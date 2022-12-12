Prince Harry: Palace lied to protect William

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has accused palace aides of being prepared to lie to protect his brother but not him and his wife.

In a trailer for the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Duke appears to accuse the palace of "institutional gas lighting".

He says: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The Duchess adds: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

Prince Harry says of their decision to leave the UK: "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Meghan suggests that their lives were in danger, adding: "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were."