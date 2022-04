TheStreet.com

In a world where all we have to do to access a seemingly endless library of media is click a button, it's hard to imagine there was a time when we actually got off the couch and went to Blockbuster Video to rent a movie. Ever since Amazon and Netflix played an integral part in the way we consume movies and TV shows starting in 2006, other businesses have looked at the success of the subscription model and found ways to adapt it for themselves. Several other chains have tried the model with a focus on coffee, including Dunkin , Panera , and Burger King .