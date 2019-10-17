Prince Harry, Meghan open up in new documentary about their life in the spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan open up in new documentary about their life in the spotlight originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, opened up about their life in the glare of the world's spotlight and the causes important to them in a documentary filmed during the couple's recent 10-day tour of South Africa.

The parents of 5-month-old Archie, who joined them in South Africa, spoke with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," airing Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tune into “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on the ABC Television Network.

Harry opened up candidly about the impact of the death of his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in Paris after a car crash that involved paparazzi.

When asked by Bradby whether he is now at peace after his mom's death, Harry replied her death is more of a "wound that festers."

"I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash," Harry said. "It takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

While in Africa, a place he has said he retreated to after Diana's death, Harry retraced the exact steps Princess Diana took in Angola in 1997 where she raised awareness about the millions of buried landmines scattered throughout the country -- and made clearing the mines an international, humanitarian mission.

"Being here now 22 years later, trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her," Harry told Bradby on the eve of his visit to Angola. "But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff usually."

(MORE: Prince Harry says he's 'deeply connected' to Botswana thanks to visit there when Princess Diana died)

The documentary was underway at the same time that Harry and Meghan announced legal action against a British tabloid over privacy concerns.

Tune into “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on the ABC Television Network.

Meghan, who wed Prince Harry last year and has been in the headlines ever since, also spoke to Bradby in Africa about the difficulties of living life in the spotlight.

Harry said recently that his "deepest fear is history repeating itself" regarding the press's treatment of Meghan and his experience with his mother.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," Harry said earlier this month. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance as they arrive for a visit to 'Justice desk', an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region, Sept. 23, 2019. (Betram Malgas/AFP/Getty Images) More

“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" also includes interviews with Harry and Meghan speaking about their roles as modern royals on the international stage and how they balance public duties with private family life.