Prince Harry and Meghan talk baby Archie at gala for kids with serious illnesses

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first joint appearance since their South Africa tour to attend the WellChild Awards, an awards ceremony for kids with serious illnesses and their caregivers.

Harry and Meghan met one-on-one with three of the night's winners, a 16-year-old boy who cares for his younger brother, a 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy and a 6-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting WellChild Award winners Dexter, William and Mia. #WellChildAwards @GSK pic.twitter.com/IKGdWonOpP — WellChild (@WellChild) October 15, 2019

While talking to the 12-year-old girl, Milly Sutherland, Harry bonded with her over both being redheads while Meghan shared that she had just taken the couple's 5-month-old son Archie to his first playgroup.

"I just took Archie for his first class," Meghan said, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie. "It was a lot of fun. He loved it.”

Harry is patron of WellChild, which describes itself as the "national UK children's charity helping to get seriously ill children and young people out of hospital and home to their families."

Meghan's dark green dress for the awards ceremony in London was nearly identical in shade to the evening gown her sister-in-law Duchess Kate wore Tuesday night at a reception in Pakistan.

PHOTO: Left, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing a green dress to an event in London, Oct. 15, 2019, and right, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a green dress during a visit to Pakistan on the same day. (AFP/Getty Images, Pool via Reuters) More

Meghan's dress for the event also appears to be the same one she wore for a joint interview she and Harry did after their engagement was announced in November 2017.

PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are greeted upon their arrival for the WellChild Awards in London, Oct. 15, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images) More

PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee, U.S. actress Meghan Markle give their first interview following their engagement, Nov. 27, 2017. (Pool via Kensington Palace) More

Meghan has made a fashion statement recently by recycling some of her old looks, including on at least three occasions on the couple's recent 10-day tour of South Africa.

The WellChild Awards, which Harry and Meghan also attended last year, is the first time the couple has appeared together in public since the news broke last week that Harry started legal action against several British tabloids with regard to "the illegal interception of voicemail messages."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the @WellChild Awards this evening #WellChildAwards pic.twitter.com/9IFSw0ugrk — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) October 15, 2019

A few days before that it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan are also taking legal action against another British tabloid, the Mail on Sunday, for what they allege was an invasion of privacy.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face -- as so many of you can relate to -- I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been," Harry said in announcing the legal action, adding later in the statement, "I have been a silent witness to [Meghan's] private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in."

The legal action against the Mail on Sunday was confirmed on Oct. 1, just as Harry and Meghan wrapped up their tour of South Africa.