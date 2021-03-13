Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex donate to mental health charity after Piers Morgan row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Sawer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - Samir Hussein&#xa0;/WireImage&#xa0;
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - Samir Hussein /WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are to give financial support to the charity that defended her during a bitter row with Piers Morgan over her admission to having had suicidal thoughts.

The Duke and Duchess's Archewell Foundation has named the mental health charity Mind as among a number of new causes it will be supporting, along with campaigners for racial justice.

It made the announcement on Friday, less than a week after the couple’s extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast, in which the Duchess revealed that she had suffered from suicidal thoughts when she was a working royal.

Following the interview’s broadcast Mr Morgan told Good Morning Britain viewers that he "didn't believe a word" of what she told the US chat show host, including her claim that she received no support from Buckingham Palace when experiencing suicidal feelings.

After being told of his comments the Duchess lodged a formal complaint with ITV, telling the broadcaster that she was concerned they could have a detrimental effect on others who were experiencing their own mental health problems.

She was supported by Mind, a partner with ITV on its Britain Get Talking campaign, who said that it was "disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan's comments on not believing Meghan's experiences about suicidal thoughts".

The charity added: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

On receiving her email, ITV bosses asked Mr Morgan to apologise to the Duchess during Tuesday's show but he refused, as revealed in The Telegraph last week.

The former Daily Mirror editor then quit the show after storming off the set following a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford over his earlier comments

During the interview, the Duchess told Ms Winfrey she had felt suicidal while in the Royal family and claimed she received no help after telling staff about her suffering.

Mind praised her bravery, stating: "We applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts. We know that opening up in this way can be really difficult, but when high-profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues."

The couple also claimed they had suffered racist comments from a member of the Royal family who had expressed concern over what colour the skin of their as yet unborn child Archie might be.

In its update the Archewell foundation said it would also be providing support to Colour of Change, which describes itself as the US's "largest online racial justice organisation".

It works to improve criminal justice, voting freedom and economic justice, stating: "We cannot end racism in one area without tackling it in all areas."

Support is also being given to The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

The PressPad Charitable Foundation works to improve diversity within the media by "lowering the financial barrier for young people who want to become journalists".

Social enterprise PressPad stated: "We are delighted to announce that we have just registered a sister charity, The PressPad Charitable Foundation, and are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation will be among our first donors.

"We're excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning for the UK media.”

It added: “We're proud to say our values of action, compassion and community align with the Archewell Foundation. Thanks to everyone who spoke their truth."

URL Media describes itself as a "multi-platform network of high-performing Black and Brown media organisations" and was launched in January, offering “an alternative to business as usual".

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle said royal family members had 'concerns' over Archie's skin color before he was born. People from Commonwealth countries are disappointed - but not surprised.

    Former and current Commonwealth citizens said news a royal family member voiced "concerns" about Archie's skin color was on brand for the institution.

  • Oprah’s Next Big Interview Will Be With Chip and Joanna Gaines

    In a clip from the upcoming episode of Super Soul, Chip Gaines says it was hard to “grapple” with becoming famous

  • 'We've Had Enough.' Furious Australian Women Force a Reckoning on Sexism After a Rape Allegation in the Government

    It began with Brittany Higgins' allegation that she was raped in a government minister's office

  • Going to bed at different times every night can damage your mental health

    There's a lot more to sleeping and low mood than first thought

  • U.K. Newspaper Publisher Fires Back at CBS Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview

    Associated Newspapers is accusing ViacomCBS of including "inaccurate" and "misleading" content attributed to its publications in its broadcast of its interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

  • Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Replace Chris Harrison as 'The Bachelorette' Hosts Next Season

    Chris Harrison will not be returning as the host of ABC’s The Bachelorette this upcoming season, a statement from the show’s production revealed on Friday.

  • Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton to Co-Host 56th ACM Awards!

    15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton will host the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.

  • New Charlie Hebdo cover pokes fun at the monarchy and Black Lives Matter

    French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has once again found itself in hot water. In a rare triple whammy, its latest cover pokes fun at the British monarchy, Black Lives Matter and Meghan Markle. It depicts a gurning Queen kneeling on Meghan’s neck with the caption “Why Meghan left Buckingham Palace”. A speech bubble coming from Meghan’s mouth reads: “Because I couldn’t breathe.” Many on social media have expressed their distaste. Nadine White, the Independent’s race correspondent, tweeted out a picture of the cover with the comment “disgusting”. Others, though, have defended the newspaper’s approach. One user, Dave Woods, commented below the image: “I don’t see that as mocking George Floyd. It’s crass, brutal satire but it’s aimed at the right target.” Charlie Hebdo has long been at the forefront of France’s bitter culture wars over immigration, free speech and tolerance of minority communities. It was founded as a weekly magazine in 1970 by humourists Georges Bernier and François Cavanna. And it almost immediately came under criticism for mocking the death of Charles de Gaulle. By 1981, it had ceased publication. But in 1991 it was revived by the comedian Philippe Val, and some of the original publishers and editors. It has been published at least once a week since then. The magazine has been subject to three terrorist attacks. In 2015, 12 of its staff were shot dead by Islamist terrorists who stormed its offices after it published Danish cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed. This attack prompted an outpouring of support for the right to free expression from politicians and newspapers around the world. Many in France see Charlie Hebdo as an important guardian of the principle of Laïcité, which enshrines secularism as Article One of the Republic’s founding constitution. Others see the magazine as heedlessly provocative, stoking tensions between France’s large and often disaffected immigrant communities and the rest of society. And as this latest cover aptly demonstrates, Charlie Hebdo is capable of causing a stir even outside of France’s borders.

  • Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken “Directly In Over A Year”

    William and Harry’s rift has made it “very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

  • 'How dare you': Kentucky Democrats lash out over bill criminalizing police insults, but bill passes state Senate

    Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, viewed the bill as a "backhand slap" to the constituents of his district who have protested for racial justice.

  • How the Royal Family Makes Money—And Keeps The Lights On At Buckingham Palace

    Harry is no longer on the royals' payroll.

  • UK police officer charged with murder of 33-year-old woman

    British police have charged an officer with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Constable Wayne Couzens, 48, who guarded diplomatic buildings, will appear in court on Saturday. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London on March 3.

  • Prince Harry says his family 'cut him off': Who gets security in the Royal Family?

    Prince Harry says he lost financial support from his family after moving to Canada.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Gave Her Baby the Most Epic Name We've Heard All Year

    The little one arrived "on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning" of her life.

  • The Chester Zoo's 1-Week-Old Baby Giraffe Is Already Ridiculously Photogenic — See the Photos!

    On March 3, 13-year-old Rothschild's giraffe Orla welcomed her sixth calf at the Chester Zoo

  • Ulta Beauty Halts Teen Vogue Ad Campaign Amid Uproar Over New Editor's Racist Tweets From College Years

    Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has suspended its advertising campaign with Teen Vogue after news reports surfaced regarding racially offensive tweets by the magazine’s newly hired editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond. What Happened: Condé Nast, the publisher of Teen Vogue, hired McCammond, a 27-year-old African American journalist who gained attention for her political reporting at Axios and on-air commentary for MSNBC, to take the editorial leadership of Teen Vogue beginning March 24. Her hiring created a backlash within the magazine’s staff after anti-Asian tweets that McCammond sent in 2011 during her college years resurfaced, according to a Daily Beast report. “Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes...” she wrote in one of the tweets. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong...thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” she tweeted in another. She also tweeted: “Outdone by Asian #whatsnew.” The tweets first surfaced in 2019, at which time McCammond said she was “deeply sorry,” adding the posts “do not reflect my views or who I am today.” McCammond deleted the tweets after they were first brought to light. The tweets were brought back into the spotlight after members of the Teen Vogue staff, including outgoing editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, expressed displeasure at the hiring of McCammond. What Happens Next: The Daily Beast, citing unnamed “people familiar with the situation,” reported that Ulta Beauty’s advertising deal with Teen Vogue was worth seven figures. To date, this is the only Teen Vogue advertiser to reportedly hit the brakes as a result of the McCammond controversy. “Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty — and always have been,” an Ulta spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.” Despite the internal strife and the suspension of the Ulta Beauty advertising campaign, Condé Nast is standing by its hiring decision. “Alexi McCammond was appointed editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue because of the values, inclusivity and depth she has displayed through her journalism,” Condé Nast said in a press statement. “Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to being a champion for marginalized voices. Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologized.” Photo of Alexi McCammond via her Instagram page. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHindenburg Hits Lordstown Motors, Alleging Fraud In Business OperationsFood For Thought: Teucrium Trading's Sal Gilbertie Focuses On Agriculture ETFs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The parallels between Prince Harry and his great-granduncle Edward VIII, who left the British throne for an American divorcée, go far beyond their wives

    Both Harry and Edward were popular princes in their youth who were known for their love of partying before they became passionate about the military.

  • Sharon Osbourne apologizes after facing backlash for race comments

    Sharon Osbourne is backtracking after her fiery outburst on The Talk earlier this week. In defending her friend, former Good Morning Britain personality Piers Morgan, Osbourne shouted over her colleagues on the CBS show she helms with them, including co-host Sheryl Underwood.

  • Oprah Interviews Chip And Joanna Gaines, Gets Chip Admission On “Losing Self” To Fame

    Oprah Winfrey is talking to another famous couple tonight. Super Soul: Chip and Joanna Gaines: Magnolia airs today on Discovery+ and will be available as a podcast on March 17. In it, the Fixer Upper power couple talk about the price of fame, with Chip admitting that he “lost part of myself” to fame in […]

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’