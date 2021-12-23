Prince Harry and Meghan unveil Christmas card with first photo of baby Lilibet

Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Alexi Lubomirski/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared the first public image of their baby daughter Lilibet, saying she “made us a family”.

In a message announcing charity donations they have made on behalf of fans, the couple wished the public a “happy holidays”.

The photograph, which was taken in the summer at their Montecito house in California, shows a smiling Lilibet being held by her mother, wearing a simple white dress with bare feet dangling.

Archie, wearing a matching crisp white shirt and jeans, is being hugged by his father Prince Harry. The little boy’s curly red hair is seen clearly for the first time since he was a baby, showing him taking after his dad.

Prince Harry, wearing double denim and his trademark bracelets, is seem beaming up at Lili, while Meghan, in jeans and a dark jumper, completes the picture of family happiness.

The card is released just in time for Christmas, but does not mention the Christian festival by name, wishing the public “happy holidays” instead.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the Sussexes wrote. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The charities are Team Rubicon, which mobilises military veterans for disaster response; Welcome.US, a charity to help new Afghan refugees settle in America; Human First Coalition, an Afghan refugee camp in Pakistan; and international aid organisation Humanity Crew.

The couple also donated to aid the US political campaign for paid leave, via the charities Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” the couple said, signing off: “As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

The Sussexes’ team at Archewell said the couple had been moved by hearing about Team Rubicon’s Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The donation will support similar resettlement sites across America, they said.

Nazanin Ash, the chief executive of Welcome.US, said: “Welcome.US is mobilizing an all-country response to support our new Afghan neighbors, and we are honored to receive support from Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in this effort.

“With this generous gift, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not only help thousands of Afghan families as they rebuild their lives but will also create opportunities for all of us to unite through compassionate service and common purpose.”

On the issue of paid leave, Archewell added it was “something The Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes must be urgently addressed in the United States”.

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski, a professional photographer who also shot their wedding. Sharing the image on Instagram, Lubomirski said it was “one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of”.

“To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour,” he said.

“This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture.”