Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called police to their California home 9 times in as many months

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·1 min read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a challenging start to their new lives in California, having to call authorities to their Montecito home nine times over the course of just as many months.

The famous couple moved to their Golden State residence with their 1-year-old son Archie in July 2020, after reportedly living with their friend, Tyler Perry, in his $18 million Los Angeles mansion. They also briefly lived in Vancouver, Canada, after announcing they would be stepping down from their roles with the royal family.

During their first month in their new neighborhood, officers were called four times to the property, including three times for “alarm activations” and once by phone request, according to information obtained under the Freedom of Information laws by the Telegraph.

Police in August responded to the home for a “miscellaneous priority incident,” and then again in November 2020 and February 2021 for alarm activations.

Sheriff’s deputies also responded to calls from the couple on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day for reports of a man trespassing on the property, who was later identified as Nickolas Brooks, Vanity Fair reported. Police said the Ohio man drove more than 2,300 miles to the home.

He was initially released with warning but arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing when he was caught the second time.

Both calls were listed as “property crimes.”

Security concerns have been a recurring issue for the couple, who recently revealed it played a part in them stepping back from their royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex specifically cited the fact that they would not be receiving security protection for their young son.

