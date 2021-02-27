Prince Harry and Meghan hunt for new UK mail address as Clarence House severs ties

Victoria Ward
·3 min read
Harry and Meghan searching for new UK address - Damir Sagolj/Reuters
Harry and Meghan searching for new UK address - Damir Sagolj/Reuters

The joy of receiving a note from a member of the Royal Family, in response to a card or a letter, has long been keenly felt by well wishers from across the globe.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now face a scramble to make new arrangements for their correspondence after the Prince of Wales withdrew his financial support for the mail service provided by his team at Clarence House.

The couple’s decision not to return to the royal fold as working members of the family means that all professional ties will be severed from the end of next month.

For practical reasons, that will include arrangements relating to their mail, the Sunday Telegraph understands, meaning that well wishers might have to start posting their cards to the US instead.

The Correspondence Section at Clarence House, comprising around four members of staff, has traditionally handled the Sussexes’ mail, as well as that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Clarence House has traditionally handed mail for the Sussexes and the Cambridges - Getty
Clarence House has traditionally handed mail for the Sussexes and the Cambridges - Getty

Thousands of letters and cards are received each month for each member of the family, all of which are carefully sifted and organised, with the majority generating polite replies on monogrammed paper, franked from Buckingham Palace.

While the Prince of Wales receives the most post, the volume of letters trickling in for the Sussexes is thought to have dwindled since they moved abroad.

But sackfuls are still received, with notable spikes around birthdays, Christmas or significant announcements.

The process is funded by the Prince privately, and while not a significant cost, still amounts to tens of thousands a year, comprising staff costs, overheads, stationary and stamps.

One issue understood to be behind the decision as well as that the royal office would also have no prior knowledge of events, campaigns or announcements made by the Sussexes that might prompt a sudden spike in mail.

A source close to the Sussexes said their new arrangements had yet to be determined, but pointed out that there was a Los Angeles address for the couple’s Archewell Foundation on their website.

However, they will have to move quickly to deal with the expected deluge of congratulatory messages when the Duchess gives birth to their second child in early summer.

The couple’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, to be broadcast in the US next Sunday evening, will also generate a significant response.

The 90-minute special, understood to have been recorded over two days at their Santa Barbara home earlier this month, will almost certainly ruffle feathers as they discuss their decision to quit as working royals.

An aide said audiences could expect the couple to expand on issues raised by the Duke in his interview with James Corden, broadcast last week, in which he discussed everything from his son’s first word - crocodile - to the “toxic” British media that had been destroying his mental health.

Gayle King, a friend of Ms Winfrey and a CBS anchor, claimed the chat show queen had told her the interview was “'the best she has ever done.”

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Help Texas Women's Shelter Replace Roof

    They donated through their nonprofit Archewell foundation, the same week Buckingham Palace announced the end of their royal patronages

  • Prince Harry opens up about "toxic" U.K. press

    In a wide-ranging interview with James Corden, Harry revealed what a typical night at home is like and how he feels about "The Crown."

  • Prince William warns social media is 'awash with rumours' as he urges vaccine take-up

    The Duke of Cambridge has warned that social media is “awash with rumours and misinformation” about coronavirus vaccines as he sought to bolster his grandmother’s message of support for the jab. He said that vaccinations were “really, really important” and highlighted the need to keep the take-up high among younger generations. The Duke and Duchess took part in a video call with two clinically vulnerable women who have been shielding with their families since last March, the latest in a string of royal engagements focused on the vaccine campaign. Last week, the Queen made a rare personal comment on the nationwide rollout, suggesting that those who refuse the vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves". Her Majesty, 94, said it was important that people were "protected" by the vaccine, revealing that hers was "very quick” and “didn't hurt at all." The Royal Family's engagement with the programme comes after the Queen declared last March, just before the first lockdown: "You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part." The Duke and Duchess were chatting to Shivali Modha, 39, who has type 2 diabetes, and Fiona Doyle, 37, who has severe asthma, both of whom are now eligible for the vaccine as part of Priority Group 6.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nicknames For Each Other Are Simple, but Still Very Cute

    Aside from the fact that they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actually a lot like most couples. They take vacations together, they like to show PDA, and they even have adorable nicknames for each other. While they may not be your usual "babe" and "baby," they're still practical and cute. You might already know what one of Meghan's pet names for Harry is, since she actually let it slip during a 2019 interview featured in the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. See the couple's sweet nicknames for each other ahead. Related: As of Now, This Is the Status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles

  • All English households with school children offered twice weekly COVID tests

    All households in England with school or college aged children will be offered two rapid COVID-19 tests per person per week to support the government’s priority to get young people back in the classroom, the health ministry said on Sunday. Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a phased plan to end England's latest COVID-19 lockdown, offering a "cautious" approach to try to prevent a return to wholesale restrictions that have hobbled the economy. The health ministry said rapid test kits would be made available to collect from Monday at more than 500 locations, or through workplace testing and local community testing services.

  • Jill and Joe Biden have a phone-free dinner date every night at the White House

    Jill Biden said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and President Biden have a dinner date ritual before he goes back to work and she grades papers.

