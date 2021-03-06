Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will &#39;speak their truth&#39; in the interview on US television on Sunday night&#xa0; - Joe Pugliese/ Harpo Productions
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will 'speak their truth' in the interview on US television on Sunday night - Joe Pugliese/ Harpo Productions

The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades.

The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

These are the issues likely to form the main themes of the interview:

Racism

This is the theme that could cause the most damage to the Royal family and the one causing the most nervousness.

From the moment the Duchess arrived on the royal scene, the couple have claimed that press coverage has contained undercurrents of racism.

Commentators have lined up to blame criticism of all sorts of things on Meghan’s dual heritage.

The Duchess will almost certainly talk about race in Britain but more damaging would be claims that the royal institution itself was racist, treating the Duchess in a way different to others simply because of the colour of her skin.

The Duke has previously warned that institutional racism is “endemic”, and “has no place in our societies”.

Diana, Princess of Wales

The couple have likened their own treatment by the press to that of the Princess, comparing their own predicament to the public scrutiny she endured.

It has already been revealed that the Duke, in particular, will discuss his oft-repeated fear of “history repeating itself.”

He will say: “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

It is not known how the Duke of Cambridge feels about his brother discussing their mother in this way. The Duchess is wearing a diamond tennis bracelet once owned by the Princess - a poignant choice given the subject matter.

Family rifts

No one can now deny the significant rifts that have developed over the course of the last two years between the Sussexes and almost all of their closest relatives.

While the couple are unlikely to name names in the interview, they are expected to allude to tensions with the Royal family and claims that the Duchess was not adequately welcomed or supported.

They also believe that palace aides have been leaking numerous stories about them to the press and blame them for the recent allegations of bullying. Ms Winfrey asks Meghan: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Mental health

The Duchess will describe her ordeal at the heart of royal life as "almost unsurvivable".

She is expected to go into detail about the impact that both the British press and the confines of the institution had on her mental health and specifically, her feeling that she felt she could not defend herself.

Meghan’s former Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, claimed on Friday that she "forced to flee the UK in order (to) protect her family and her own mental health".

Meanwhile, the Duke told James Corden last month: "We all know what the British press can be like.. and it was destroying my mental health. I was, like, this is toxic."

The press

The Sussexes have waged war on the tabloid press since they became a couple, proving themselves unafraid to take legal action.

The Duchess will claim that the monarchy failed to defend her from relentless press intrusion and “inaccurate” coverage.

They have long complained that they have been treated unfairly by the press and believe their privacy has been repeatedly invaded.

Read More: What next for Prince Harry and Meghan after the Oprah interview?

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m ready to talk’: Meghan says it’s liberating being able to speak for herself in new Oprah interview clip

    Meghan previously accused 'the Firm' of 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her.

  • The biggest bombshell tell-all interviews in TV history

    As the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sits down with Oprah Winfrey, what are the biggest 'tell-all' TV moments in history, from Diana to Michael Jackson and Monica Lewinsky?

  • Royal family pushing back ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

    The British royal family and the U.K. press are already pushing back in anticipation of an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two-hour interview with Oprah airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Imtiaz Tyab reports from London.

  • Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

    Katharine McPhee is a proud mom in a new Instagram photo of her and husband David Foster's baby boy.

  • New cabinet secretary ‘likely to be drawn into Meghan bullying probe’ through former role as royal aide

    ‘Toxic subject’ of royal investigation could be ‘big distraction’ for cabinet heavy-hitter

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Duchess Meghan Will Receive a Prominent, Front-Page Apology from British Tabloid

    A judge has ruled that Associated Newspapers must apologize for printing Meghan's private letter to her father.

  • SussexSquad v The Firm: Why Harry and Meghan are winning the PR war in America

    If you want to know what America is thinking there is no better place to look than The View, the country's top-rated daytime talk show, where a high-profile group of women discuss the watercooler topics of the day. This week, the ladies of The View have been united. They are, as one put it, "in Team Meghan". Or, "Duchess Meghan Markle" as Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts, calls her. "We can't ignore the elephant in the room," declared Meghan McCain, another co-host and daughter of the late John McCain. "There's probably a racial angle to this. There's a lot of racism directed at this woman [the Duchess] in a lot of different ways. She threatens a lot of people in the [British] patriarchy." Ms McCain said allegations that the Duchess bullied her staff in London were "ridiculous" and a "very obvious oppo dump" by Buckingham Palace ahead of the Sussexes two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, to be broadcast on March 7 in the US and March 8 in the UK. According to Sunny Hostin, another co-cost, the Duke had "removed his wife and family from England because of the terrible racial hatred she was subjected to". The British press were "lying for a buck", added co-host Joy Behar, going on to compare the situation to the John Grisham novel 'The Firm'. "In that movie they will kill you," she said. "In the British monarchy they will just make your life miserable. Look what happened to Diana, same thing."

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.

  • Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg were spotted hanging out in Washington, DC, proving their campaign-trail friendship is still going strong

    Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bonded on the 2020 campaign trail as spouses of presidential candidates.

  • Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate

    Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace. Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as a policy aide to the governor between 2013 and 2015, Cuomo called her “sweetheart,” once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend. A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.

  • Andi Dorfman Calls Out 'Bachelor' Franchise Amid Racism Controversy

    "I think they're scared. I think the franchise is scared."

  • The Bold and the Beautiful - Truth (Preview)

    Finn is so close to finding out the truth of Steffy's pregnancy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Only CBS Daytime

  • How Black churches may hold the key to combating COVID vaccine hesitancy in the Black community

    A national effort to get COVID-19 vaccinations out to the most underserved communities has prompted Black churches across the country to set up shop right in their houses of worship. Experts explain why the Black faith community may hold the key to combatting vaccine skepticism within Black communities.

  • Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win

    A British judge has ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. High Court justice Mark Warby said Friday that publisher Associated Newspapers must run the statement with letter size no smaller than its February 2019 front-page headline about “Meghan's shattering letter to her father.” The former Meghan Markle, 39, sued the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

  • Tuch, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Sharks 4-0

    Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury earned his NHL-leading fourth shutout after a rare night off to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday. Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored. Tuch and Fleury did the rest of the damage as the Golden Knights swept the back-to-back in San Jose and extended their winning streak to six games.

  • TikTok found the coolest kitchen gadget for prepping meals: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’

    The tool is a must-have for weekdays.

  • Zaya Wade gushes over ‘idol’ Michelle Obama during IG Live

    ‘I am just so proud of you for being an amazing role model,’ Obama told the trans teenager, ‘and just embracing your truth.’ Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old daughter was completely star-struck when she got to meet her “idol” during a Thursday video call with Michelle Obama. The former first lady enlisted Zaya Wade to join her on the call to promote the youth edition of her best-selling memoir, Becoming.

  • Chrissy Teigen Defends Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Allegations

    Teigen expressed her frustration over Markle's recent drama, stating it's "hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries."