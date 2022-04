Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit. The spokesperson said the couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, adding that Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother. The Sun said Harry and Meghan also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle, which it said was their first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.