  • Bachelor Nation Stars Stand By Rachel Lindsay After She Deletes Instagram Due to Harassment

    Becca Kufrin, Nick Viall, JoJo Fletcher and more Bachelor Nation stars are speaking out and defending Rachel Lindsay after she was being harassed on Instagram.

  • Jill Biden says she doesn't understand the hype around her scrunchie

    Jill Biden said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that her daughter, Ashley, was the first to tell her that the Valentine's Day scrunchie sparked a trend.

  • Prince Harry pushed back on criticism that 'The Crown' is misleading: 'It gives you a rough idea'

    "The Crown" has previously drawn criticism from royal insiders and politicians for its fictional depiction of the royal family.

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • This Royal Expert Says 'Angry' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Tried to 'Lecture' the Queen

    Here comes the royal tone police! In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long process of withdrawing from the royal family, both sides seemed to have finally reached an impasse, with the Queen declaring earlier this month that the Sussexes would always remain “much loved members of the family.” There’s no sugarcoating the fact that this […]

  • Disney World Modifies Mask Policy For Dining Locations

    Disney World has again updated its face mask policy, saying visitors at dining locations must wear their face masks while “standing, waiting or sitting.” The theme park has updated its protocols several times during the pandemic. But the face mask policy for dining locations was not specific, aside from an admonition that visitors keep their face […]

  • The Workout and Diet That Gave Me Shredded Abs in 11 Weeks

    I hadn't trained for six months due to the pandemic. Now I'm in the best shape of my life.

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 02/25/2021

  • What ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Actor Learned From Playing Punky’s Gender-Nonconforming Son

    (Warning: This post, first published on Feb. 25, contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Peacock’s “Punky Brewster.”) The “Punky Brewster” revival launched all 10 of its Season 1 episodes Thursday on Peacock, introducing fans of the classic ’80s sitcom to a grownup Punky (played by original star Soleil Moon Frye) and her family of three unique kids — Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis), Diego (Noah Cottrell) and Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos) and one very involved ex husband, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr). That group gets an extra addition in the pilot, when Punky decides to walk in her adoptive father’s footsteps and foster a little girl named Izzy (Quinn Copeland). And the love and support Punky shows by bringing one more kid into her big blended family is just the beginning of the compassion she gives her kids throughout the revival — including a difficult storyline for her youngest son, Daniel, in Episode 6, titled “The Look of Daniel.” In the series premiere, viewers see Daniel experimenting with eyeliner and painting his nails, which Punky tells Travis she thinks is probably more than a “phase” for Daniel. The conversation about Daniel’s “gender expression” comes up again in Episode 6, when Daniel is bullied at school for wearing a sarong Hannah made him, and Diego gets in a fight defending his little brother. Also Read: Peacock's 'Punky Brewster' Revival Adds 'NYPD Blue' Alum Sharon Lawrence (Exclusive) And though Punky and Travis worry for the better portion of the episode about the best way to talk to Daniel about the bullying and his gender nonconformity, Daniel is more than comfortable telling Punky at the episode’s end that she doesn’t have to overthink it, and he wants to talk to her about the fact he really doesn’t know everything about himself yet. “I think the reason Daniel is so confident and open with his family is because Punky has really provided so much love and support to all the kids and is accepting of them as their own people,” 11-year-old De Los Santos told TheWrap. “And he trusts that she loves him. But also, I think that he just knows that it’s important to do what feels best for yourself and be true to yourself. And it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. I’m really proud to be bringing Daniel to life on TV, and I hope that it gives anyone out there who needs encouragement to be their true selves the confidence to know that it’s OK to do that.” De Los Santos originally auditioned for both the roles of Diego and Daniel, and was told by producers of Daniel’s “gender nonconforming” status before his callback, “because they made sure I was OK with it first” and “it was super-important for them that I was comfortable with that part of the role.” Also Read: 'Punky Brewster' Revival Trailer: Soleil Moon Frye Is Back, and Her Chuck Taylors Still Don't Match (Video) “In real life, what we have in common is that I have an older sister and I’m the youngest — but then Izzy comes along and Daniel becomes a middle child,” the actor said. “We have a different style, he’s a neat freak and he likes to wear quite nice clothes. But I usually just wear like a band T-shirt, I love ’70s and ’80s rock. But even though we’re different, I still think he’s cool.” The “Punky Brewster” revival is streaming now on Peacock. Read original story What ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Actor Learned From Playing Punky’s Gender-Nonconforming Son At TheWrap

  • Ree Drummond’s Mom Filmed ‘The Pioneer Woman’ With Her And Now Ree Is Ready To Give Her The Show

    A star is born!

  • Used hotel furniture may help storm victims

    Before you write them off, these used furnishings, like $199 granite countertops, are from four and five-star places like The Houstonian.

  • Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand its usage and accessibility of the zero-emission technology amid the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The world's biggest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV). The FCV segment remains a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

  • My students need support, not standardized tests. Biden, keep your promise to end testing.

    President Biden promised students relief from standardized tests. But now it looks like his Department of Education is backtracking on that promise.

  • Kristen Stewart Explains How She's Preparing to Play Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

    The role has Stewart "imagining of maybe the heaviest three days" in Diana's life.