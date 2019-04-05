Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take $39,000 Babymoon

Anyone who has ever employed a contractor will sympathize with the plight Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves in as they waited desperately for their new home at Frogmore Cottage to be finished ahead of the birth of their baby. But overruns (caused in part by the couple changing their minds) kept pushing back their move-in date.

Not everyone, however, would have been in a position to ameliorate the tension by whisking their wife off for three days to a luxury hotel costing $13,000 per night while the last bits of snagging were taken care of.

However, that’s what Harry did this week, according to a report in The Sun, booking a $39,000 babymoon at the five-star Heckfield Place hotel in Hampshire.

The Sun says they spent their three nights at the hotel, largely tucked away in their suite, which boasts its own dining room and two private terraces, enjoying cozy fireside meals.

A friend told The Sun: “Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her.”

It is, of course, entirely possible they did not pay full price for the stay at the hotel, which is owned by U.S. billionaire Gerald Chan. (Kensington Palace declined to comment.)

Harry and Meghan are now believed to have moved into Frogmore Cottage, increasing speculation that they may be planning to have their baby in Windsor rather than London.

The house was previously divided up into apartments for royal staff and has been the subject of a multimillion-dollar conversion, paid for by British taxpayers, although Harry and Meghan will pay for their furnishings themselves.

