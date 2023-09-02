Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night (1 September).

In a photo posted on Twitter/X, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stood in a private box with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and close friend Abigail Spencer.

Honouring Beyonce’s birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show, Markle wore a silver sequined pencil skirt while Ragland wore a silver satin blouse. Meanwhile, Prince Harry seemed to match the colour scheme, wearing a light grey, nearly silver-coloured blazer jacket.

The “Cuff It” singer turns 42 on Monday and has asked fans to wear the colour in honour of the zodiac period Virgo season for the final dates of her world tour that began back in May.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

Both Harry and Meghan are known to be fans of the musician and previously met the 32-time Grammy Award winner and her husband Jay Z at the London premiere of The Lion King film in 2019. In pictures taken at the event, the four are seen smiling and chatting as they greet each other.

The Sussexes met the Carters in 2019 (Getty Images)

In their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the pair revealed that Beyonce had texted Meghan after her bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the spring of 2021.

Footage of the Sussexes on their computers in the days after the interview showed Harry gasping as Meghan announced: “Beyonce just texted!”

The duchess said that Beyonce wrote that she believed that Meghan “was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed”. In the clip, Harry replied: “That’s well said.”

The couple’s appearance at the Los Angeles concert comes just days after the release of Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, The Heart of Invictus. The series follows Prince Harry and a group of veterans who are competing in the Invictus Games, a global sporting event founded by the prince that helps support wounded service members.

In the documentary, the duke said that he had “no support network” after his mother’s death.

Discussing his time in the military, the Duke of Sussex said he experienced an “unravelling” after he returned from his tour that triggered the “trauma” of losing Diana at such a young age.

Harry admitted his “biggest struggle” after his mum died was that “no one around [him] really could help”.

He said: “I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me.”

“The stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12. Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I didn’t really talk about it. And I just suppressed it as most youngsters would have done.”

During a special screening of the five-part series in California, Harry arrived to introduce it, to the surprise of the audience.

In a video circulating on social media, he was heard talking about the sacrifices that veterans and their families make while serving their country.

The Independent has contacted representatives of the Sussexes for comment.