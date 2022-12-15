Prince Harry and Meghan say Kensington Palace cottage was 'so small'

The Duke of Sussex made the comment about living in the cottage in the latest installment of their Netflix drama - Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the challenges of living in their Kensington Palace cottage, which was "so small" that it led Oprah to exclaim: "No-one would ever believe it!"

The Sussexes, who lived in Nottingham Cottage when Meghan Markle first moved to Britain and as newlyweds, said the first home "sounds like a palace" but, for them, wasn't.

"As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace," said Prince Harry, in the second instalment of their Netflix documentary.

"And we were...in a cottage..." Meghan, speaking in unison, clarified: "In palace grounds."

"Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does," she added. "It says 'palace' in the name! "But Nottingham Cottage was so small."

The cottage is one of the smaller homes in the Kensington Palace grounds

The quaint cottage, known as 'Nott Cott', has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a bathroom and a small garden

Prince Harry added: "The whole thing's on a slight lean, really low ceilings. I don't know who was there before, they must have been very short."

Meghan continued: "He [Harry] would just hit his head constantly in that place because he's so tall." Over pictures of themselves in the garden, she described "me with a hoe and H varnishing".

"It was just a chapter in our lives where I don't think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes." Revealing that Oprah Winfrey came over for tea, the couple told how she had looked at the cottage and exclaimed: "No-one would ever believe it!"

The couple lived in Nottingham Cottage when Meghan Markle first moved to Britain - Netflix

Over pictures of themselves in the garden, Meghan described 'me with a hoe and H varnishing'

Former residents include Marion Crawford, the Queen's childhood governess, the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, and Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes - Netflix

The quaint cottage, known as "Nott Cott", has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a bathroom and a small garden. It is one of the smaller homes in the Kensington Palace grounds, and was acquired by King William III and Queen Mary II for £20,000 in 1689.

Former residents include Marion Crawford, the Queen's childhood governess, the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, and Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived there briefly, taking Prince George home there after he was born in 2013 before moving to Apartment 1A.

Story continues

Prince Harry moved in shortly afterwards, with the cottage becoming the UK setting for this courtship with Meghan.

In an anonymous interview with People magazine in 2019, a friend of Meghan said of the home: "We’ve all been to their cottage.

"It’s small and she’s made it cosy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day."