Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't appear to speak with Prince William and Kate Middleton despite attending the same Platinum Jubilee event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated on the opposite aisle to the senior working royals. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Service of Thanksgiving in London on Friday.

The royal event, held in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, was their first in over 2 years.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton were also there, the two couples did not appear to interact.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all present at a royal event held in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, but the two couples did not interact with one another.

Harry and Markle arrived at St Paul's Cathedral in London for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee prior to any of the senior working royals. Their appearance marked the couple's first joint royal engagement in over two years, since stepping back from royal life and moving to the US. They arrived in the UK on Wednesday alongside their two children, Archie and Lilibet, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite their former nickname along with William and Middleton being the "Fab Four," which they gained during their time working as a unit on the Royal Foundation prior to 2019, the two couples were seen sitting on opposite sides of the aisle at the event reuniting them all.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guided to their seats. Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seated on the second row of wooden pews on the left side of the cathedral aisle next to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands.

Photos from the service show Harry seemingly joking around with the others on the bench and also leaning forward to the next row where Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were sitting.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat on the right side, between Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seated by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the end of the service, Harry and Markle were pictured speaking with Zara Tindall, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Mike Tindall. They were then seen walking down the steps of the cathedral before leaving the event.

Story continues

Elsewhere, Middleton and William were also seen leaving the event in a procession with Charles and Camilla, who they've made joint appearances with as a foursome in previous years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Zara Tindall, left, and right, Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the cathedral alongside Charles and Camilla. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both senior working royals and extended family then went to London's Guildhall for a lunch reception with Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of London, according to The Mirror. However, the publication reported that neither Harry nor Markle attended.

Kensington Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider