Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Prince Harry talk onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London - AFP
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William and Prince Harry talk onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London - AFP

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family.

The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals.

As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform.

But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer.

Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

Philip grid Monday 12
Philip grid Monday 12

Similarly, the Duke of York, who served for 22 years with the Royal Navy and who was forced to step back from public life "for the foreseeable future" in 2019 over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will also be prevented from wearing military uniform.

Prince Harry's highest-profile military title was Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role he was handed by the Queen in December 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh.

He was also Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of The Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

The Duke will still be able to wear his medals including an Operational Service medal for Afghanistan.

The Queen will also have to decide whether to use Prince Harry's HRH title in the order of service. The Sussexes agreed when they stepped back from their roles that they would no longer use the titles, but they did retain them.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • Sir John Major: The Queen has earned the right to space to grieve

    Former prime minister Sir John Major says the Queen has earned the right to have a “period of privacy” to grieve, and added that “friction” between the royal family and the Duke of Sussex is “better ended as speedily as possible”.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Royal Family will dress differently to honour Prince Philip before and after funeral

    Their mourning period will last several days after the Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cambridge children 'unlikely to be present' at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are not expected to be among the 30 mourners who attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, The Daily Telegraph understands. The Cambridges have been careful to protect Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, from the public gaze, and made clear from the outset that they would shield them from the pressures of royal life while they were young. While the ceremony on Saturday will be very much a family occasion, the children are understood to be considered too young to join the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Their attendance would also take three coveted spots for older relatives who have known the Duke for most of their lives. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke's children and grandchildren would all attend alongside Her Majesty. With spouses, if all attend, they would number 20 in total. The remaining ten are thought likely to comprise the Queen's cousins, including Princess Alexandra, 84, who remains a working royal, although she has not undertaken an official engagement since last July.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh showed two brothers on very different paths

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • How can Prince Harry fly back to UK for Philip’s funeral?

    The Duke will need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival

  • Prince Harry Reportedly Called Cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to Talk About Coming Home

    He's "united in grief" with the rest of the royals.

  • Prince Philip and Prince Harry Basically Looked Like Twins

    How did we never notice this before?

  • Queen Elizabeth II "Has Been Amazing" Following Prince Philip's Death, Daughter-in-Law Says

    Queen Elizabeth II's family have been visiting her following the death of her husband Prince Philip. Find out what one of the couple's loved ones has said about the monarch.

  • Prince Philip thought Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview was 'madness' and 'no good would come from it'

    Prince Harry arrived back in the UK on Monday.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William share tributes to grandfather Prince Philip

    Prince William and Prince Harry have released separate, personal tributes to Prince Philip.

  • Canadians are flocking to US border cities to take advantage of a travel loophole - and it's creating lucrative opportunities on both sides of the closed border

    Lucrative niche industries including helicopter flights over the border and international car rides are booming in cities like Buffalo, New York.

  • Prince Harry Reflected on His Grandfather Prince Philip's Life

    "He was grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

  • Prince Harry Calls Grandpa Prince Philip a ‘Master of the Barbecue, Legend of Banter’ in New Personal Statement

    Prince Harry is honoring his late grandfather in a brand-new heartfelt statement. On Monday, just shortly after his brother...

  • Prince Harry looks the double of a young Prince Philip in this photo

    The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away at the age of 99 last week.

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • The Times' high school football rankings

    A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.