Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting for a more private mansion in Montecito: report

Privacy is coveted amongst the Royal Family, and new reports out of California reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are angling for a more secluded and private property to live with their two children.

According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are shopping around in the exclusive Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing for a home in the area was $6M as of August 2022.

The couple, who left their home in the United Kingdom along with their duties as senior royals in 2020, moved to California to raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A new report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a more private estate in Hope Ranch. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

A representative for Harry and Meghan previously told Fox News they had moved into a Santa Barbara home in July 2020, where they had "settled into the quiet privacy of their community," which they hoped would be upheld out of respect "for their neighbors, as well as them as a family."

Prince Harry and Megan Markle moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. They are pictured here with their son, Archie, who is now 3. Their daughter, Lilibet, is 1. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

With their children's titles in limbo as well as the general loss in physical security by no longer being working members of the royal family, the couple have placed a premium on seclusion.

Harry and Meghan, who were designated the private Frogmore Cottage to live in after they were married in the United Kingdom, have felt that their privacy has been compromised on several occasions.

The exclusive Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to buy, if they haven't already, a new hideaway home. George Rose

The local publication claims that the royal couple may have "already purchased" a home in the ritzy area within Santa Barbara.