Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘are not taking part’ in reality show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't interested in becoming reality TV stars, despite a report that they have their own series in the works, a spokesperson told TODAY.

"The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a rep for the couple told TODAY Monday.

The response came after British tabloid The Sun claimed that the couple had agreed to let cameras film them for three months for a "fly-on-the-wall reality series." The report cited a source who said that the former Meghan Markle wants the world to see the "real her."

“It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives,” the source told The Sun, according to the report.

The article also said the docuseries would be heavily focused on their philanthropy work, and that it wasn't clear if cameras would be allowed inside their California home.

The couple has been very open about their rocky relationship with British tabloids over the past few years. In April, they announced that they would have "zero engagement" with the newspapers, including The Sun.

The duchess also recently lost the first round of her legal battle against The Mail on Sunday, whom she is suing over five articles that were published in February 2019.

Even though they don't plan on joining the ranks of reality TV stars, the duke and duchess do have plans to work on several TV and film projects in the near future.

Earlier this month, the couple announced a multiyear deal with Netflix and revealed that they will be producing films and series for the streaming service. The offerings will include documentaries, scripted series and children's programing.

Harry and Meghan will occasionally appear on camera during documentaries, but have said the former "Suits" star has no plans of returning to acting.