receptor," McLellan told Khullar. "Substitutions that allow the virus to resist antibodies will probably also decrease its affinity for ACE-2," he continued, adding that because the variants "have independently hit on the same mutations" it's likely "we're already seeing the limits of where the virus can go." McLellan expanded on his fairly hopeful outlook, telling Khullar that the virus will indeed keep mutating, but likely into a less lethal version. "This is what we think happened to viruses that cause the common cold," he said. "It probably caused a major illness in the past. Then it evolved to a place where it's less deadly." Read more at The New Yorker. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyA record number of migrant kids are in Border Patrol custody

  • Meghan Markle Realized the Royal Family Was Serious When Prince Harry Gave Her an Emergency Curtsy Lesson

    The Oprah Winfrey interview on CBS kicked off with Meghan Markle alone, where she revealed some fun behind-the-scenes tidbits with Prince Harry and the first time she met Queen Elizabeth. This wasn’t an average meet-the-parents moment, this was major. You can’t shake the Queen’s hand — you have to curtsy. That’s when Meghan had to […]

  • Girl who sparked online hate campaign ending in French teacher’s beheading 'never attended class’

    A schoolgirl who triggered an online hate campaign that ended in the grisly beheading of a French teacher has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday. The unnamed girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a debate on free speech and blasphemy. The cartoons had previously been published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine. The girl's father later filed a legal complaint and posted his allegations online. That prompted a social media hate campaign that ended an 18-year-old Chechen refugee tracking down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. On Monday, a lawyer for the girl, who had a history of disciplinary problems, confirmed she in fact never attended the class and was away on sick leave at the time. "She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper. She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing. Mr Paty's murderer, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack was in contact with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group just before the murder, according to Le Parisien. A draft security law under discussion in French parliament plans to punish circulating information online about a state employee, when this could knowingly cause them harm, with prison.

  • George Clooney says meeting Amal instantly changed his mind about marriage: 'She took my breath away'

    George Clooney says no one was as surprised as he was when he married Amal in 2014.

  • How the Queen and the Royal Family Are Handling Allegations of Racism After Oprah Interview

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Royal Family are handling allegations of racism after the ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ aired Sunday night. During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the racism the Duchess of Sussex has faced along with the ‘concern’ in the royal family about how dark the child’s skin color would be.

  • QAnon Shaman's '60 Minutes' interview backfired. Judge cites interview when ruling he must remain jailed until trial.

    Jacob Chansley's perception of his actions on January 6 show a "detachment from reality," a federal judge argued in new court documents.