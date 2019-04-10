Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey team up on mental health documentary series for Apple

Prince Harry is ready for his close-up.

The royal is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming documentary series on mental health that will air on Apple's forthcoming streaming service.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday Harry and Winfrey will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the as-yet-untitled project.

In a statement released by the palace, Harry revealed he has been working on the multi-part docuseries for several months with Winfrey.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," Harry said. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

In March, Oprah and other Hollywood A-listers trekked to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, for an event designed to showcase a slate of TV shows coming this fall.

Oprah told the Apple crowd that she and Harry had talked about purpose and storytelling and how the tech giant plans to provide "a unique opportunity to rise to our best selves in how we use, and choose to use, both our technology and our humanity."

The palace noted in its Wednesday release that Harry's involvement "builds on the Duke’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health."

In recent years, Harry has spoken out about his own mental health struggles and detailed how he overcame the troubles he faced in his teenage years following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Contributing: Gary Levin, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Apple TV: Oprah and Steven Spielberg touted their Apple TV shows, but when will we actually see them?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey team up on mental health documentary series for Apple