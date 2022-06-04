Prince Harry looked 'deeply unhappy' during Service of Thanksgiving, royal expert claims

Although Prince Harry has been smiling for pictures during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, royal expert Neil Sean doesn't believe it's genuine.

Sean shared with Fox News Digital that, to him, Harry looked "deeply unhappy" while attending the Service of Thanksgiving. Sean was in attendance at the Platinum Jubilee event.

"Let me tell you one thing I did notice and this is that Prince Harry looks deeply unhappy up close and not at all happy with his new lot in [life]," Sean said in his estimation.

Prince Harry looks "deeply unhappy" during his appearance at the Service of Thanksgiving amid his return to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a royal expert claims. ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"It's obvious he misses this [life] and this is [a] stark reminder of what he has walked away from, and I would say he knows it," Sean speculates.

"Now a life of injunctions, press attacks and failed TV deals awaits him and [his wife] Meghan [Markle] upon their return, which can’t be nice, and no matter what he said about [being] trapped in this life, he sure made snappy he rushed back to grab the limelight and that truly was the feeling within the royal circle today," Sean concluded.

A rep for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Sussexes made the trip overseas to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. She became the first British monarch to reach this milestone.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe

The couple was not greeted with a warm welcome upon their first return to royal event since their departure in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were noticeably booed while leaving the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday. Jeers were loudly heard during the couple’s return. Catcalls overpowered the bells as the couple put on a brave face.

As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, they received the loudest cheers of the morning.

After the reaction from the crowd, Harry and Markle skipped the reception at Guildhall after they attended the Service of Thanksgiving.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not on the balcony during the Trooping of Colours Jubilee event on Thursday as they are no longer senior members of the royal family. Getty Images

During the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, Harry and Markle were not invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace since they are no longer senior members of the royal family.

Instead, the couple watched the event from the Major General's Office overlooking the Horse Guards Parade.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee marks the first time Markle and Harry have returned to the U.K. for a royal event since leaving England in 2020. The couple currently reside in Montecito, California.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will conclude on Sunday.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.