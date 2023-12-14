Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation starts Milwaukee project to help Afghan women

With their charitable organization, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began a new project this year aimed at fostering "a sense of belonging" for resettled Afghan women in Milwaukee and 10 other hubs across the country.

The project was publicly announced this week through the Impact Report of the couple's charitable Archewell Foundation.

They launched The Welcome Project, which is intended to support "women-led programming for recently resettled Afghan women to help build more inclusive and connected communities."

Depending on the location, programming can include sewing, art, hiking, swimming, photography, storytelling and cooking, the report said. There's also a Welcome Dinner component, so participants can share a meal together.

In Milwaukee, it appears that the project's focus is on sewing.

By facilitating programming, the project "also brings access to critical resources, educational opportunities, workforce development, employment, andentrepreneurship," according to the report.

"We know that when women are well resourced and empowered to direct their own futures, they not only build a better life for themselves, but also dramatically improve the lives of those around them, their families, and their communities," the report said. "In other words, supporting women means supporting communities."

How did The Welcome Project come about?

According to the foundation's Impact Report, two years ago, Prince Harry and Markle visited displaced Afghan families who were living on a joint military base in New Jersey.

When speaking with the women there, Markle learned that they not only needed basics, but a space to build community, cook and talk.

She was reminded of how the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group near and dear to her, was created so women could gather to make meals after the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, when 72 people died.

Inspired by their New Jersey visit, the Archewell Foundation began working with partners to help address the needs of families resettling in the U.S., the report said.

When they continuously heard of the "intense social isolation" the women in these communities were facing, they wanted to find a way to combat that, too.

Hence, The Welcome Project was born.

Other places where The Welcome Project has been rolled out and their programming

According to the Impact Report, here are the other places where the initiative has started, with their programming focuses:

South Bend, Indiana (arts and crafts)

Missoula, Montana (swimming)

Oakland, California (arts and crafts)

Orange County, California (storytelling)

San Antonio, Texas (sewing)

Washington, D.C. (photography)

Clarkston, Georgia (hiking)

Lynn, Massachusetts (sewing)

Sterling, Virginia (sewing)

Arlington, Virginia (cooking)

The impact of The Welcome Project

So far, 237 women across the 11 locations have taken part in The Welcome Project, according to the Impact Report.

The report said that overall:

98.8% of The Welcome Project participants have developed a meaningful relationship or friendship.

97.7% of participants have increased their sense of social connection and decreased feelings of loneliness.

98.8% of participants feel their culture and lifestyle have been welcomed and treated with respect.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foundation helping Milwaukee Afghan women