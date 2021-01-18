Prince Harry and Meghan donate lunch parcels to LA-based veterans

The Sussexes have donated food parcels to veterans in LA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have donated lunch parcels to Los Angeles-based veterans, indicating that they plan to work with them in the future.

The couple’s Archewell Foundation provided meals for volunteers working for The Mission Continues, which helps veterans engage with their communities, to mark Martin Luther King Day.

The lunch was made by Homegirl Catering, an organisation run by women to help former gang-members and prisoners transform their lives.

In a note sent to the volunteers in Compton, the Sussexes said: “In honour of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues.

“We’re so proud of all the work you’re doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation.

“Thank you for your service today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon.”

The charity said it was “truly honoured” to have their support.

The Sussexes plan to do more work with the veterans charity - Pool/Samir Hussein

The Sussexes visited Homeboy Industries, which runs Homegirl Catering, last year to learn about their Feed Hope programme.

The Duke also volunteered with veterans in Compton in November, packing and distributing food parcels for veterans, their families, and other at-risk communities in the city. The weekly initiative, Operation Nourish, is run by The Mission Continues.

The Duke, who served in the forces for a decade, recently made clear how crucial his links to the military were to his reputation and his future work.

Documents lodged with the High Court in relation to a legal action against the Mail on Sunday argued that his reputation was "inextricably tied up with" and "substantially" dependent on his links with the military.

He warned that any damage to his credibility could have "devastating effects" by preventing military personnel from seeking help for mental health problems, which he has long encouraged them to do.

The Duke took action over an article claiming that he had severed contact with the Royal Marines, a false allegation that left him “personally affronted” he revealed.