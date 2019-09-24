Prince Harry and Meghan Markle melt hearts during PDA moment in South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no strangers to PDA, even when on official royal business!

The couple kicked off the second day of their royal tour in South Africa's Monwabisi Beach on Tuesday to meet with the NGO's Waves for Change when they were caught on camera sneaking a smooch.

The adorable moment, which took place before the two parted for solo engagements, unsurprisingly sent royal fans swooning. "They're so them. Royalty or not, you can tell they're just a couple in love and enjoying their life together. That's what everyone wants at the end of the day! Gotta love Harry and Meghan!" wrote one Twitter user.

They're so them. Royalty or not, you can tell they're just a couple in love and enjoying their life together. That's what everyone wants at the end of the day! Gotta love Harry and Meghan!! — Morgan #JustBeach (@Legallycam225) September 24, 2019

Meghan’s like, ‘but Harry’.....and Harry’s like....’I don’t care, if I want to kiss my wife, I’m kissing my wife’....☺️🥰🤧😬 https://t.co/7ZVQ2mjlFI — RobbyRob (@RobbyMRG) September 24, 2019

I'm so glad Harry has found his happily ever after. He's a great man and she is a gem. 😍😍 — M'Lou (@tootsiefringe) September 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also heard gushing over each other's parenting skills. When asked about what makes them feel strong during a discussion at their Waves for Change meeting, Meghan answered "parenting." "He's the best dad," Meghan added about Harry.

The duke sweetly responded, "And she's the best mom."

The rest of day two consisted of a visit to the oldest mosque in South Africa, the Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap neighborhood, to meet with some of the mosque's members.

See more of their royal tour in the slideshow below!